AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to resume Uttar Pradesh campaign with Kanpur rally today

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is set to resume his political campaigning in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, with a series of public meetings planned in key constituencies. He will visit Kanpur on Sunday, followed by Shravasti on September 27 and Azamgarh on October 11. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has already addressed public meetings in Bahraich, Najibabad, Moradabad and Saharanpur. (FILE PHOTO)

Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the party has focused on areas with significant Muslim populations, raising issues such as the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), alleged mosque demolitions, and inadequate political representation for the community. Owaisi has repeatedly accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of treating Muslim votes as a captive base without ensuring meaningful “hissedari” (share) in power, while keeping the door open for a possible alliance to prevent another BJP government.

AIMIM national spokesperson Shadab Chauhan said, “Owaisi Saab will be holding public gatherings in Kanpur on 20th September followed by a gathering in Shravasti on 27th September and 11th October in Azamgarh. In Kanpur, he will address a gathering at Bagahi Eidgah Ground.”

On alliance possibilities in Uttar Pradesh, he said, “We want the ‘A’ in PDA to be Asaduddin Owaisi. The Muslims trusted the SP for 34 years and got nothing in return. We have given them a chance to ally with us so that later on they cannot blame us for vote division.”

He also revealed his party was in talks with smaller parties for UP elections and candidates will most probably be finalised by the end of October.

“We are working to form an alliance for Dalits, Muslims and the oppressed. Things are yet to be finalised by the top leadership. We have started taking applications. Afterward, we will conduct a survey and then decide on our candidate,” Shadab Chauhan added.

Owaisi launched the party’s formal campaign for the 2027 polls on June 14 from Matera in Bahraich. Subsequent meetings included Najibabad (Bijnor), Moradabad and Saharanpur. AIMIM leaders have indicated the party could contest around 150-200 seats if it fights alone, though the final number may change depending on alliance talks.

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, AIMIM contested approximately 95-97 seats. The party failed to win a single seat, securing a statewide vote share of around 0.46 - 0.5 per cent (roughly 3.4–4.5 lakh votes).

In the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, AIMIM won five seats.