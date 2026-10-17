Planning a Diwali party at home? Party speakers with powerful bass, lights, and long battery life can help set the mood

From Bollywood playlists to karaoke sessions, the right speaker can keep your Diwali gathering going. By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less Diwali parties often start with music playing in the background and end with everyone singing along or dancing to their favourite Bollywood tracks. If you are planning a get together at home, on the terrace or in an outdoor space, a dedicated party speaker can make a noticeable difference to the experience. Unlike compact Bluetooth speakers designed mainly for personal listening, party speakers are built around louder sound, stronger bass and features that suit group entertainment. Before choosing one, consider where you plan to use it and how many people will be attending. Battery life matters for outdoor celebrations, while microphone support, lighting effects and speaker pairing can add more to the party. Here are the key factors to consider when choosing a party speaker for Diwali.

The Sony SRS-XV500 is designed for people who want party-ready sound without being tied to a power socket throughout the evening. Its advertised 240W output, Mega Bass feature and ambient lighting make it suitable for house parties and karaoke sessions. The 25-hour battery life is useful for longer gatherings, while the IPX4 splash resistance adds peace of mind around drinks and light splashes. You also get microphone and guitar inputs, plus a built-in power bank for charging compatible devices.

Specifications - Output Advertised 240W - Connectivity Bluetooth and USB - Battery life Up to 25 hours - Sound features Mega Bass - Lighting and durability Ambient lighting, IPX4 splash resistance - Karaoke and extras Microphone and guitar inputs, built-in power bank Reasons to buy - Long advertised battery life for extended parties. - Microphone and guitar inputs support karaoke and live performances. Reason to avoid - Large cabinet makes it less convenient to carry than compact Bluetooth speakers. - Actual battery life depends on volume, lighting and usage.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on bass performance, battery life, microphone connectivity and portability. These details can help establish how well the speaker performs during longer gatherings and karaoke sessions. Why choose this product? Choose the Sony SRS-XV500 if you want long battery life, powerful party sound, karaoke connectivity and a built-in power bank for gatherings where access to a power socket is limited.

2. JBL Partybox 110, BITA Award Winner- Best Party Speaker, 160W, Deep Bass, Dynamic Light Show, True Wireless, Upto 12H Playtime, Built-in Powerbank, Guitar+Mic Input, PartyBox App, IPX4 Splashproof Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The JBL PartyBox 110 combines powerful sound with a lighting system that synchronises with your music, making it suitable for house parties and small gatherings. Its 160W output, deep bass and adjustable Bass Boost feature help give music more impact, while the 12-hour battery life allows you to move the party away from a power socket. You also get microphone and guitar inputs for karaoke, IPX4 splash resistance and the JBL PartyBox app for adjusting sound and lighting.

Specifications - Output 160W - Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1 - Battery life Up to 12 hours - Sound features JBL Original Pro Sound and Bass Boost - Lighting and durability Dynamic LED light show, IPX4 splash resistance - Karaoke and extras Microphone and guitar inputs, built-in power bank, PartyBox app Reasons to buy - Bass Boost and music-synchronised lighting add to the party experience. - Rechargeable battery and splash resistance support flexible placement. Reason to avoid - Battery life can decrease at high volume and with lighting enabled. - The 160W output is lower than that of larger, mains-powered party speakers.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on bass output, battery performance, lighting effects and Bluetooth connectivity. These details can help establish how well the speaker handles different music genres and party sizes. Why choose this product? Choose the JBL PartyBox 110 if you want portable party sound, adjustable bass, music-synchronised lighting and microphone connectivity without needing a mains power connection throughout the gathering.

The Sony ULT Tower 5 is built for listeners who want bass-heavy music and a party speaker that can run for hours without constant charging. Its advertised 300W output and ULT sound modes focus on delivering a more powerful low-end response, while the party lighting adds visual appeal. With up to 20 hours of battery life, microphone and DJ connectivity, and Auracast support, it offers flexibility for karaoke, parties and shared listening. IPX4 splash resistance is another useful addition for social gatherings.

