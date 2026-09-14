What happened to JJ McCarthy? Why is he not playing vs Packers? Fans fume as Kyler Murray struggles

McCarthy lost the starting job to Murray during training camp and the preseason. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell then chose the more experienced Wentz as the primary backup, leaving McCarthy as QB3 for Week 1.

McCarthy is listed as the Vikings’ emergency third quarterback behind starter Kyler Murray and backup Carson Wentz. He can only enter the game if both Murray and Wentz are unable to play because of an injury, illness or ejection.

J.J. McCarthy is inactive for the Minnesota Vikings' Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The decision is not related to an injury.

What has Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said about the backup quarterback role?

What has Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said about the backup quarterback role?

What conditions would allow J.J. McCarthy to enter the game?

What conditions would allow J.J. McCarthy to enter the game?

Why is J.J. McCarthy not playing for the Vikings against the Packers?

Why is J.J. McCarthy not playing for the Vikings against the Packers?

O’Connell has said the backup quarterback role could change from week to week.

McCarthy also had an inconsistent 2025 season, throwing for around 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 10 starts. Injuries also limited him during the season and preseason, although he returned to full practice before Week 1.

Fans fume as Kyler Murray struggles Kyler Murray struggled early against the Packers, leaving Vikings fans calling for J.J. McCarthy to return to the starting role.

One fan wrote on X, "JJ McCarthy has a higher completion rate then Kyler Murray as a Viking."

Another added, "Kyler Murray proving he was the wrong choice to start for the Vikings. FREE JJ MCCARTHY!"

A third person commented, "Give JJ McCarthy the keys back. Who tf throws a yolo ball like that on your first pass?"

One more fan expressed, "Vikings need to just bring back JJ McCarthy. Don't know what they seen in Kyler Murray. Dude looks like a confused person out there."

Another added, "I’ve seen enough of Kyler Murray, give me JJ McCarthy."

Vikings vs Packers Week 1 depth chart Minnesota Vikings Offense

QB: Kyler Murray (starter), Carson Wentz (backup), J.J. McCarthy (inactive – emergency 3rd QB only)

RB: Aaron Jones Sr. / Jordan Mason (co-starters or rotation), DeeJay Dallas (elevated), Demond Claiborne (inactive)

WR: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings; backups Tai Felton, Myles Price

TE: T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Gavin Bartholomew

OL (L to R): Christian Darrisaw (LT), Donovan Jackson (LG), Blake Brandel (C), Will Fries (RG), Brian O’Neill (RT)

Key backups: Ryan Van Demark, Joe Huber, etc. (Nick Samac and Caleb Tiernan inactive)

Defense DL: Jalen Redmond, Levi Drake Rodriguez, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (and rotations including Caleb Banks)

OLB: Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner (Kyle Van Noy also available)

ILB: Blake Cashman, Eric Wilson

Secondary: Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers / others, Josh Metellus, Harrison Smith (FS), Jay Ward (nickel options)

Inactives include CB Zemaiah Vaughn, S Jakobe Thomas, DL Elijah Williams

Special Teams: Will Reichard (K), Brett Thorson (P), Myles Price (KR/PR)

Green Bay Packers Offense

QB: Jordan Love (starter), Tyrod Taylor

RB: MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks / others (Josh Jacobs out)

WR: Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden; Skyy Moore also featured

TE: Tucker Kraft, Jonnu Smith

OL (L to R): Jordan Morgan (LT), LG (Aaron Banks inactive → Donovan Jennings or rookie Jager Burton expected), Sean Rhyan (C), Jacob Monk (RG), Zach Bako-Bewele (RT)

Defense

DL: Javon Hargrave (NT), Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, etc. (Warren Brinson and Anthony Campbell inactive)

LB: Lukas Van Ness, Edgerrin Cooper, Zaire Franklin, Barryn Sorrell / others (Ty’Ron Hopper inactive)

Secondary: Keisean Nixon, Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams / Javon Bullard (nickel), Brandon Cisse / Carrington Valentine

Notable Packers inactives: G Aaron Banks, LB Ty’Ron Hopper, OL Travis Glover, WR J. Michael Sturdivant, DTs Warren Brinson and Anthony Campbell.