Cross-border narcotics smuggling module busted, 3 held with 17kg heroin in Amritsar

In its third major strike within four days, the Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar busted another cross-border narcotics smuggling module, arresting three key operatives and recovering 17 kg of heroin from their possession, said director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav here on Saturday. A case under sections 21, 25, and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar. (HT)

Those arrested have been identified as Prince, Malkit Singh, and Rajinder Singh, all residents of Kot Mit Singh, Amritsar. Besides recovering 17 kg of heroin, police also impounded a silver Maruti Swift car bearing registration number (HR30-N-2780) used for transporting the illicit contraband.

With this latest seizure, CI Amritsar pushed the total heroin recovery to 54 kg in just four days, having previously recovered 27 kg and 10 kg heroin consignments.

The DGP said that preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused are allegedly operating in coordination with cross-border smugglers and receiving heroin consignments for further supply.

He said that CI Amritsar teams received specific input that three operatives of a cross-border smuggling module had received a drone-dropped consignment and were expected to strike a major drug deal beneath the flyover on the Amritsar-Tarn Taran road.

Acting on the input, police teams established a strategic checkpoint (naka) and intercepted their Swift car near the flyover, he said, adding that 17 kg of heroin was recovered from their possession during the search.

The DGP said that further investigation is underway to establish the complete forward and backward linkages in this case to identify other persons involved and dismantle the wider cross-border narcotics smuggling network.

A case under sections 21, 25, and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar.

Counter Intelligence, Amritsar, has busted three major narcotics modules this month. On September 16, four people were arrested with 27 kg heroin and one sophisticated foreign-made .30 bore PX5 pistol along with three cartridges. On September 18, one person was held with 10 kg heroin, and on September 19, three persons were held with 17 kg heroin.