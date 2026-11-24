The speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway has been reduced from 100 kmph to 75 kmph from Wednesday (November 25) till February 15, 2027, as part of the state government’s winter road safety measures to prevent accidents amid dense fog. For representation only (Sourced)

The seasonal restriction will apply to the 165-km expressway connecting Greater Noida with Agra, which sees heavy traffic and multiple-vehicle collisions during the winter months.

The Yamuna Expressway Authority has directed concessionaire Jaypee Infratech Ltd to implement additional safety measures along the corridor along with the revised speed limit.

“The objective is to alert motorists to exercise caution under low-visibility conditions and minimise the risk of road accidents,” the authority said on Tuesday.

The authority has also ordered the replacement of damaged reflective tapes at several locations after finding that their brightness and reflectivity had deteriorated, making road markings and warning signs difficult to spot at night.

Instructions have also been issued to install fog lights at all entry and exit points.

With traffic increasing on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays as tourists travel to Agra and Mathura, the concessionaire has been asked to make special arrangements at toll plazas to ensure smooth vehicular movement and passenger convenience.

The authority has also directed strict compliance with earlier fog-safety guidelines and sought a compliance report after implementing all instructions.

Changes on the Yamuna Expressway

New speed limit boards displaying the revised 75 kmph restriction at key locations.

Distribution of safe-driving pamphlets at entry and exit points, toll plazas and wayside amenities.

Public announcements at toll plazas on fog-related risks and safety precautions.

FM radio advisories on driving during foggy conditions.

Electronic display boards flashing real-time fog warnings.