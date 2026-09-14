Zay Flowers hamstring injury update: What happened to Ravens WR? Latest status

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers set a career high with 150 receiving yards in the first half at Indianapolis on Sunday but went to the bench with a hamstring injury with six minutes left in the second quarter. Zay Flowers #4 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Getty Images via AFP)

Baltimore announced Flowers was questionable to return to the game, after he torched the Colts for multiple huge plays.

Flowers caught a 49-yard pass from Lamar Jackson on the Ravens' first offensive play of the game to set up a 5-yard Jackson TD run.