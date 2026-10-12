Need an iPad for work, study or entertainment? 5 cheaper alternatives worth considering this Amazon sale

Best iPad competitor tablets in India. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less An iPad is easily one of the first tablets that comes to mind when looking for a device for work and entertainment. However, an iPad costs a fortune, something you don't necessarily need to spend to get the same experience. Sure, Apple’s iPads are popular for their software, smooth performance and accessory support, but several Android tablets offer a compelling mix of features at significantly lower prices.

Whether you need a tablet for attending online classes, taking notes, editing documents, making project reports, or streaming your favourite shows, there are plenty of Android alternatives to pick from. Tablet models from brands such as Samsung, Lenovo and Xiaomi offer features including high screen refresh rate, multi-speaker audio, stylus compatibility, smooth performance and keyboard support. Some of these models also offer expandable storage space, which gives users more flexibility in terms of downloading and storing the files and other documents that they need.

That said, not all Android tablets offer a performance with flexibility. Software updates, app compatibility, multitasking performance, accessory costs and after-sales support can make a significant difference to the overall experience.

So, to help you with the decision, we have shortlisted five iPad alternatives that deserve your attention. Here are our top picks for you.

Top features or iPad alternative tablets in India

MODEL DISPLAY PROCESSOR BATTERY Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ 13.1-inch Samsung Exynos 1580 10,090mAh Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 with Pen Plus 13-inch Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 10,200mAh XIAOMI Pad 8 11.2-inch Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 9,200mAh Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus 12.7-inch Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 10,200mAh Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 10.9-inch Samsung Exynos 1580 8,000mAh