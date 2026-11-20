After roughly 90 minutes of talks, the three leaders adopted a short, four-point joint “declaration on peace”. First, they called for reform of the United Nations to better prepare it to respond to global challenges. Second, in a notable show of unity, all three criticised what they described as abuses of jurisdiction by international courts such as the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Putin, and stressed the principles of state consent and immunity for officials. Third, Putin, Xi and Trump called for greater production and supply of oil and refined petroleum products to global markets. Finally, they agreed to hold talks to reduce nuclear risks and prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons. The declaration made no mention of Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump and his Russian and Chinese counterparts Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping met for a trilateral summit in southeastern China’s Shenzhen on Thursday. HT breaks down what came out of the summit and what it means for the world.

What did the meeting achieve?

At one level, not much. Summits between world leaders are usually preceded by intense planning and backroom negotiations that yield concrete “deliverables”. Judged by that metric, the meeting achieved little. But the message it sent will be heard clearly around the world. Take international institutions. The US has long refused to join the International Criminal Court, jealously guarding its sovereignty. Even so, a US President joining the leaders of Russia and China, whom President Biden cast as leaders of a bloc of autocracies just a few years ago, to limit the reach of an international legal body would have been unthinkable under any other leader. It points to a deeper reality that unites Xi, Putin and Trump: a desire to act decisively on the world stage with few checks and balances in their way. At the same time, the friendly meeting signals that the three leaders remain committed to strategic stability and an open line of dialogue.

What has the reaction been?

Much of the Western strategic commentariat was unimpressed. The Washington Post wrote that the one major thing the three leaders agreed on was loosening the post-World War II system of international cooperation that constrains them. Observers noted that the meeting handed Russia a substantial narrative win by allowing Putin to appear as a co-equal alongside Trump and Xi, both of whom lead states that are today far more powerful than Russia. China gained prestige by hosting the historic meeting and bolstered its standing as a great power. Both nations now have American support in their long-held ambition to ward off international legal institutions. Beijing and Moscow left without making any substantial commitments to help end the wars in Ukraine and Iran. In this telling, Trump gave away much and gained little.

How would India view the summit?

India will welcome the emphasis on boosting energy supplies, as markets have been roiled by uncertainty since the start of the US-Iran war. The summit also appeared to confirm Trump’s reluctance to use economic pressure against Russia’s energy sector. That will come as a relief to New Delhi, which is keen to avoid US tariffs for buying Russian oil under the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act. The law allows Washington to impose tariffs of up to 100% on the largest buyers of Russian energy. Although New Delhi expected little by way of major outcomes, some sign of a breakthrough on ending the Ukraine war would have been welcome.