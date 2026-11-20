The incident took place on November 19, and the audio communication between the pilots of AA3230 and air traffic control was shared by CBS News.

An American Airlines flight departing from Phoenix ’s Sky Harbor International Airport had to declare a ‘mayday’ and return after flames were reportedly seen coming from its engine. No injuries were reported at the time of writing, and the plane landed safely shortly after takeoff.

What does the audio recording say The audio starts with the American Airlines flight being informed that the plane behind them reported seeing flames, likely coming from one of their engines, and that they might be leaking something.

The pilots communicated they were “working on a hydraulic problem” and planned on coming back to the runway. The pilots then confirmed that they wanted to return to Phoenix and declared “Mayday, Mayday, Mayday”. The video shared shows the plane making a turn to return to the airport.

Mayday is an internationally recognised voice-procedure radio distress signal which is used in aviation and maritime emergencies to signal life-threatening situations.

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They were asked if they needed to burn fuel, and the pilots replied in the negative. The pilots confirmed that there were 120 people on board the flight.

After the plane landed, further audio could be heard, where the pilots were told that the left main engine was “smoking pretty good”, and it appeared that the plane had a flat tyre as well. They were advised to remain where they were on the runway, allowing the fire department to head in to check the temperature and the condition of the tyre.

The audio clip ends with the American Airlines flight confirming it was ready to taxi. The plane made a safe landing in Phoenix despite the emergency in the air.