Only tea and water in forthcoming drought-related meetings: Bharne

State agriculture minister Dattatray Bharne said he would ensure that only tea and water are served at all forthcoming meetings related to the drought. The Opposition criticised the politicians, calling them “insensitive” for eating costly dry fruits while farmers are under severe stress. (VIDEO GRAB)

The minister’s decision comes amid a controversy over some politicians being seen eating cashews and almonds during a drought review meeting for Marathwada in Nanded on Saturday.

The Opposition criticised the politicians, calling them “insensitive” for eating costly dry fruits while farmers are under severe stress.

“My meeting lasted for over four hours, during which the authorities of all eight districts made their presentations related to crop damage, water availability, etc. I came to know about the controversy after the meeting was over. I have decided to instruct concerned government officials to ensure that only tea and water are served during such meetings in future,” Bharne told HT.

His next drought-related meeting will be held on September 20 in Akola for the Amravati division, followed by a meeting in Nashik next week. Similar meetings will subsequently be held in other revenue divisions.

A video that went viral showed plates of dry fruits on the tables of Marathwada-based politicians, including MPs and MLAs, who had gathered to discuss the drought-like situation in the region’s eight districts. In one video, Parbhani MP Sanjay Jadhav was seen eating the dry fruits.

Reacting to the videos, NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar alleged in a post on X that there was no “seriousness” in the government’s approach to tackling the grave drought-like situation. “The state govt must convene a special assembly session to discuss the issue,” he demanded.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Ambadas Danve and Sushma Andhare also criticised the politicians for eating dry fruits.

Asked about eating dry fruits during the meeting, Jadhav said politicians had not asked for them to be served.

“The refreshment issue is taken care of by the officials who arranged the meeting. I am a human being, and I ate some dry fruits. There is no need for the opposition to blow up the issue. We discussed thoroughly about the drought-like situation in the region,” said Jadhav.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis advised government officials to refrain from serving items such as dry fruits at meetings on sensitive issues concerning farmers.

“Providing dry fruits during official meetings is standard practice. But officials must exercise discretion and avoid serving such food items during meetings where deliberations are about sensitive issues,” Fadnavis commented.

State cabinet minister from Sambhajinagar, Sanjay Shirshat, also said politicians could not be blamed for what was served to them. “The officials should be more careful,” he said.