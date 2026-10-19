Delhi-NCR pollution to indoor dust: Why an air purifier could be a worth an investment in 2026

Best air purifiers to buy in India. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less The festive season is here. It's also the time when the air quality in Delhi NCR starts deteriorating. From frequent coughs to watery eyes to difficulty in breathing, people in Delhi NCR and even the northern parts of the country start facing severe health issues. While shutting the windows may seem like the easiest way to keep pollution out, it's often not enough as outdoor pollutants can still enter your home and cooking fumes, dust and other indoor sources can add to the overall air pollution inside your home. This raises an important question for households in 2026: can an air purifier make a meaningful difference, and is it worth the money?

For the unversed, an air purifier is equipped with different types of filters that strip the air of different types of particles thereby reducing airborne pollutants, including fine particulate matter such as PM2.5. For homes exposed to traffic emissions, construction dust or seasonal smog, this can make it a useful addition to an indoor air-quality strategy. However, results depend on factors such as the purifier’s clean air delivery rate (CADR), room size, filter quality and how consistently the device is used. Additionally, the purchase price is only one part of the equation. What adds to the overall cost is the replacement price of filters, electricity consumption, and noise levels.

5 reasons why an air purifier is worth investing in 1. Helps reduce indoor PM2.5 pollution: As mentioned before, outdoor pollution can enter homes through windows, doors and other openings. An air purifier with a HEPA filter can capture airborne particles including PM2.5 and other pollutants like PM 10, which makes it essential during peak pollution season.

2. Helps tackle airborne dust and allergens: Dust, pollen and some other airborne allergens can circulate indoors, which can contribute to the overall indoor pollution. The right air purifier can reduce these particles, potentially making indoor air more comfortable for people sensitive to airborne allergens.

3. Helps manage pollution in homes near busy roads: Homes located near traffic-heavy roads, construction sites or commercial areas may experience greater exposure to airborne particles. An appropriately sized air purifier can help capture some of these particles indoors, making it a practical option for urban households.

4. Can help reduce certain household odours: Air purifiers equipped with activated carbon filters can help adsorb some gases and odour-causing compounds from cooking, pets and other indoor sources.

5. Useful for households with pets: Pet hair, dander and other airborne particles can affect indoor air quality. An air purifier with effective particle filtration may help capture airborne pet dander, particularly in rooms where pets spend considerable time.

Factors to consider while buying an air purifier 1. Type of filter: Check for a HEPA filter as it can help capture fine airborne particles, including PM 2.5. Some models also include pre-filters to capture larger particles such as dust and pet hair, and activated carbon filters that can help reduce certain odours and gases.

2. Clean air delivery rate (CADR): CADR indicates how quickly an air purifier delivers filtered air. A higher CADR generally means faster particle removal. Choose a model with a CADR appropriate for your room size.

3. Room size and coverage: Check the purifier's recommended room area to the space where you plan to use it. A compact unit may suit a small bedroom, while a larger living room may need a higher-capacity model.

4. Air-quality sensors: Some air purifiers display PM 2.5 readings or adjust fan speed automatically when particle levels change. These features can make daily operation more convenient. However, sensor accuracy varies, and automatic mode may not always respond to every pollutant. Consider these features useful extras rather than must haves.

5. Replacement filter cost: Another factor to consider is the filter replacement cost, which is a recurring expense that can significantly affect the cost of ownership. Before buying, check the price of compatible genuine filters, their expected replacement interval and their availability in India.

Top features of the best air purifiers in India

MODEL COVERAGE AREA NO. OF FILTERS CADR Dyson Hushjet Purifier Compact-HJ10 Up to 1,076 sq ft 2 NA Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Lite Up to 462 sq ft 3 Up to 360 m³/h Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home 320 sq ft 2 Up to 250 m³/h Shark HP300 Air Purifier 1400 sq ft 1 NA Honeywell Air Purifier for Home 589 sq ft 4 Up to 380 m³/h