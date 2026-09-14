Brock Bowers injury update: For how long is Raiders TE out? Latest status

“After undergoing a meniscus trim Tuesday, the Raiders believe there’s a realistic chance Brock Bowers will miss only one game and return for Week 2 at the Los Angeles Chargers, per sources,” Schefter tweeted on X.

However, a recent report from ESPN's Adam Schefter has raised the possibility that Bowers could be back on the field as soon as Week 2.

Bowers recently underwent knee surgery to repair his meniscus, according to a Wednesday report from the Associated Press. A person familiar with the situation, speaking anonymously because the injury had not been publicly announced at the time, said the tight end was expected to return within one or two weeks.

The Las Vegas Raiders kicked off their 2026 NFL season in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, but Brock Bowers' injury absence was one of the biggest storylines surrounding the opener.

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“Team will see how he’s feeling this week, but a potential return next week is within the realm of possibility," the NFL insider added.

What happened to Bowers? The knee issue comes after an injury suffered during last season's opener against New England significantly affected Bowers' production. He finished the year with 64 receptions for 680 yards and seven touchdowns while dealing with the injury.

Despite the Raiders' disappointing 2025 season, Bowers has remained one of the team's most reliable offensive playmakers.

Bowers' rookie year rewrote record books The former Georgia star enjoyed a historic rookie campaign in 2024 after Las Vegas selected him with the 13th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Bowers recorded 1,194 receiving yards, breaking Hall of Famer Mike Ditka's 63-year-old record for the most by a rookie tight end.

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He also set a new benchmark for first-year receivers with 112 catches and finished runner-up to Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels in the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.