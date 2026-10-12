Need an iPad for work, study or entertainment? 5 cheaper alternatives worth considering this Amazon sale
An iPad isn’t the only tablet option. Samsung, Lenovo, Xiaomi offer Android tablets with high-refresh-rate screens, stylus support, strong performance.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, 13.1-inch (33.28 CM), LCD Display, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, Wi-Fi, Dual Speakers, S Pen, Gray, AI EnabledView Details
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 with Pen Plus {Smartchoice} 13" Display, 3.5K Resolution, 144Hz Refresh | 8GB, 256GB | Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 | 10200mAh, 4 JBL Speakers, USB 3.0 with DP-Out, Wi-Fi 7, Luna GreyView Details
₹41,999
XIAOMI Pad 8, 11.2 -inch (28.44 CM), LCD 3.2K, 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM, Wi-Fi, Quad Speakers Dolby Atmos, Supports Focus Pen Pro, Graphite Grey, AI EnabledView Details
₹43,990
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen + Keyboard |12.7" Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 512GB ROM|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers|USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|TealView Details
₹65,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) Display, AI Writing, Desktop Mode, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, GrayView Details
₹43,999
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.Read moreRead less
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
An iPad is easily one of the first tablets that comes to mind when looking for a device for work and entertainment. However, an iPad costs a fortune, something you don't necessarily need to spend to get the same experience. Sure, Apple’s iPads are popular for their software, smooth performance and accessory support, but several Android tablets offer a compelling mix of features at significantly lower prices.
Whether you need a tablet for attending online classes, taking notes, editing documents, making project reports, or streaming your favourite shows, there are plenty of Android alternatives to pick from. Tablet models from brands such as Samsung, Lenovo and Xiaomi offer features including high screen refresh rate, multi-speaker audio, stylus compatibility, smooth performance and keyboard support. Some of these models also offer expandable storage space, which gives users more flexibility in terms of downloading and storing the files and other documents that they need.
That said, not all Android tablets offer a performance with flexibility. Software updates, app compatibility, multitasking performance, accessory costs and after-sales support can make a significant difference to the overall experience.
So, to help you with the decision, we have shortlisted five iPad alternatives that deserve your attention. Here are our top picks for you.
Top features or iPad alternative tablets in India
MODEL
DISPLAY
PROCESSOR
BATTERY
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+
|13.1-inch
|Samsung Exynos 1580
|10,090mAh
|Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 with Pen Plus
|13-inch
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
|10,200mAh
|XIAOMI Pad 8
|11.2-inch
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
|9,200mAh
|Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus
|12.7-inch
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|10,200mAh
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE
|10.9-inch
|Samsung Exynos 1580
|8,000mAh
Top 5 iPad alternatives that cost less
1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, 13.1-inch (33.28 CM), LCD Display, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, Wi-Fi, Dual Speakers, S Pen, Gray, AI Enabled
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ combines a slim aluminium design with a large 13.1-inch display, which makes it a versatile alternative to an iPad for work, study and entertainment. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1580 processor, which offers responsive performance for everyday multitasking, streaming and productivity apps. Its 90Hz display delivers smooth scrolling, while the included S Pen supports handwritten notes, sketches and annotations. Its 10,090mAh battery, expandable storage, IP68-rated durability and Samsung productivity features make it a practical choice for everyday use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smooth performance
Decent display
Premium build quality
Reason to avoid
LCD display
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the tablet's premium build quality. They also appreciate its performance and S Pen support.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and software.
2. Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 with Pen Plus {Smartchoice} 13" Display, 3.5K Resolution, 144Hz Refresh | 8GB, 256GB | Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 | 10200mAh, 4 JBL Speakers, USB 3.0 with DP-Out, Wi-Fi 7, Luna Grey
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
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We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 with Pen Plus combines a sleek design with powerful hardware. Its 13-inch 3.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate delivers sharp visuals and smooth scrolling, while the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor handles demanding apps and multitasking. The included Tab Pen Plus supports handwritten notes and sketching, while AI-powered productivity tools, expandable storage and a 10,200mAh battery enhance everyday versatility.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Premium build quality
Great display
Good performance
Good sound quality
Reason to avoid
Average battery life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this tablet to be one of their best gadget purchases, praising its awesome display quality, powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 performance, and useful stylus for taking notes. The sound quality receives positive feedback, and customers appreciate its versatility.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance, build and display.
3. XIAOMI Pad 8, 11.2 -inch (28.44 CM), LCD 3.2K, 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM, Wi-Fi, Quad Speakers Dolby Atmos, Supports Focus Pen Pro, Graphite Grey, AI Enabled
The Xiaomi Pad 8 combines a slim metal design with powerful hardware. Its 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate delivers sharp visuals, vibrant colours and smooth scrolling. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and paired with 12GB RAM. This combination is equipped for demanding apps, multitasking and gaming. The 9,200mAh battery, quad Dolby Atmos speakers, AI-powered features and Focus Pen Pro support add versatility for productivity and creativity.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Premium build quality
Good performance
Good sound quality
Reason to avoid
Average battery life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the tablet's flagship-level performance, excellent sound quality, and powerful capabilities. They also like its build quality.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and build.
4. Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen + Keyboard |12.7" Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 512GB ROM|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers|USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|Teal
The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus AI tablet is designed for users who want premium, iPad-like performance without being restricted to Apple's ecosystem. Its large 12.7-inch 3K PureSight Pro display with a 144Hz refresh rate delivers sharp visuals and fluid scrolling, while the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 16GB RAM support demanding apps, gaming and multitasking. With 512GB storage, a 10,200mAh battery, six JBL-tuned speakers and a bundled keyboard and pen, it doubles as a capable productivity and entertainment device.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Premium build quality
Great battery life
Great sound quality
Smooth performance
Reason to avoid
Average display
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this tablet to be one of the best Android devices around, appreciating its premium feel, excellent battery life that lasts two full days on a single charge, and 45W fast charging capability. The device comes fully loaded with accessories, and customers like its sound quality.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance, sound and build.
5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) Display, AI Writing, Desktop Mode, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is a versatile iPad alternative designed for students, professionals and entertainment enthusiasts. Its slim, lightweight build houses a 10.9-inch WUXGA+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth scrolling and clear visuals. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1580 processor with 8GB RAM that handles everyday multitasking, streaming and productivity apps. The included S Pen supports handwritten notes and creative work, while AI-powered tools, desktop-style multitasking, expandable storage and an 8,000mAh battery add to its everyday versatility.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Premium build quality
Great battery life
Great features
Reason to avoid
Limited AI features
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the tablet suitable for daily use and appreciate its functionality for day-to-day activities. They also like its battery life and mix of features.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its features and battery life.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.