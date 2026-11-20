“Instead of both states buying separate 500 MW power for entire year, we will use the same capacity for six months each,” Gadpale said.

Explaining the rationale, MP’s energy secretary Vishesh Gadpale said Madhya Pradesh requires maximum power between November and April for rabi crops and winter season whereas Uttar Pradesh’s power demand peaks between May and October because of paddy cultivation and increase in air-conditioning load due to summers.

On Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL) and UP selected the company for setting up the storage facility through an e-reverse auction.

One renewable source to be used by two states. In a first, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh will use renewable energy from a 500 MW pumped storage capacity to meet the demand during peak hours, officials said, describing the arrangement as India’s first complementarity-based inter-state energy storage procurement.

An official familiar with the project is to store 500 MW of power for six hours and then provide continuously for four hours backed by a 40-year power purchase agreement.

“Two companies JSW Neo Energy limited and Torrent Energy Storage Solutions Private Limited have won the bid,” he said. The location for the storage capacity will be decided after Central Electricity Regulation Authority (CERA) approves the tariff under Section 63 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

'Lower tariffs compared to recent bids elsewhere' The official said that each state will spend ₹674 crore at the rate of ₹1.3487 crore per MW per annum including the cost for power lost during storage and discharge cycle. “This is lower tariffs as compared to recent Pump Storage Projects (PSP) bids elsewhere in the country,” the officer said.

The reason he gave was that in a conventional PSP arrangement, a state books and pays for 12 months but uses it intensively only for six or seven months.

“In our arrangement, the same 500 MW capacity will be utilised year-round - six months by Madhya Pradesh and six months by Uttar Pradesh. For the developer, there is no idle period,” he said. Gadpale added both states would share the fixed capacity cost.

Also Read I PM Modi’s Lucknow visit: Skills, youth and a 2027 poll message

Gadpale said the PSP would store surplus solar energy during the day and release it during evening peak demand hours.

UP Power Corporation managing director Nitesh Kumar said,” This collaboration is going to benefit both states equally. During peak hours, we need to purchase power from the exchange and we also do banking. Many times we faced problems due to unavailability of energy in the exchange. This collaboration will help both states. It is cost effective.”