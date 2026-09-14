Did Ja'Marr Chase get injured today? Bengals WR's poor show vs Buccaneers frustrates fantasy owners; 'Did he even play'

Chase was active and available, but he barely featured in the Bengals’ passing game as teammates Mike Gesicki (5 catches, 78 yards, 1 TD) and Tee Higgins (3 catches, 59 yards) saw more opportunities. Joe Burrow finished with 254 passing yards in the win.

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had a quiet outing in Sunday’s 33-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, finishing with just two catches for 12 yards on four targets.

How are fantasy managers reacting to Ja'Marr Chase's performance?

How are fantasy managers reacting to Ja'Marr Chase's performance?

Was Ja'Marr Chase dealing with an injury during the game?

Was Ja'Marr Chase dealing with an injury during the game?

Why did Ja'Marr Chase have a quiet performance against the Buccaneers?

Why did Ja'Marr Chase have a quiet performance against the Buccaneers?

No. Chase did not suffer a new injury during Sunday’s game.

The Bengals WR had been dealing with a minor left-knee hyperextension suffered during a late-August practice. However, he was fully cleared to play and entered Week 1 without an injury designation.

Fantasy owners frustrated Fantasy managers who drafted Chase as a reliable WR1 were understandably frustrated by his lack of production in the season opener.

One fan wrote on X, “Ja’Marr Chase will never see another slip again. Wym you got 2 catches for 12 yards the whole game?”

Another said, “I have Ja’Marr Chase and Colston Loveland starting on my fantasy team. Needless to say, I’m getting slaughtered.”

A third posted, “Ja’Marr Chase and Davante Adams combining for 5 catches and less than 50 yards was not on my Bingo card for this week.”

Another frustrated fantasy manager wrote, “Absolutely insane how bad Ja’Marr Chase did today. Such a smash play and yet he sunk over 30% of lineups.”

One more added, “One of the best NFL slates for props in recent memory ruined by Ja’Marr Chase & James Cook.”