‘Is Sam Leavitt hurt?’: Fans left fuming over LSU QB’s struggles vs Ole Miss in SEC showdown

Even when Leavitt had time to throw, he struggled to make an impact. Several of his passes were off target or came in behind his receivers, while LSU failed to produce many big plays through the air. He finished the first half 9-of-14 for just 51 yards with no touchdowns, averaging only 3.6 yards per attempt.

LSU went into halftime trailing Ole Miss 24-7, with Leavitt spending much of the night under heavy pressure. The 21-year-old quarterback had already been sacked three times as the Rebels repeatedly found ways to break through LSU’s offensive line.

The opening half at Oxford could hardly have gone as planned for Sam Leavitt and the LSU Tigers.

How did Sam Leavitt perform after being cleared to play against Ole Miss?

How did Sam Leavitt perform after being cleared to play against Ole Miss?

Why was Sam Leavitt initially listed as doubtful ahead of the Ole Miss game?

Why was Sam Leavitt initially listed as doubtful ahead of the Ole Miss game?

What were Sam Leavitt's statistics during the LSU vs Ole Miss game?

What were Sam Leavitt's statistics during the LSU vs Ole Miss game?

Leavitt’s struggles did not go unnoticed by LSU fans, with social media quickly filling with reactions to his performance.

Fans raise concerns over Leavitt One user questioned whether the quarterback was making the most of his role, writing, "Does Sam Leavitt know he’s the QB? "

Meanwhile, journalist Joe Schad added to the speculation surrounding Leavitt’s condition by questioning whether the LSU quarterback might be dealing with an injury.

“Could Sam Leavitt be playing hurt?” he wrote.

One X user responded to Schad’s post by questioning why Leavitt was taking off and absorbing hits if he was potentially playing through an injury. "Then shouldn’t he be throwing instead of running and taking hits?"

Another user appeared to agree with that assessment, replying: “That’s what it looks like.”

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An X account tweeted, “Sam Leavitt looks awful”

A fan highlighted what they saw as one of Leavitt’s biggest issues, criticizing his tendency to leave the pocket too quickly even when the offensive line gave him enough time.

"Sam Leavitt continues to make these absolutely insane backyard plays but he’s leaving the pocket WAY too early, even when the #LSU OL does hold up at times."

LSU football insider Preston Guy also pointed to Leavitt’s struggles with keeping his eyes downfield while looking for open receivers.

“Sam Leavitt refuses to keep his eyes down field. I simply do not know how you play QB in this league if you are looking for your open WRs down field. ”

Leavitt’s injury status shifted throughout week Leavitt’s availability had already been a talking point throughout the week after LSU listed him as doubtful on its first injury report. The designation raised questions about whether the 21-year-old quarterback would be able to take the field against Ole Miss.

Those concerns were eventually resolved on Saturday, when Leavitt was removed from the SEC’s injury report and officially cleared to play ahead of kickoff.

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His status shifted several times over the course of the week. LSU initially designated him doubtful on Wednesday before moving him to questionable on Thursday. By Friday, the quarterback had been fully cleared, putting an end to the uncertainty surrounding his availability.