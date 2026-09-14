Is Jayden Reed playing today vs Vikings? Fantasy managers rip Packers WR over poor start

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed has had a quiet start against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Early in the second quarter, he had yet to make an impact as Christian Watson emerged as Jordan Love’s main target. Jayden Reed #11 of the Green Bay Packers and Bo Melton #16 of the Green Bay Packers pictured, (Getty Images via AFP)

Watson also made a big play with an 81-yard touchdown catch from Love, helping the Packers take an early lead.

Fantasy managers angry Jayden Reed’s slow start has frustrated fantasy managers who started him this week.

One fan wrote on X, “Of course Jayden Reed is nowhere to be found.”

Another posted, “Good first quarter for the Packers. Only question, where the hell is Jayden Reed?"