Delhi-NCR gets a breather after the rain, 6 air purifiers to consider before winter pollution returns
Delhi-NCR's AQI has improved after rain, but winter pollution could return. Here are six air purifiers from Qubo, Philips, Xiaomi and more to compare.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Qubo Q200 Smart Air Purifier for bedroom by Hero Group| Up to 200 SqFt| True HEPA H13|Removes 99.99% Dust, Allergens, Smoke, Virus & PM2.5|150 m³/h CADR|5-Stage Filter|App Control|9000 Hrs Filter LifeView Details
₹6,990
Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home, HEPA Filter, White | Real-Time AQI Display | Covers 300 sq ft | 99.97% Virus & PM2.5 Removal | 9000h Filter Life | Ideal for BedroomsView Details
₹9,899
Mijia by Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Compact for home & bedroom |230 m3/hr CADR covers 400 Sq.ft.|3stage HighEfficiencyFilter|100 Sq.ft in 6 mins|Smart control|Realtime filterusage|1yr replacement warrantyView Details
₹6,990
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Dander, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1View Details
₹4,999
Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355 |Covers upto 480 Sq. Ft. | True Hepa H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology|Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter|4-Stage Purification In 10 Mins|Convenient,WhiteView Details
₹9,999
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.
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Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.
Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.
He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.
A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.
Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.
Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.
Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.
Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.
He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.
A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.
Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.
Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.
The recent rain may have briefly scrubbed Delhi NCR's air, dropping the AQI to a breathable 133 yesterday, but don't pack away your air purifier just yet. The Ministry of Earth Sciences forecasts a quick return to "poor" and "very poor" air quality over the next few days. If you're looking to buy or upgrade, we've shortlisted six air purifiers across different budgets and room sizes. When choosing, the most critical spec to watch is the Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR). A machine with an impressive HEPA filter won't help much if it lacks the fan power to actually circulate and clean the air in your specific space. Read on for our full comparison, including real-world CADR performance, pros, cons and customer reviews to help you find the right match for your home.
1. Qubo Q200 Smart Air Purifier for bedroom by Hero Group| Up to 200 SqFt| True HEPA H13|Removes 99.99% Dust, Allergens, Smoke, Virus & PM2.5|150 m³/h CADR|5-Stage Filter|App Control|9000 Hrs Filter Life
The Qubo Q200 is a compact purifier designed for bedrooms and smaller rooms rather than large living spaces. Its listed configuration includes a five-stage filtration system, True HEPA H13 filter, activated carbon layer and app control. With a claimed CADR of 150m³/h and coverage of up to 200 sq. ft., it is better suited to a personal room than an open-plan home.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Its compact room coverage makes it easier to place in a bedroom or study.
- App and voice control offer convenient operation without having to reach the unit.
- The carbon and HEPA layers target both odours and fine airborne particles.
Reason to avoid
- Coverage of up to 200 sq. ft. limits its suitability for larger living rooms.
- Its 150m³/h CADR is lower than the Philips, Xiaomi, Eureka Forbes and Coway models in this list.
- Buyers should check replacement-filter availability and cost before committing to long-term use.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers appreciate the Qubo purifier's reliability, product quality and perceived improvement in air quality. Noise levels also receive positive feedback, which matters for bedroom use. However, opinions on value for money are mixed, suggesting that the overall ownership cost is worth considering.
Why we picked it
The Q200 is the compact-room option in this selection. Its app control and five-stage filtration make it worth considering for a bedroom or study, particularly if you do not need a purifier designed for a large living area.
2. Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home, HEPA Filter, White | Real-Time AQI Display | Covers 300 sq ft | 99.97% Virus & PM2.5 Removal | 9000h Filter Life | Ideal for Bedrooms
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
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We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Philips' AC0920/60 is a small-footprint purifier designed for bedrooms and everyday home use. It has a 250m³/h CADR, a pre-filter and HEPA NanoProtect filtration, along with a PM2.5 sensor that reports indoor air quality. Philips says it captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns. Its Sleep Mode operates at 20.5dB, making noise an important part of its appeal.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Its low Sleep Mode noise makes it suitable for use while sleeping.
