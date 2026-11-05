Dyson vs Philips vs Coway air purifiers: Which brand offers the best value for your money?

Best air purifiers to buy in India. (HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Buying an air purifier is no longer a luxury purchase in India, especially in the northern part of the country. The rising pollution has made having an air purifier more of a necessity. That said, choosing an choosing an air purifier for your home is no longer just about buying a device with a HEPA filter. With rising concerns about indoor air quality, dust, allergens and PM2.5 pollution, users need to finding the right air purifier that can also address other concerns in a household.

However, with brands such as Dyson, Philips and Coway offering products across different price segments, deciding which one delivers the best value for money can be challenging. While Dyson is known for its premium designs, advanced filtration and smart features, Philips focuses on efficient purification technologies and convenient everyday operation. Coway, on the other hand, has built a reputation for its air purification expertise, practical designs and value-oriented offerings. So which one should you pick?

I looked at what these three brands bring to the table and compared important factors such as filtration technology, CADR, room coverage, noise levels, filter replacement costs and smart features. I also considered the long-term ownership costs, since buying an air purifier is only the first step; maintaining it can add to your expenses. Here's what I found out.

Dyson air purifiers: What's it best for and who should buy it? Dyson air purifiers are best suited for buyers looking for a premium air purification experience that combines filtration, intelligent monitoring and modern design. This brand focuses on more than just removing airborne pollutants. Some models in its portfolio offer features such as real-time air-quality monitoring, app connectivity, automatic purification and humidifier or heating functionality.

Buyers should select Dyson air purifier models for their HEPA-grade filtration to capture fine particles, including dust, pollen and other airborne allergens, air-quality monitoring, smart connectivity features, multi-functional design and premium aesthetics.

Who should buy a Dyson air purifier? Dyson air purifier is worth considering if users:

- Want a premium air purifier with advanced smart features.

- Prefer real-time air-quality monitoring and app-based controls.

- Need a multi-functional appliance that can also cool or heat a room.

- Are comfortable paying more for design, convenience and additional functionality.