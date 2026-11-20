The Allahabad high court on Friday disposed of some applications filed in the original suits related to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura. he Hindu side has filed 18 suits for possession of land after the removal of the Shahi Idgah Masjid structure, as well as for the restoration of the temple and for a permanent injunction. All the suits have been consolidated. (For Representation) more

One Mahaveer Prasad Yadav moved an application for impleadment, requesting to be made a party in one of the suits which the plaintiff objected to. The court dismissed the application, stating that no sufficient reasons were given.

Another application seeking court direction for a survey of disputed site was moved on which court said that in a connected suit on a similar application, the court had already observed that till the final adjudication of SLP No. 481/2024 by the Supreme Court where the same matter is pending, no order can be passed. Thus, it has to be decided after the order of the apex court in this regard.

Likewise Acharya Ashutosh Mahraj, who was appearing through videoconferencing, was permitted to withdraw a few applications he had moved. The court fixed December 10 as the next date for the hearing. The matter is being heard by Justice Avnish Saxena.

To recall, the Hindu side has filed 18 suits for possession of land after the removal of the Shahi Idgah Masjid structure, as well as for the restoration of the temple and for a permanent injunction. All the suits have been consolidated.

Earlier, on August 1, 2024, the high court rejected applications from the Muslim side challenging the maintainability of the Hindu worshippers’ suits and held that all suits filed by the Hindu worshippers are maintainable. In the August 1 order, the court also held that these suits are not barred by the Limitation Act, Waqf Act and Places of Worship Act, 1991, which prohibits the conversion of any religious structure as it existed on August 15, 1947.

The controversy is related to the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb-era Shahi Idgah mosque at Mathura, which is alleged to have been built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.