The PM2.5 sensor gives you a reading of indoor air quality.
Its 250m³/h CADR offers more purification capacity than the smaller Qubo model.
Reason to avoid
The recommended room size of 30m² makes it less suited to very large or open-plan spaces.
It does not offer the app and voice-control features found on some smart alternatives.
The filter needs periodic replacement, adding to the long-term running cost.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers appreciate the Philips purifier's product quality, effectiveness and ability to improve perceived indoor air quality. Quiet operation is another positive point in the feedback. Opinions on value for money are more neutral, so buyers may want to compare filter costs before purchasing.
Why we picked it
The AC0920/60 brings together a useful CADR, PM2.5 monitoring and quiet Sleep Mode in a compact unit. It is worth considering for bedrooms where noise during the night matters as much as everyday air purification.
3. Mijia by Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Compact for home & bedroom |230 m3/hr CADR covers 400 Sq.ft.|3stage HighEfficiencyFilter|100 Sq.ft in 6 mins|Smart control|Realtime filterusage|1yr replacement warranty
The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6, which was just launched a few weeks back, is designed for larger rooms and uses a five-stage high-efficiency filter. The standout figures are its 443m³/h particle CADR and PM1 monitoring, while app and voice control add connected features. Its higher airflow capacity makes it a different proposition from compact bedroom purifiers.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- The 443m³/h particle CADR gives it a higher air-delivery capacity than the other models in this list.
- PM1 and PM2.5 monitoring provides more information about indoor particulate levels.
- App and voice control make it easier to monitor and operate remotely.
Reason to avoid
- Its larger size may be less convenient in a compact bedroom or on a bedside table.
- The higher-capacity design may be unnecessary for a small room.
- Buyers should check the price and availability of replacement filters before purchase.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers appreciate the Xiaomi purifier's product quality, functionality and noise levels. Its ability to improve perceived indoor air quality also receives positive feedback. However, opinions on value for money are more neutral, so the purchase price and replacement-filter expense deserve attention.
Why we picked it
The 443m³/h particle CADR is the main reason to shortlist the Mijia Air Purifier 6. It is the option to consider if you need a higher-capacity purifier for a larger room rather than a compact bedroom unit.
4. Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Dander, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1
The Honeywell Air Touch V1 is a compact purifier for home and office use, with a stated coverage of up to 235 sq. ft. Its three-stage filtration combines a pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon layer. Honeywell lists a CADR of 152m³/h, three purification speeds and a filter life of up to 9,000 hours or one year. It is a relatively simple option for smaller rooms.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Its compact dimensions make it convenient for smaller bedrooms and workspaces.
- The activated carbon layer helps address household odours alongside airborne particles.
- Low power consumption is useful if you plan to run it for extended periods.
Reason to avoid
- The 152m³/h CADR is more appropriate for smaller rooms than large living areas.
- It has three purification speeds rather than a more extensive range of operating adjustments.
- It does not offer the higher air-delivery capacity of the Xiaomi or Eureka Forbes models.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers appreciate Honeywell's product quality and effectiveness, with positive feedback about the improvement in perceived air quality. However, opinions on value for money and noise levels are mixed. Buyers comparing it with other compact purifiers should also consider replacement-filter costs.
Why we picked it
The Air Touch V1 is a straightforward option for a smaller room, with a three-stage filter and low power consumption. It is worth considering if you want a compact purifier without paying for a higher-capacity model.
5. Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355 |Covers upto 480 Sq. Ft. | True Hepa H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology|Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter|4-Stage Purification In 10 Mins|Convenient,White
The Eureka Forbes 355 is designed for larger rooms, with a stated coverage of up to 480 sq. ft. and a CADR of 355m³/h. Its four-stage filtration combines a pre-filter, activated carbon, True HEPA H13 and plasma filtration. It also has a PM2.5 display, Auto Mode, Sleep Mode and adjustable fan speeds. This is one of the higher-capacity options in the group.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
The higher CADR and stated room coverage make it suitable for larger rooms.
