An air purifier can help improve indoor air quality, but does your bedroom need one? Here's what to know

Don't buy a bedroom air purifier before checking these features (AI Generated) By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less Would you spend money on an air purifier for a room where you spend nearly eight hours every night? It is a pretty reasonable question, particularly when outdoor pollution, dust and other airborne particles can affect indoor air quality too. Keeping the windows shut is not always a complete solution and ordinary fans cannot remove fine particles from the air. A bedroom air purifier can help reduce certain airborne pollutants, but not every model is suitable for a sleeping space. A machine that is too noisy, has limited coverage or needs expensive replacement filters could quickly become an inconvenience. Before buying one, here are the features worth checking, along with a few things that should not influence your decision too much.

1. Start by checking whether your bedroom needs an air purifier An air purifier can be useful if your bedroom regularly collects dust, has poor ventilation or is exposed to pollution entering from outside. People living near busy roads, construction sites or industrial areas may also consider one to reduce exposure to airborne particles indoors. However, it is important to understand what these machines actually do. Most consumer air purifiers circulate room air through filters designed to capture specific pollutants. They do not automatically remove every indoor contaminant and their effectiveness depends on the filtration system, room size and operating conditions.

An air purifier is also not a substitute for cleaning, ventilation or controlling pollution at its source. If you have visible dampness or mould, for example, addressing the moisture problem is more important than simply running a purifier.

2. HEPA filtration should be high on your checklist What does a HEPA filter actually do? A high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter is designed to capture very small airborne particles. A properly rated HEPA filter can remove at least 99.97% of particles measuring 0.3 microns under specified test conditions. This is particularly relevant for dust, pollen and other fine particles. For Indian buyers, checking the actual filter specification is more useful than relying on labels such as advanced purification or multi-layer cleaning. Look for clearly stated filtration standards and information about the replacement filter.

Do you need an activated carbon filter? If your bedroom is exposed to cooking smells, smoke or certain gaseous pollutants, an activated carbon filter can be useful. It works differently from a HEPA filter by adsorbing certain gases and odours.

Ideally, look for a purifier that combines particulate filtration with an appropriately sized activated carbon filter. Remember that carbon filters have limitations too. They do not remove every gas, and their effectiveness depends on the amount and quality of carbon used.

3. Check CADR before looking at fancy features Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) is one of the most important specifications when comparing air purifiers. It indicates how quickly a purifier can deliver filtered air, with ratings commonly provided for smoke, dust and pollen. A higher CADR generally means the machine can clean a larger volume of air more quickly. But buying the highest-rated model is not necessarily the right decision for a small bedroom.

Match the CADR to the room's floor area and ceiling height. For example, a compact bedroom does not necessarily need the same machine as a large master bedroom. Also check the manufacturer's recommended room coverage and the conditions under which that figure was calculated. A useful point to remember is that CADR and room coverage are not interchangeable specifications. Compare both rather than making a decision based on a single advertised number.