As the sun bid adieu and the day turned into dusk and darkness, lakhs of earthen lamps illuminated the ghats of Kashi on Tuesday to mark Dev Deepawali celebration on Kartik Purnima (Full moon Day) on Tuesday. More than 11 lakh earthen lamps were lit up in the city. People light diyas at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on Tuesday (HT Photo) more

Within half an hour, all 88 ghats dazzled in the brilliance of twinkling diyas. Bathed in light, beautifully decorated buildings along the ghats and their reflection created a spell-binding scene on the surface of the Ganga waters.

Beautifully decorated boats were packed to capacity as tourists and pilgrims took in the once-a-year moment with their eyes and mobile phones.

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple looked truly special, decked in ornamental lights for the occasion.

Special Ganga Arti

The Ganga Arti organisers performed a special Arti with priests dressed up traditionally and women dressed up as Riddhi Siddhi.

Sushant Mishra, president of Ganga Seva Nidhi, which organises Ganga Arti daily at Dashahswamedh Ghat, said the ghat was decorated with 21 quintals of flowers and garlands, along with 51,000 diyas for the Maha Aarti.

On this occasion, 21 priests and 42 Dev Kanyas performed the Maha Aarti of the Ganga. Adding to the dulcet glow of the diyas was the sound of conch shells being blown and pellet drums (damroos) being sounded. Through the event, devotees were also encouraged to take a pledge towards the purification and cleanliness of the Ganga.

During the Maha Arti organised by the Gangotri Seva Samiti at the ancient Sheetla Ghat, the Ganga was worshipped with 151 liters of milk. Pt Kishori Raman Dubey ‘Babu Maharaj’, founder president of the committee, stated that the grand Arti of the Ganga was performed. The 108-kilogram Ashtadhatu idol of the Ganga, installed on the banks of the river, was a major attraction for devotees.

Meanwhile, 2,100 diyas were lit at Pushkar Talab in memory of Kashi’s great personalities. Those remembered include Bharat Ratna Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya, Padma Bhushan awardee late Girija Devi, environmentalist Veer Bhadra Mishra, Pt Kishan Maharaj, Shehnai maestro Bismillah Khan, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, and late Vagish Dutt Mishra former president of the Kendriya Dev Deepawali Mahasamiti, among other eminent personalities.

Programme coordinator Ramyash Mishra said that along with Deepdaan at Pushkar Talab, a grand Arti of Lord Brahma was performed by young priests reciting the Vedas.

Drones delight

A special show featuring 2,100 indigenous drones was a special attraction. Scenes depicting Lord Shiva, Maheshwar Sutras, the musical Shiv Tandav, and the descent of the Ganga came alive in the sky. This 10-minute programme was held on the sandy stretch across the Ganga.

Thereafter, a green fireworks display was organised on the sand across the Ganga, opposite Lalita Ghat, from 8:30 pm to 8:40 pm. Eco-friendly fireworks were set off to the tune of hymns dedicated to Lord Shiva, even as colourful visuals appeared in the night sky.

Laser show from Chet Singh Ghat.

According to Pt Prasad Dixit, ‘Dev Deepawali’ (the Diwali of the Gods) is celebrated annually on Kartik Purnima—approximately 15 days after the main Diwali—based on the belief that on this day, Lord Shiva eliminated the demon Tripurasura and his three cities, thereby liberating the gods from his tyranny. To commemorate this victory and the restoration of righteousness (dharma), the gods celebrated by lighting lamps in Varanasi. Hence, it is known as the ‘Dev Deepawali’ or Diwali of the Gods.

It is believed that on the evening and night of Kartik Purnima, gods and goddesses descend to Earth to bathe in the sacred Ganga. Lamps are lit along the ghats (riverfront steps) to welcome and honour them.

Also, the act of lighting and offering lamps symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and positivity over negativity.