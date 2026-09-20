Cab driver found stabbed to death near Sector 38 (W)

A 31-year-old cab driver’s body, with multiple stab wounds, was found near Sector 38 West on Saturday morning. Police suspect he was murdered the night before while his car was later found abandoned near Sector 56. Prima facie examination of the body revealed that the victim had been stabbed in the shoulder, abdomen and hand. (HT File)

According to the police, the victim, Vijay Kumar of Kurali, had accepted a cab booking from Kharar to Chandigarh around 10.30 pm, Friday, but not completed the ride. Around 7.30 am on Saturday, some morning walkers found his body on the roadside and alerted the police.

Prima facie examination of the body revealed that the victim had been stabbed in the shoulder, abdomen and hand.

Police said closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras had captured his car being driven through different parts of the city until around 1am though it is not yet clear whether the victim was in the vehicle at the time.

The identity of the person who last booked his car is yet to be ascertained. While police say they are probing if it was a carjacking gone wrong, they maintain the motive behind the crime is not yet clear. The murder weapon as well as the victim’s phone also remain to be recovered.

A case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons at the Maloya police station.