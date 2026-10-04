At Gen Z dialogue, Akhilesh Yadav promises to advertise govt jobs, end outsourcing

Interacting with teachers and job aspirants, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday evening assured he would end outsourcing and advertise government jobs if his party is voted to power in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav during the ‘Sankalp Shikshak Abhyarthi Samvad’ event at Ram Manohar Lohia Park, in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO)

He was taking part in the ‘PDA Sankalp Gen-Z Samvad: Shikshak-Abhyarthi Samvad’ programme at Lohia Park Amphitheatre in Lucknow.

After issues related to education, employment and youth were raised, Akhilesh assured the youth of reforms if voted to power.

“I assure you that outsourcing will be ended and government jobs will be advertised. The government will prepare the annual examination and recruitment calendars on time. No student will have to face difficulties anywhere.”

He attacked the BJP government on multiple fronts.

Taking a swipe at waterlogging on the Ganga Expressway, he said, “I would tell people not to go to the Ganga Expressway. Recently, people there got a chance to fish, and before that the government used pedestal fans to dry soggy patches of it, and then to cover craters on the road they used carpets.”

Highlighting the Lohia Park built by then chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, he said: “You all must have noticed that when it turned 7pm, the clock on the clock tower built during Netaji’s(Mulayam) time, accurately struck seven bells. And in building this park, not a single tree was felled.”

Claiming that the Agra-Lucknow Expressway built daring his tenure remains the best, Yadav said, “If there is a best expressway in the country, it is the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. I am happy that the Government of India has also acknowledged its construction method. Tolls have to be paid on this expressway only at the exit.”

Targeting the government over education and jobs, he said, “Education has been reduced to zero. Primary schools are being shut down. The government does not want the poor to study. There is no coordination between education and employment. The BJP’s policies are responsible for this.”