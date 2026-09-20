Dry fruits at Maharashtra drought meeting spark row

Pune/Mumbai: Maharashtra agriculture minister Dattatray Bharne on Saturday said he would ensure that only tea and water are served at all forthcoming drought-related meetings, after a controversy erupted over ministers, MPs and MLAs being seen eating cashews and almonds during a review meeting on the drought-like situation in Marathwada in Nanded earlier in the day. A video that went viral showed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav eating cashews and almonds.

The opposition criticised the politicians as “insensitive” for eating costly dry fruits while farmers face severe distress. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, meanwhile, blamed the administration, saying it should have shown greater sensitivity while organising the meeting.

The meeting, chaired by Bharne, was attended by elected representatives and officials from Marathwada’s eight districts to review the impact of deficient rainfall. A video that went viral showed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav eating cashews and almonds, while plates of dry fruits were seen on the tables of other ministers, MPs and MLAs, including Atul Save and Meghna Bordikar.

Marathwada has received 424.5 mm of rainfall between June and September so far, 69.2% of the average 679.5 mm recorded during the period. Last year, the region received 119% of its average rainfall.

“Farmers have lost their crops due to rain deficit, and are facing drinking water shortages too. Over 400 farmers died by suicide in the Marathwada region. In such situations, these leaders eating cashews and almonds shows their insensitivity towards the farmers and the drought situation,” said Ambadas Danve, a Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar alleged in a post on X that there was no “seriousness” in the government’s approach to tackling the grave drought-like situation. “The state govt must convene a special assembly session to discuss the issue,” he said.

Bharne told HT that he learned of the controversy only after the meeting. “My meeting lasted for over four hours, during which the authorities of all eight districts made their presentations related to crop damage, water availability, etc. I learned about the controversy after the meeting ended. I have decided to instruct concerned government officials to ensure that only tea and water are served during such meetings in future,” he said.

Fadnavis said the administration should have exercised greater discretion while making arrangements for the meeting. “Providing dry fruits during official meetings is standard practice. But officials must exercise discretion and avoid serving such food items during meetings where deliberations are about sensitive issues,” he said.

State cabinet minister Sanjay Shirsat also defended the politicians, saying they could not be blamed for what was served to them. “The officials should be more careful,” he said.

Jadhav, meanwhile, said the politicians had neither demanded nor arranged for the dry fruits.

“The refreshment issue is taken care of by the officials who arranged the meeting. I am a human being, and I ate some dry fruits. There is no need for the opposition to blow up the issue. We discussed thoroughly about the drought-like situation in the region,” he said.

Later in the day, Bharne also faced heat from farmers over the issue during his visit to drought-affected areas in Hingoli district. Farmers in Takalgaon village in Vasmat tehsil, who were opposing the proposed Shaktipeeth Expressway, stopped his convoy and raised slogans. They also offered him a plate of dry fruits. Bharne assured them of help in the drought-like situation and said he would convey their opposition to the expressway to Fadnavis.

Bharne described the situation in Marathwada’s eight districts as “grave”, saying all 76 talukas were facing crop damage, fodder shortages and drinking water scarcity due to deficient rainfall. He said the government would seek maximum compensation and assistance for affected farmers and directed officials to complete crop-cutting experiments promptly to ensure farmers benefit from crop insurance schemes.

He also directed district administrations to plan for drinking water, fodder and uninterrupted power supply, and to deal sensitively with distressed farmers. Bharne said ₹40,385 crore in farm-loan waivers would benefit 5.6 million farmers, with the third list of beneficiaries already released and remaining eligible farmers to receive waivers in phases.