Specifications - Output Advertised 300W - Connectivity Bluetooth, USB and Auracast support - Battery life Up to 20 hours - Sound features ULT bass modes - Lighting and durability Party lights, IPX4 splash resistance - Karaoke and extras Microphone and DJ connectivity, built-in handles Reasons to buy - ULT modes are designed for powerful, bass-focused playback. - Long advertised battery life supports extended parties. Reason to avoid - The large tower design takes up more space than a compact speaker. - Bass-heavy sound may need adjustment for listeners who prefer a more balanced presentation.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Look for recent Amazon reviews discussing bass depth, sound clarity at high volume, lighting and battery performance. Feedback on portability is also useful given the speaker's tower-style design. Why choose this product? Choose the Sony ULT Tower 5 if you want bass-focused sound, long battery life and karaoke connectivity in a party speaker designed for larger gatherings and music-led events.

The JBL PartyBox 710 is designed for parties where loud output and a club-style atmosphere matter more than portability. Its 800W output, dual woofers and dynamic light show make it suitable for large indoor gatherings and events. You can connect a microphone or guitar for karaoke and live performances, while the PartyBox app offers controls for sound and lighting. IPX4 splash resistance adds some protection against splashes, and built-in wheels and a handle make moving this large speaker easier.

Specifications - Output 800W - Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1 - Power Mains-powered, no built-in battery - Sound features JBL Original Pro Sound, dual woofers and tweeters - Lighting and durability Dynamic music-synchronised light show, IPX4 splash resistance - Karaoke and extras Microphone and guitar inputs, PartyBox app, True Wireless Stereo pairing Reasons to buy - High output suits large gatherings and parties. - Music-synchronised lighting creates a club-style atmosphere. Reason to avoid - Requires mains power, limiting placement away from electrical sockets. - Its approximately 27.8kg weight makes carrying it less convenient.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Look for recent Amazon reviews discussing bass impact, sound clarity at high volume, lighting effects and build quality. Feedback on setup and movement can also help assess its suitability for home parties. Why choose this product? Choose the JBL PartyBox 710 if you need powerful, mains-powered sound for large parties and want a club-style lighting system, microphone connectivity and app-based controls.

VALUE FOR MONEY 5. Sony MHC-V73D Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker (Black) Loading Suggestions...

The Sony MHC-V73D is a full-sized party system that combines powerful sound with karaoke features and entertainment options beyond Bluetooth streaming. Its omnidirectional sound design uses multiple tweeters and mid-range drivers to spread audio around a room, while the 360-degree party lights add to the atmosphere. You also get a built-in DVD player, HDMI output, FM radio, USB playback and two microphone inputs. Wheels and carrying handles help with movement, although its 21.2kg weight and mains-powered design make it better suited to a dedicated party space.

Specifications - Sound system Omnidirectional party sound with a 30cm woofer - Connectivity Bluetooth, NFC, USB and analogue audio input - Power Mains-powered - Sound features Mega Bass, Jet Bass Booster and DSEE sound enhancement - Lighting and design 360-degree party lighting, gesture controls, wheels and handles - Karaoke and extras Two microphone inputs, guitar support, DVD player, HDMI output and FM radio Reasons to buy - Multiple playback options include DVD, USB, FM radio and Bluetooth. - Two microphone inputs and karaoke effects support group entertainment. Reason to avoid - The large cabinet requires considerable floor space. - No built-in rechargeable battery for untethered playback.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on sound distribution, bass performance, karaoke features and lighting. Comments about DVD playback, connectivity and ease of moving the system can also be useful. Why choose this product? Choose the Sony MHC-V73D if you want an all-in-one entertainment system with omnidirectional sound, karaoke features, DVD playback and party lighting for a dedicated indoor party area.

The boAt PartyPal 390 Plus is aimed at users who want a party speaker that can handle music, karaoke and casual performances without requiring a separate microphone purchase. Its advertised 160W output, included UHF wireless microphone and karaoke auto-tuner make it suitable for family gatherings and singing sessions. RGB lighting adds a visual element, while TWS mode allows compatible speakers to be paired for a wider sound setup. Hearables app support and a guitar input also add flexibility for users who enjoy experimenting with their audio setup.

