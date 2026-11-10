I compared India's top air purifier brands: 6 names I'd consider buying in 2026

Best air purifiers to buy in India. (Shweta Ganjoo / HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less If you live in northern part of India, you know that the air quality index (AQI) has been an absolute disaster. The visibility is at an all time low and there is noticeable difficulty in breathing along with a rise in air quality. These conditions make the air virtually unbreathable. These conditions also make buying an air purifier an absolute necessity. That said, buying an air purifier in India can be more complicated than it seems. With several brands offering HEPA filters, multiple cleaning stages, smart connectivity and varying room coverage, choosing the right one requires looking beyond specifications.

To understand, which brands offer true value, I looked beyond CADR ratings. While some brands focus on advanced filtration and high CADR ratings, others stand out for their affordable models, smart controls and quieter operation. To get a sense of the types of air purifiers available in India, I compared six popular air purifier brands in India. I looked at their product portfolios, filtration technologies, room coverage, maintenance requirements and overall value for money. During my research I found that brands such as Philips, Coway, Honeywell and Eureka Forbes have built an extensive presence in this category. I also found that brands like Dyson and Honeywell offer advanced filteration system at a cost. Whether you are planning to buy an air purifier for your bedroom, living room or a larger space, understanding these differences can help narrow down your choices.

So, here are six air purifier brands I would consider in 2026, along with what each does well and the kind of buyer who should shortlist it.

Dyson air purifiers: Their top features and who should buy them Dyson air purifiers combine advanced filtration system, intelligent air quality monitoring and distinctive airflow technology. Unlike conventional air purifiers that primarily focus on filtering airborne particles, Dyson models are designed to monitor indoor pollution, capture microscopic pollutants and circulate purified air across the room. Some of their standout features include a HEPA H13 filtration system, air multiplier technology, air quality monitoring system, formaldehyde detection, and smart connectivity.

Who should buy Dyson air purifiers? - Premium appliance buyers who are willing to spend more on advanced filtration, intelligent sensors and a premium design.

- People living in highly polluted cities.

- Buyers looking to capture airborne dust, pollen, pet dander and other common allergens.

- Buyers looking for multiple functions, such as an air purifier that can also work as a fan or room heater.