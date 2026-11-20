Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s November 21 visit to Lucknow, his first to the state capital in nearly a year, may be officially billed as a non-political programme, but its timing has given it clear political significance in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. PM Narendra Modi will honour 52 All India toppers of various skill development and vocational courses at the 5th National Skills Convocation 2026 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on November 21. (File)

With the 2027 assembly elections just months away, the BJP eyes the National Skills Convocation as an opportunity to send a strong political message and reach out to youth, students and first-time voters, who are set to play a decisive role in the coming contest.

Modi will honour 52 All India toppers of various skill development and vocational courses at the 5th National Skills Convocation 2026 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.

Modi’s last visit to the state capital was on December 25, 2025, to inaugurate the Rashtra Prerna Sthal, a memorial and museum complex built to mark the 101st birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

While that visit centred on legacy and symbolism, the upcoming event is expected to focus on jobs, skills, employability and aspirations.

“The Prime Minister is coming to Lucknow not for politics, but to bless the skilled youth of Uttar Pradesh. Skill is the biggest capital of the youth today, and PM Modi has made Skill India a national movement,” BJP state chief spokesperson Dinesh Pratap Singh said.

“When the Opposition was doing politics of paper leaks and misleading the youth, PM Modi was working to give them skills, certificates, jobs and self-employment. This is the difference between BJP’s politics of development and the Opposition’s politics of confusion,” he added.

Political observers say the visit assumes added significance against the backdrop of student protests in New Delhi following the May 2026 NEET paper leak. The protests, which spread to several university campuses, had put the government on the defensive and given the Opposition an issue to raise.

“There could be no better event than a skill convocation for PM Narendra Modi to reach out to youth and students and address their concerns,” a senior BJP leader said.

The party believes a direct interaction — where the Prime Minister hands over certificates, listens to success stories of trained youth, and speaks about new opportunities in manufacturing, services, startups and green energy — will help blunt the Opposition’s narrative and rebuild trust.

Uttar Pradesh has the largest youth population in the country. Many first-time voters will be eligible to vote in the 2027 assembly elections, making them an important constituency for both the BJP and the SP.

The BJP’s internal assessment after its recent Mathura Chintan Baithak is that booth-level mobilisation alone will not suffice. The party needs to regain the confidence of students, job aspirants and unemployed youth concerned over paper leaks, delayed recruitment and the mismatch between degrees and jobs.

The skill convocation is thus being projected as a showcase of the government’s efforts to train, certify and place young people through Skill India, the PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana and state schemes.

BJP leaders are also expected to highlight Uttar Pradesh’s changing economic profile, pointing to investments in defence manufacturing, expressways, data centres and electronics units.

The Opposition, meanwhile, is likely to dismiss the visit as an election stunt. SP leaders have already questioned its timing, asking why the Prime Minister did not visit when students were protesting.

For the BJP, however, the timing offers an opportunity to set the narrative ahead of the elections: the 2027 election will be fought on development, youth and aspiration, not on caste arithmetic alone.

November 21 event will thus be watched closely, not just for what the Prime Minister says on skills and jobs, but for the political signals he sends from Lucknow to the rest of Uttar Pradesh.