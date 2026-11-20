Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday called for continuous upgradation of technology in road infrastructure development, while focussing on the adoption of innovation, the maintenance of strict quality standards, and road safety. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called for greater exchange of ideas, research and adoption of successful global practices to improve the quality and cost-effectiveness of road construction in India. (ANI File)

Addressing the 85th annual session of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) in Hyderabad, Gadkari said India had attained the number one position globally in road infrastructure and set eight world records in the sector.

He said innovation, entrepreneurship, science, technology, research and skilled practices would be critical to sustaining the country's infrastructure growth.

“Road infrastructure development requires a forward-looking approach, with continuous upgradation of technology, construction materials and engineering practices,” he said.

He pointed out that technologies used today could become obsolete within a year, making it imperative for the sector to continually innovate and adopt new methods.

He cautioned against relying on conventional construction materials and practices for extended periods, saying that stagnation could lead to the formation of cartels that artificially inflate material prices.

He called for greater exchange of ideas, research and adoption of successful global practices to improve the quality and cost-effectiveness of road construction in India.

‘No compromise’ on quality Gadkari said there would be no compromise on road quality and underscored the role of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in maintaining high construction standards.

He said the government was committed to transparency, time-bound execution, result-oriented functioning and corruption-free administration. “Lapses in quality will not be tolerated, and inquiries have been ordered against several contractors wherever deficiencies were noticed,” he said.

Describing roads and highways as public assets, Gadkari said those entrusted with their development were merely custodians of public resources and had a duty to ensure that prescribed standards were followed.

"If we do not follow the standards, it is an injustice to our duties," he said, stressing that road infrastructure formed the backbone of the country's economy.

Gadkari said road infrastructure was not merely about connectivity but also about generating prosperity, attracting investments, promoting industries and creating employment.

Road projects as growth engine Referring to the recently completed Dwarka Expressway in Delhi, he said that infrastructure development along the corridor had also spurred the growth of townships and other projects, with investments estimated at around ₹10 lakh crore.

He said India had no shortage of financial resources for infrastructure development, citing the growing number of vehicles entering the country's roads each year and the corresponding need to expand the road network to meet rising demand.

The minister said highways passing through rural areas could transform local economies by facilitating trade, industrial activity and tourism, thereby generating employment opportunities for millions of people.

Recalling the development of rural road connectivity, Gadkari said he had prepared the master plan for the rural road network under the guidance of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee through the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana.

The programme, he said, had provided road connectivity to around 4.5 lakh villages out of the country's 6.5 lakh villages and contributed an additional ₹1.80 lakh crore to the GDP.

He said rural roads had played a significant role in integrating villages with markets, enabling economic activity and improving access to opportunities, while emphasising that connectivity remained essential to inclusive development.

While highlighting India's achievements in road infrastructure, Gadkari expressed serious concern over the high number of road accidents and fatalities, particularly among young people.

He said road accidents continued to cause immense grief to families, with lakhs of people losing their lives every year, and called for urgent measures to improve road safety.

Gadkari urged engineers and road construction agencies to identify and eliminate accident-prone black spots, stressing that road safety must be integrated into highway planning, design and construction rather than treated as an afterthought.

He called upon engineers to take responsibility for ensuring safer roads and said efforts must be made to prevent the creation of black spots on newly developed road networks.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said the state was aiming to become a US$3-trillion economy by 2047, with a development strategy built around services, manufacturing, agriculture and infrastructure expansion.

Revanth Reddy said the roads and buildings department was undertaking infrastructure works across multiple sectors, with the government focusing on strengthening essential facilities alongside road development.

The chief minister stressed the need for political consensus on matters concerning national security and the country's interests, saying political differences should be confined to electoral contests.

State roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy also presented the steps being taken by the government in developing road infrastructure in the state.