Chandigarh: Realtor Wadhwa’s ‘escape bid’, 2 cops among 5 named in challan

UT police have filed a chargesheet against five people, including two police personnel in connection with undertrial businessman Vikram Wadhwa being taken to a hotel instead of being returned to jail after a medical examination. The chargesheet names sub-inspector Jagmehar Singh, assistant sub-inspector Surender, Vikram Wadhwa and his sons Karan Wadhwa and Kunal Wadhwa as accused. (HT File)

According to the police investigation, Wadhwa, who was lodged in Model Jail, Burail, had been taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, for a medical examination. After the examination, instead of taking him back to jail, the two escorting policemen allegedly took him to Hotel City Heart in Sector 17 in a private vehicle.

Wadhwa reportedly stayed at the hotel for a considerable period, during which he met his family members and other people. Police have also alleged that discussions regarding a possible plan to help him escape from custody took place at the hotel. These allegations and the evidence will be examined by the court. A police team later raided the hotel following a tip-off and arrested Wadhwa, the two police men and the businessman’s two sons.

The chargesheet names sub-inspector Jagmehar Singh, assistant sub-inspector Surender, Vikram Wadhwa and his sons Karan Wadhwa and Kunal Wadhwa as accused.

A case was registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 199 (public servant disobeying direction under law), 261 (escape from confinement or custody), 262 (obstruction to lawful apprehension), 62 (attempt to commit offences) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Wadhwa is among the main accused in the ₹645-cr IDFC First bank fund diversion case.