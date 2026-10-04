From Amravati to Asian Games glory: Archer Kumkum's father says her next target is Olympic gold

Her father, Anil Mohod, is confident his daughter will continue to win medals and hopes she will also strike gold at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The neighbourhood erupted in joy as the 17-year-old local girl's grit and precision etched her name into sporting history.

Amravati, As Kumkum Mohod's arrow pierced the target for a perfect 10, sealing India's first-ever women's individual recurve archery gold at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan, the narrow lanes of Gosavi Colony in Amravati lit up with celebration.

How did Kumkum Mohod prepare for her historic performance at the Asian Games?

How did Kumkum Mohod prepare for her historic performance at the Asian Games?

What achievements did Kumkum Mohod earn at the Asian Games?

What achievements did Kumkum Mohod earn at the Asian Games?

"We spoke to Kumkum. She had competed in several national and international competitions, but this was her first individual medal, and that too a gold at the Asian Games. She is thrilled that she got what she was aiming for," said her ecstatic father.

Kumkum, who has been training at a local archery range under coach Prafull Dange since she was eight, will bring home three medals .

Mohod said residents of Gosavi Colony, where the family lives, were ecstatic that a teenager from the locality had excelled on such a big stage.

"She has made not only Amravati but the whole of India proud. We can't forget this moment," he told PTI.

Anil said Kumkum now wants to win gold at the next Olympics and gift it to her coach.

Kumkum's mother, Rupali, said the family could not be prouder.

Asked what she was doing while the match was on, Rupali said she never watched her daughter's final and instead prayed.

"I never watch her last match. Instead, I sit before God and pray. Even today, I did not watch the match," said the smiling mother.

For now, Rupali said, her daughter has another task to focus on.

"She is in Class 12 and will be appearing for her board exams this academic year," she said.

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