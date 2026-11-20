Pathanamthitta , With the Mandalam pilgrimage progressing, authorities at Sabarimala have decided to install more directional and multilingual signboards at the hill temple complex and other locations to guide pilgrims and ease their movement. Sabarimala: Authorities to put up more signboards as pilgrimage progresses

The decision was taken at a meeting of officials held on Thursday, according to an official statement.

The meeting noted that pilgrims were moving in both directions near the Appam and Aravana counters, despite the area being designated for one-way movement, resulting in congestion. It directed officials to install directional signboards there.

Notices will also be put up at the counters to help pilgrims distinguish between prasadam and receipt counters. Awareness messages in different languages will be displayed on the digital screens at the Valiya Nada Pandal.

A signboard clearly identifying the announcement centre near the Public Relations Office will also be installed, they said.

The meeting further directed shop owners to display price lists in four languages at locations clearly visible to pilgrims, as inspections had found that several shops kept the boards inside their premises.

The Travancore Devaswom Board will strictly prevent shops operating under its tenders from extending their premises in a manner that obstructs the movement of pilgrims. The Devaswom Board's monopoly lease officer will conduct inspections in this regard.

Steps will also be taken to remove plastic waste dumped near the Aravana counters and along the route to the Annadana Mandapam.

The TDB will additionally appoint 20 workers at the Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant at Sannidhanam, apart from the existing staff. Officials have also been directed to deploy 10 more members of the Vishuddhi Sena , if required.

The officials said the plant would become fully operational within the next three days.

The 41-day-long Mandalam pilgrimage season commenced at the Lord Ayyappa temple on November 17.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.