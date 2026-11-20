‘Mayday, mayday’: Chilling audio from American Airlines flight with 120 on board after flames seen coming from engine; plane lands safely in Phoenix
An American Airlines flight departing from Phoenix had to return after flames were reportedly seen coming from the engine.
An American Airlines flight departing from Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport had to declare a ‘mayday’ and return after flames were reportedly seen coming from its engine. No injuries were reported at the time of writing, and the plane landed safely shortly after takeoff.
The incident took place on November 19, and the audio communication between the pilots of AA3230 and air traffic control was shared by CBS News.
What does the audio recording say
The audio starts with the American Airlines flight being informed that the plane behind them reported seeing flames, likely coming from one of their engines, and that they might be leaking something.
The pilots communicated they were “working on a hydraulic problem” and planned on coming back to the runway. The pilots then confirmed that they wanted to return to Phoenix and declared “Mayday, Mayday, Mayday”. The video shared shows the plane making a turn to return to the airport.
Mayday is an internationally recognised voice-procedure radio distress signal which is used in aviation and maritime emergencies to signal life-threatening situations.
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They were asked if they needed to burn fuel, and the pilots replied in the negative. The pilots confirmed that there were 120 people on board the flight.
After the plane landed, further audio could be heard, where the pilots were told that the left main engine was “smoking pretty good”, and it appeared that the plane had a flat tyre as well. They were advised to remain where they were on the runway, allowing the fire department to head in to check the temperature and the condition of the tyre.
The audio clip ends with the American Airlines flight confirming it was ready to taxi. The plane made a safe landing in Phoenix despite the emergency in the air.
Photo shows plane on fire
An alleged photo showed an American Airlines flight with flames clearly visible. It was shared by an online news page GTE News.
“American Airlines jet with 120 aboard declares mayday after flames spotted near an engine. Flight AA3230 reported hydraulic issues after Phoenix takeoff, forcing an immediate return,” the page noted. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the photo.
The exact reason for the fire is not known yet, though the pilots complained about technical difficulties.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More