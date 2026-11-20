Thiruvananthapuram, The alleged mastermind of a ganja smuggling network operating in Keralam has been arrested in West Bengal by the Railway Police, officials said. Keralam: Key ganja smuggling accused arrested in West Bengal

The accused, Sameen Seikh , was the first person charged in a case registered after police arrested two individuals with 22.403 kg of ganja at Palakkad Junction railway station on September 19 this year, according to a police statement.

The arrested persons, Asim Seikh and Sahidul Mallik , were allegedly transporting the contraband from West Bengal to Keralam by train via Chennai. Masood Seikh , another key link in the network, had earlier been arrested from Kozhikode.

Interrogation of the arrested accused revealed that Sameen, a native of Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal, was the mastermind behind the operation, police said.

A special investigation team, constituted under the supervision of Railway Superintendent P B Krishnakumar and led by Deputy SP Manoj Parayatt and Inspector Prathap A, travelled to West Bengal and apprehended him following discreet surveillance.

Police said Sameen had arrived in Keralam around 12 years ago for construction work and had lived in Mahe and Thalassery.

He later built an extensive ganja smuggling network by allegedly using migrant workers to transport the contraband by train to various parts of the state, including Palakkad, Tirur and Kozhikode.

He also has a previous case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act registered at the Vazhakkad police station in Malappuram district, police said.

The accused would be brought to Keralam and produced before the Palakkad Judicial First Class Magistrate Court after completing the necessary procedures, they said.

Krishnakumar said that, as part of 'Operation Toofan', the Railway Police have so far registered 176 cases and arrested 146 persons.

Around 700 kg of ganja and other narcotic substances, including MDMA and charas, had also been seized under the operation.

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