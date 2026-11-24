Singh said Sikh history presented a unique confluence of service, compassion and renunciation on one hand, and valour, bravery and sacrifice on the other.

Beginning his address with the salutation “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh”, Singh said, “On this sacred occasion, the mind is filled with devotion and peace in the courtyard of the Guru Ghar. I am present here not as a public representative, but as a devotee and a sevak. I pray at the feet of Waheguru Ji that all the sangat remain happy and the country moves forward with peace, harmony and unity.”

Singh reached the gurdwara in the morning, bowed before the Guru Granth Sahib, sought blessings and sat among the sangat to listen to kirtan.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh during his visit to Yahiyaganj Gurudwara on Guru Nanak Jayanti, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT)

Defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh on Tuesday attended the 557th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev at Yahiyaganj Gurdwara, describing himself as a devotee and sevak rather than a public representative and urging people to imbibe the Sikh guru’s teachings of service, honesty and compassion in their daily lives.

“The Guru tradition inspires us to serve humanity, stand against injustice and walk on the path of religion and truth,” he said.

He recalled the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the martyrdom of the four Sahibzade and the indomitable courage of Guru Gobind Singh, calling them the priceless heritage of Sikh history.

“These are not just chapters of history. They are living inspiration for every Indian — to never bow before injustice, to never abandon dharma, and to serve humanity without discrimination,” Singh said.

He said Gurpurab should not be seen merely as an occasion for celebration but also as a day to remember sacrifice, penance, valour and martyrdom.

Emphasising the relevance of Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings in everyday life, Singh referred to the principles of Naam Japo, Kirat Karo and Vand Chhako — remember God, earn an honest living and share with others.

“If we can bring even a part of Guru Nanak’s message into our lives — honesty in work, compassion in heart, and courage against wrong — then our celebration of Prakash Parv will have true meaning,” he said.

Singh concluded his address with prayers for the sangat and the country.

He was accompanied by deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, BJP Lucknow Mahanagar president Anand Dwivedi, MLCs Mukesh Sharma and Ram Chandra Pradhan, special executive officer KP Singh, MP representative Diwakar Tripathi and Raghavendra Shukla.