What happened to Kyler Murray? Vikings QB evaluated for concussion after hit from Javon Bullard; Carson Wentz enters

Kyler Murray left the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter after taking a hard hit. He is being evaluated for a concussion, with Carson Wentz taking over at quarterback. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray, center, is tackled by Green Bay Packers' Lukas van Ness, left, and Javon Bullard, right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

What happened to Kyler Murray? Kyler Murray was scrambling on a third down near the Vikings’ 34-yard line when he began to slide. Packers safety Javon Bullard hit Murray in the head, with Lukas Van Ness also involved in the collision.

Murray stayed on the ground as Vikings trainers checked on him. The Packers were penalized for unnecessary roughness.

Murray was able to walk off the field on his own and went straight to the locker room instead of the medical tent. The Vikings later announced that he was being evaluated for a concussion.

Wentz replaced Murray at quarterback. J.J. McCarthy remains the emergency third quarterback and can only enter if both Murray and Wentz are unable to play.

Will Kyler Murray return vs Packers today? There was no immediate word on the severity of Murray’s injury or whether he would return to the game. His status will depend on the results of the concussion evaluation.

Also Read: Is Josh Jacobs playing this year? What happened to Packers RB and why is he on the Commissioner’s Exempt List?

Vikings vs Packers Week 1 depth chart Minnesota Vikings Offense QB: Kyler Murray (starter), Carson Wentz (backup), J.J. McCarthy (inactive – emergency 3rd QB only)

RB: Aaron Jones Sr. / Jordan Mason (co-starters or rotation), DeeJay Dallas (elevated), Demond Claiborne (inactive)

WR: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings; backups Tai Felton, Myles Price

TE: T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Gavin Bartholomew

OL (L to R): Christian Darrisaw (LT), Donovan Jackson (LG), Blake Brandel (C), Will Fries (RG), Brian O’Neill (RT)

Key backups: Ryan Van Demark, Joe Huber, etc. (Nick Samac and Caleb Tiernan inactive)

Defense DL: Jalen Redmond, Levi Drake Rodriguez, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (and rotations including Caleb Banks)

OLB: Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner (Kyle Van Noy also available)

ILB: Blake Cashman, Eric Wilson

Secondary: Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers / others, Josh Metellus, Harrison Smith (FS), Jay Ward (nickel options)

Inactives include CB Zemaiah Vaughn, S Jakobe Thomas, DL Elijah Williams

Special Teams: Will Reichard (K), Brett Thorson (P), Myles Price (KR/PR)

Green Bay Packers Offense QB: Jordan Love (starter), Tyrod Taylor

RB: MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks / others (Josh Jacobs out)

WR: Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden; Skyy Moore also featured

TE: Tucker Kraft, Jonnu Smith

OL (L to R): Jordan Morgan (LT), LG (Aaron Banks inactive → Donovan Jennings or rookie Jager Burton expected), Sean Rhyan (C), Jacob Monk (RG), Zach Bako-Bewele (RT)

Defense DL: Javon Hargrave (NT), Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, etc. (Warren Brinson and Anthony Campbell inactive)

LB: Lukas Van Ness, Edgerrin Cooper, Zaire Franklin, Barryn Sorrell / others (Ty’Ron Hopper inactive)

Secondary: Keisean Nixon, Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams / Javon Bullard (nickel), Brandon Cisse / Carrington Valentine

Notable Packers inactives: G Aaron Banks, LB Ty’Ron Hopper, OL Travis Glover, WR J. Michael Sturdivant, DTs Warren Brinson and Anthony Campbell.