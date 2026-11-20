Digital vs Manual Air Fryer: What is different? (HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Air fryers have become a standard fixture in Indian homes. They let users make healthy snacks without much effort, which makes a world of difference when it comes to families that are trying to eat healthy. While there are ample models available in the market, buying an air fryer has become more confusing than ever. It's no longer just about choosing the right capacity and wattage. Buyers now must consider features, preset cooking menus that they want along with temperature settings and safety features. More importantly, they must choose between digital and manual models.

Digital air fryers promise greater convenience through touchscreen controls, preset cooking programmes and precise temperature adjustments. Manual models, on the other hand, take a simpler approach with physical knobs for setting cooking time and temperature, often at a more accessible price. But are the additional features of a digital air fryer worth paying for, or can a manual model deliver a similar cooking experience without stretching your budget?

I looked at both options from the perspective of everyday usability, cooking convenience, temperature control, cleaning requirements, features and pricing. While digital models may appeal to those who prefer automated cooking settings, manual air fryers could be a sensible choice for buyers who value simplicity over additional features. If you too are planning to finally add an air fryer to your kitchen, here's a simple guide that will help you pick between a digital and a manual model for your specific needs.

Digital vs manual air fryer: Key differences

FACTOR DIGITAL AIR FRYER MANUAL AIR FRYER Control mechanism Touchscreen or digital control panel Physical knobs or rotary dials Temperature adjustment Digital temperature settings, often with smaller adjustment increments Manual adjustment using a temperature dial Timer settings Digital timer with precise time selection Mechanical timer dial Cooking presets Usually offers preset programmes for fries, chicken, fish, vegetables and more Generally requires manual temperature and time selection Display LED or digital display showing temperature and cooking time Usually no digital display Ease of use Convenient for users who prefer guided cooking Simple operation with fewer controls Cooking customisation Allows more precise adjustments depending on the model Offers basic manual control over cooking settings Cooking consistency Presets can help simplify repeat cooking, although results depend on the model and food quantity Requires users to remember and adjust suitable settings Smart features Some models offer Wi-Fi, app control and voice assistant compatibility Usually lacks smart connectivity Cleaning and maintenance Removable cooking baskets and trays are common; touchscreen needs careful cleaning Similar removable components, with simpler external controls Durability Electronic controls may require specialised repairs if they malfunction Mechanical controls are generally simpler to operate and repair

Verdict - Choose a digital air fryer if you frequently cook different types of food, prefer preset programmes and want more precise control over cooking time and temperature.

- Choose a manual air fryer if you want a straightforward appliance, are comfortable adjusting settings yourself and want to keep your initial spending low.

Digital air fryer: Top features and who should buy it A digital air fryer is designed for users who want greater control and convenience while preparing everyday meals. Unlike manual models that rely on physical knobs, digital air fryers feature an electronic control panel, usually with a touchscreen or buttons, to adjust cooking temperature and time. Most models also include preset cooking programmes that automatically select suitable settings for popular dishes such as French fries, chicken, fish, vegetables and baked snacks. This reduces the need to experiment with cooking temperatures and durations.

Key features of digital air fryers include: - These models enable users to select specific cooking temperatures with more precise increments.

- These models offers dedicated settings for popular food items, which reduces the need to adjust time and temperature manually.

- These models make it easier to set and monitor cooking duration, with features like automatic shut-off.

- Depending on the model, these models come with features such as preheating, reheating, dehydration, baking and roasting.

- Select premium models support smartphone app control, recipe guidance and voice assistant integration.

What is a digital air fryer good for? Digital air fryers are useful for preparing french fries, nuggets, samosas, paneer tikka, roasted vegetables, chicken wings and other snacks with little or no added oil. They can also reheat leftovers, bake small portions and roast ingredients, depending on their available cooking modes and capacity.

Who should buy a digital air fryer? - First-time air fryer buyers who want preset programmes.

- Families with varied cooking preferences.

- People who cook frequently as digital controls make it easier to repeat preferred cooking settings.

- Technology-focused buyers who prefer touchscreen interfaces, smart features and app-based controls may appreciate premium models.