Specifications - Output 160W - Connectivity Bluetooth and Hearables app support - Power Built-in power supply, battery specifications to be verified - Sound features Karaoke auto-tuner - Lighting RGB LED lighting - Karaoke and extras One UHF wireless microphone, guitar input and TWS mode Reasons to buy - Included wireless microphone makes it convenient for karaoke sessions. - Guitar input and TWS mode offer additional entertainment options. Reason to avoid - Battery life and charging details should be verified before purchase. - Actual microphone performance and sound quality depend on the room and usage.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on microphone clarity, karaoke tuning, bass output and RGB lighting. User experiences with wireless connectivity and the companion app can also help assess everyday usability. Why choose this product? Choose the boAt PartyPal 390 Plus if you want a party speaker with an included wireless microphone, karaoke features and guitar connectivity for family gatherings and casual singing sessions.

The Zebronics Thump 700 is designed for users who want a party speaker with karaoke features and multiple playback options without spending on a more elaborate sound system. Its 120W RMS output, two wireless microphones and dedicated guitar input make it suitable for singing sessions, family functions and small events. RGB lighting adds to the party atmosphere, while Bluetooth, USB, microSD and AUX connectivity offer flexibility for playing music. The built-in rechargeable battery provides up to seven hours of playback under specified conditions.

Specifications - Output 120W RMS - Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, USB, microSD, AUX and FM radio - Battery life Up to 7 hours at 50% volume with LEDs off - Sound features Full-range drivers and tweeter - Lighting RGB lighting with control switch - Karaoke and extras Two wireless microphones, guitar input, TWS mode, recording function, wheels and carry handle Reasons to buy - Two wireless microphones are included for karaoke and group singing. - Multiple playback options and wheels add convenience. Reason to avoid - Seven-hour battery life is relatively limited for extended events. - Supported USB and microSD storage is limited to 32GB.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on microphone performance, battery life, sound output and portability. Comments on the supplied accessories and playback options can help establish whether the speaker meets your entertainment needs. Why choose this product? Choose the Zebronics Thump 700 if you want a karaoke-focused party speaker with two wireless microphones, guitar connectivity, multiple playback options and wheels for easier movement. Factors to consider when buying a party speaker Sound output and bass: Choose a speaker that can fill your party space without making vocals or music sound distorted at higher volumes. Do not judge sound quality by wattage alone.

Battery life: For terrace parties and outdoor gatherings, look for enough playback time to cover the event. Remember that high volume and lighting effects can reduce actual battery life.

Lighting effects: RGB lights and music synchronisation can add to the festive atmosphere, especially when the lights are dimmed for an evening party.

Microphone and karaoke support: If your guests enjoy singing, check for microphone inputs or bundled wireless microphones. Some models also offer echo controls and karaoke features.

Portability and build: Check the speaker's weight, handles and wheels if you need to move it between rooms or outdoors. Splash resistance can be useful, but it does not make a speaker suitable for heavy rain. Top 3 features of best party speakers

Party speakers Output Battery life Lighting Sony SRS-XV500 240W advertised Up to 25 hours Ambient lights JBL PartyBox 110 160W Up to 12 hours Dynamic LED light show Sony ULT Tower 5 300W advertised Up to 20 hours Party lights JBL PartyBox 710 800W Mains-powered Dynamic club-style lights Sony MHC-V73D Not specified here Mains-powered 360-degree party lights boAt PartyPal 390 Plus 160W advertised Verify exact model RGB LEDs Zebronics Thump 700 120W RMS Up to 7 hours RGB modes

FAQs What should I look for in a party speaker for Diwali? Look for clear, loud sound, punchy bass, good battery life and useful features such as lighting effects or microphone support. Are party speakers suitable for outdoor Diwali celebrations? Yes, provided the speaker has sufficient output for the space and a battery that can last through the event. How much battery life do I need in a party speaker? Choose playback time that comfortably covers your planned celebration, keeping in mind that louder volumes and LED lights can drain the battery faster. Are RGB lights important in a party speaker? They are optional, but music synchronisation and colourful lighting can make the setup more engaging for evening gatherings. Can I use a party speaker for karaoke? Yes, if it supports a compatible microphone. Check whether a microphone is included or needs to be purchased separately.