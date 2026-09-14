Did Ja'Marr Chase get injured today? Bengals WR's poor show vs Buccaneers frustrates fantasy owners; 'Did he even play'
Ja'Marr Chase had been dealing with a minor left-knee hyperextension but was fully cleared to play and entered Week 1 without an injury designation.
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had a quiet outing in Sunday’s 33-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, finishing with just two catches for 12 yards on four targets.
Chase was active and available, but he barely featured in the Bengals’ passing game as teammates Mike Gesicki (5 catches, 78 yards, 1 TD) and Tee Higgins (3 catches, 59 yards) saw more opportunities. Joe Burrow finished with 254 passing yards in the win.
Also Read: NFL Network app down: RedZone viewers report 'unable to process this request' error amid outage
Was Ja’Marr Chase injured?
Deep Dive
No. Chase did not suffer a new injury during Sunday’s game.
The Bengals WR had been dealing with a minor left-knee hyperextension suffered during a late-August practice. However, he was fully cleared to play and entered Week 1 without an injury designation.
Fantasy owners frustrated
Fantasy managers who drafted Chase as a reliable WR1 were understandably frustrated by his lack of production in the season opener.
One fan wrote on X, “Ja’Marr Chase will never see another slip again. Wym you got 2 catches for 12 yards the whole game?”
Another said, “I have Ja’Marr Chase and Colston Loveland starting on my fantasy team. Needless to say, I’m getting slaughtered.”
A third posted, “Ja’Marr Chase and Davante Adams combining for 5 catches and less than 50 yards was not on my Bingo card for this week.”
Another frustrated fantasy manager wrote, “Absolutely insane how bad Ja’Marr Chase did today. Such a smash play and yet he sunk over 30% of lineups.”
One more added, “One of the best NFL slates for props in recent memory ruined by Ja’Marr Chase & James Cook.”
Also Read: Is Josh Jacobs playing this year? What happened to Packers RB and why is he on the Commissioner’s Exempt List?
Sunday NFL schedule
1 p.m. ET
Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers — FOX
Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts — CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers — FOX
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars — CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals — FOX
New York Jets at Tennessee Titans — CBS
New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions — FOX
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans — CBS
4:25 p.m. ET
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers — FOX
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings — CBS
Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders — FOX
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles — FOX
8:20 p.m. ET
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants — NBC
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More