The PM2.5 display lets you keep track of indoor particulate levels.
Auto Mode can adjust operation according to the detected air quality.
Reason to avoid
Its larger coverage and higher airflow capacity may be unnecessary for a small bedroom.
The product requires filter maintenance and eventual replacement, which adds to ownership costs.
The one-year product warranty should be checked against the warranty terms at checkout.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers find the Eureka Forbes purifier effective, although opinions on overall product quality, value for money and noise levels are more neutral. The air quality indicator receives negative feedback in the customer summary, so buyers may want to pay attention to this aspect.
Why we picked it
The 355m³/h CADR and 480 sq. ft. coverage make this Eureka Forbes model a contender for larger bedrooms and living rooms. Its PM2.5 display and Auto Mode also give buyers useful ways to monitor indoor conditions.
6. Coway Airmega 150 (AP-1019C) Air Purifier For Home & Office, Covers 355 Sq Ft, Green True HEPA & Urethane Carbon Filter, 8500 Hrs Filter Life, Removes 99.99% Dust, Smoke, PM 1 & PM 2.5, 7 Yrs Warranty
Coway's Airmega 150 is designed for bedrooms, study rooms and medium-sized living spaces. Its three-stage filtration system uses a washable pre-filter, a urethane carbon filter and an Anti-Virus True HEPA filter. The purifier has a CADR of 303m³/h and a stated room coverage of 355 sq. ft. It also monitors indoor air quality and adjusts fan speed in Auto Mode.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Its 303m³/h CADR offers a good balance between room coverage and purifier size.
- The washable pre-filter makes routine maintenance easier.
- Auto Mode adjusts fan speed according to the detected indoor air quality.
Reason to avoid
- Its stated 355 sq. ft. coverage is lower than the Eureka Forbes model's 480 sq. ft.
- The carbon and HEPA filters need replacement as they reach the end of their service life.
- It does not offer app-based controls or connected monitoring.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers praise Coway's product quality, effectiveness and perceived improvement in air quality. Quiet operation also receives positive feedback. However, opinions on value for money are mixed, which makes the cost of replacement filters and long-term maintenance worth checking.
Why we picked it
The Airmega 150 stands out for combining a 303m³/h CADR with a washable pre-filter and automatic fan adjustment. It is worth considering if you want a relatively simple purifier for a bedroom or medium-sized living area.
Top 3 features of air purifiers for Delhi-NCR homes
|Air purifier
|CADR
|Room coverage
|Standout feature
|Qubo Q200
|150m³/h
|Up to 200 sq. ft.
|App control and five-stage filtration
|Philips AC0920/60
|250m³/h
|Up to 30m²
|20.5dB Sleep Mode
|Xiaomi Mijia Air Purifier 6
|443m³/h
|312 to 538 sq. ft.
|PM1 monitoring
|Honeywell Air Touch V1
|152m³/h
|Up to 235 sq. ft.
|12W power consumption
|Eureka Forbes 355
|355m³/h
|Up to 480 sq. ft.
|PM2.5 display and Auto Mode
|Coway Airmega 150
|303m³/h
|355 sq. ft.
|Washable pre-filter and Auto Mode
Factors to consider when buying an air purifier
- CADR and room size: CADR tells you how much filtered air a purifier delivers. Match it to the room where you will use the machine. A compact purifier may work well in a bedroom but struggle to keep up in a large living room.
- Filter type and replacement cost: Look for a HEPA filter for fine particles and an activated carbon layer for certain gases and odours. Check the replacement-filter price and availability before buying, since the initial discount is only part of the cost.
- Noise and power consumption: If the purifier will run overnight, check its Sleep Mode noise rating. Power consumption also matters when you plan to operate it for several hours every day.
- Air quality monitoring and automatic mode: A PM2.5 sensor or air quality indicator helps you understand indoor conditions. Auto Mode can adjust fan speed, but check whether the purifier's display and controls are easy to read and use.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.