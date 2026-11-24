“A message right or wrong, that for global power play, the rules of the game are flexible. When elephants dance, everyone moves to give space!” he added.

Taking to X, Kotak wrote: “Jensen Huang coming back as NVIDIA CEO, is one of the most consequential decisions in the history of world markets. 1 trn $ of Nvidia market cap, 4 trn $ US market cap recovered, with a clear political and economic agenda of keeping the US ahead in the AI race.”

Uday Kotak linked Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO to the US ambition to stay ahead in the global artificial intelligence race.

Billionaire banker and Kotak Mahindra Bank founder Uday Kotak has weighed in on Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia's chief executive officer (CEO), describing it as one of the most significant decisions in the history of global financial markets. Kotak suggested that the move was driven by broader political and economic interests, particularly the United States' ambition to remain ahead in the global artificial intelligence (AI) race.

Take a look here at his post:

Jensen Huang returns as Nvidia CEO On November 23, Nvidia announced that its board of directors had unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as president, CEO and a member of the board, with immediate effect.

The company said the decision followed several discussions and meetings with Huang. It also acknowledged receiving input from senior US government officials, adding that the board was confident his reinstatement posed no national security risk.

Huang had stepped down on November 12 following controversy surrounding his extramarital relationships, including an alleged relationship with a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. China has denied the espionage allegations.

Nvidia's chief financial officer, Colette Kress, had been appointed interim CEO following his resignation.

Nvidia recovers nearly $1 trillion in market value According to Reuters, Huang's reinstatement came following pressure from US President Donald Trump, with the decision triggering a sharp rally on Wall Street.

Nvidia shares closed 31.5% higher on Monday, adding nearly $1 trillion to the chipmaker's market capitalisation. The rally also saw Nvidia reclaim its position as the world's second most valuable company, behind Apple.

However, the gains were insufficient to reverse all the losses recorded since Huang's departure.

(Also read: Emotional Nvidia employee interrupts Jensen Huang’s return speech with a hug as CEO vows to do better)

The market recovery extended beyond Nvidia, with AI-related stocks witnessing significant gains. In a separate report, Reuters said the Nasdaq-100 added more than $2 trillion in market value on Monday.

Huang's return comes amid growing scrutiny in Washington over Nvidia's exports of advanced AI chips to China, against the backdrop of increasing technological competition between the US and China.