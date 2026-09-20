Why is Saquon Barkley not playing today vs Titans? Is he injured? Eagles RB's latest return status
Saquon Barkley is questionable to return against the Titans, while Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley handle the Eagles backfield.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley left Sunday’s Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans after suffering a left arm injury on the opening offensive play.
Barkley was hit for no gain and stayed on the field briefly before being checked by the medical staff. He then went into the locker room for further evaluation. The Eagles later listed him as questionable to return with a stinger, leaving his status uncertain for the rest of the game. Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley are handling the running back duties while Barkley is being evaluated.
Saquon Barkley injury update against Tennessee Titans
Barkley’s injury happened almost immediately after the Eagles began their first offensive drive. He took the handoff but was stopped for no gain and appeared to take a hit to his left arm.
After remaining down for a short time, Barkley was looked at in the medical tent. He then headed toward the locker room rather than returning to the Eagles’ offense.
The Eagles officially listed the injury as a stinger and said Barkley was questionable to return. A stinger can cause pain, numbness or weakness in the arm, so the team will need to check his condition before deciding if he can go back into the game.
The injury comes after Barkley played in Philadelphia’s season opener against the Washington Commanders.
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Will Saquon Barkley return vs Titans?
There is no confirmed time for Barkley’s return yet. The Eagles’ questionable designation means he has not been ruled out for the rest of the game, but he must first be cleared to play.
Philadelphia has not announced a specific timeline beyond his current status. That means it is too early to say whether Barkley will return later in the game or remain on the sideline.
The Eagles are playing the Titans in Nashville in their first road game of the 2026 regular season.
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Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley handle Eagles backfield
With Barkley being evaluated, Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley have taken over the backfield work.
The Eagles could continue to rely on both running backs if Barkley is unable to return. His absence would change the way Philadelphia uses its backfield, particularly because Barkley is one of the team's main offensive players.
For now, Barkley remains questionable to return with a left arm stinger, and the Eagles' medical staff will determine whether he can safely re-enter the game.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More