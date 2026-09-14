Why is Micah Parsons not playing today? When will Packers star return? Latest injury update and timeline

Parsons is still working his way back from major knee surgery. His ACL reconstruction also included a meniscus procedure, which has made his rehabilitation different from a standard ACL recovery.

The Packers placed Parsons on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list before the start of the regular season. Under the NFL rules for players on the reserve/PUP list, he must miss at least the first four games. That means he cannot return before Week 5.

Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons is not playing at the start of the 2026 NFL season as he continues to recover from a torn ACL and a meniscus procedure on his left knee. Parsons suffered the injury late in the 2025 season and had surgery on Dec. 29, 2025. The recovery has kept him out of the Packers’ opening games, but his return is getting closer.

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Parsons explained in June that he was following a nine-month recovery plan set by the Packers’ medical staff. He also said his meniscus procedure meant he spent seven weeks on crutches, making his rehab slower than teammate Tucker Kraft’s ACL recovery.

The Packers have also been careful not to rush him. General manager Brian Gutekunst said the team expects to have a clearer idea of Parsons’ status once the mandatory four-game window is over. He said Parsons should be “pretty close” once that period ends.

When can Micah Parsons return? The earliest Parsons can play is Week 5 against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 11 at Lambeau Field. However, that does not mean the Packers have confirmed he will return that week.

There is growing optimism around a Week 5 or Week 6 comeback. Packers officials have indicated he could be close when his four-game PUP period ends, while NFL reporting has pointed to Week 6 as a possible target.

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Is Micah Parsons targeting the Cowboys game? Parsons has specifically said a return for Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 18 is realistic. That game would be especially meaningful because Dallas drafted him in 2021 and he spent his first four NFL seasons with the Cowboys before joining Green Bay.

However, Parsons has not guaranteed that he will play that night. He said the Week 6 return is possible if he and the medical staff complete the necessary work. The Packers’ official schedule lists Dallas for a Sunday Night Football game at Lambeau Field