Best phones under ₹20,000: Top 10 picks for gaming, cameras, and all-day battery
This guide compares 10 phones under ₹20,000, highlighting their displays, processors, cameras, battery life and buyer feedback to help shoppers choose a model.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Redmi 15C 5G Prime Edition Moonlight Blue 4GB + 128GB | Massive 6000mAh Battery | Segment's Largest Display 17.53cm Up to 120Hz | MediaTek Dimensity 6300 | 33W Fast Charging | 50MP AI Dual CameraView Details
₹15,999
Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Mobile (Blitz Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Monster 6000mAh Battery) | 120 Hz Refresh Rate | IP54 Rating | 6 Gen OS Upgrades | 50MP Dual Camera | Knox Security | AIView Details
₹16,998
Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G (Monaco Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 50MP AI Rear Camera | 6000mAh Battery with 18W Fast Charge | 500K+ Antutu | IP64 Rated |Clean Android 16 | Free Service @ HomeView Details
₹14,999
OnePlus N6x | 4GB+128GB | Burgundy Red | 7000mAh Battery | Power for Days | 48-Months Smoothness | Smooth 120Hz Display | Largest 5300mm2 Cooling System | Military-Grade DurabilityView Details
₹19,999
Samsung Galaxy M07 Mobile (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | MediaTek Helio G99 | AnTuTu 624K | IP54| 50MP Camera | 7.6mm Slim | 5000mAh Battery | 25W Fast Charging | 6 Gen OS Upgrades | Without ChargerView Details
₹11,999
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.Read moreRead less
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
Buying a smartphone in increasingly getting pricier owing to the rise in memory prices. This has made finding the smartphones that deliver a decent performance and a long battery life that under ₹20,000 difficult. Sure there are phones that offer high-refresh-rate displays, capable cameras, fast charging, 5G connectivity and enough performance for everyday multitasking.
But, not every smartphone delivers equally across these areas, and choosing one based on specifications alone can lead to compromises you may notice after a few weeks of use. Some models focus on gaming performance and display quality, while others offer more versatile cameras, larger batteries or a better balance of features for everyday use.
So which smartphone should you buy? To help you narrow down your choices and we have shortlisted 10 smartphones under ₹20,000 worth considering in India. These smartphones offer a balance between performance, camera capabilities, battery capacity and display quality.
Best features of top smartphones under ₹20,000
PHONE
DISPLAY
PROCESSOR
BATTERY
|Redmi 15C 5G Prime Edition (4GB/128GB)
|6.9" HD+ LCD
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300
|6,000 mAh
|Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G (4GB/128GB)
|6.7" HD+ LCD
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300
|6,000 mAh
|Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G (6GB/128GB)
|6.75" HD+ LCD
|Unisoc T8200
|6,000 mAh
|Samsung Galaxy M07 (4GB/64GB)
|6.7" HD+ LCD
|MediaTek Helio G99 (4G)
|5,000 mAh
|OnePlus N6x (4GB/128GB)
|6.8" HD+ LCD
|MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex
|7,000 mAh
|iQOO Z11 Lite 5G (4GB/64GB)
|6.74" HD+ LCD
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300
|6,500 mAh
|Redmi A7 Pro 5G (4GB/64GB)
|6.9" LCD
|Unisoc T8300
|6,300 mAh
|Motorola g37 Power (4GB/64GB)
|6.66" HD+ LCD
|MediaTek Dimensity 6400
|7,000 mAh
|Tecno POP X 5G (4GB/128GB)
|6.78" HD+ LCD
|MediaTek Dimensity 6400
|6,500 mAh
|realme NARZO 80 Lite
|6.74" HD+ LCD
|Unisoc T7250
|6,300mAh
Here are the top smartphones to buy under ₹20,000
1. Redmi 15C 5G Prime Edition Moonlight Blue 4GB + 128GB | Massive 6000mAh Battery | Segment's Largest Display 17.53cm Up to 120Hz | MediaTek Dimensity 6300 | 33W Fast Charging | 50MP AI Dual Camera
The Redmi 15C 5G Prime Edition combines a large display, capable everyday performance and a high-capacity battery in a stylish Moonlight Blue finish. Its 6.9-inch HD+ screen supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, making scrolling and everyday viewing smoother. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, it supports 5G connectivity for compatible networks. The 6,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging aim to reduce charging interruptions, while 128GB storage provides room for apps, photos and videos.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good battery backup
Premium looking design
Reason to avoid
Average camera
Laggy software
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this smartphone good for everyday usage. They like its battery life and design.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its design and battery.
2. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Mobile (Blitz Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Monster 6000mAh Battery) | 120 Hz Refresh Rate | IP54 Rating | 6 Gen OS Upgrades | 50MP Dual Camera | Knox Security | AI
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G pairs a stylish Blitz Blue finish with a large 6.7-inch-class display and a 6,000mAh battery designed for extended everyday use. Its 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling feel smoother, while the octa-core processor handles routine tasks such as messaging, browsing and video streaming. With 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and 5G connectivity, it covers the essentials for everyday users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good battery backup
Good display
Decent cameras
Reason to avoid
Laggy software
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers give positive feedback about the phone's battery life, noting it provides 3+ days of backup, and appreciate its 6000mAh capacity. They also like its strong build quality.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its design, cameras and battery.
3. Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G (Monaco Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 50MP AI Rear Camera | 6000mAh Battery with 18W Fast Charge | 500K+ Antutu | IP64 Rated |Clean Android 16 | Free Service @ Home
The Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G combines a glossy Monaco Blue finish with a large 6.745-inch HD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and everyday viewing. Its Unisoc T8200 octa-core processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage are designed for routine multitasking, browsing and entertainment. A 6,000mAh battery supports extended use, while 18W charging helps replenish it. It runs Android 16 with a clean, bloatware-free interface.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smooth performance
Decent battery backup
Good camera quality
Reason to avoid
Laggy software
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like this phone's performance, and battery life. They also like its good camera quality.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its performance, and battery backup.
4. OnePlus N6x | 4GB+128GB | Burgundy Red | 7000mAh Battery | Power for Days | 48-Months Smoothness | Smooth 120Hz Display | Largest 5300mm2 Cooling System | Military-Grade Durability
The OnePlus N6x 5G in Burgundy Red combines a distinctive finish with a large 6.8-inch HD+ LCD and a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset that is coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Its massive 7,000mAh battery prioritises extended use between charges. OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, rounds out this budget-focused smartphone.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Rigged design
Crisp display
Strong battery
Reason to avoid
Average camera quality
Slow charging
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like this smartphone's rigged design. They also like its crisp display and strong battery life.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its display and battery backup.
5. Samsung Galaxy M07 Mobile (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | MediaTek Helio G99 | AnTuTu 624K | IP54| 50MP Camera | 7.6mm Slim | 5000mAh Battery | 25W Fast Charging | 6 Gen OS Upgrades | Without Charger
The Samsung Galaxy M07 features a slim design in Black, combining everyday practicality with a 6.7-inch HD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor that is coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage suit basic smartphone needs. It gets a 5,000mAh battery supports extended daily use and 50MP main camera.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good camera quality
Value for money
Bright display
Reason to avoid
Slow charging
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the phone offers good value for money, with a 5000mAh battery providing excellent backup and decent camera quality. The user interface is notably smooth, making it easy to handle for regular usage.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its display, bright display and good camera quality.
6. iQOO Z11 Lite 44W 5G (Solar Flame, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
The iQOO Z11 Lite 44W 5G in Solar Flame stands out with a distinctive, flame-inspired rear finish and a large 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, it handles everyday browsing, messaging and streaming, while 4GB RAM and 64GB storage cover basic needs. Its 6,500mAh battery supports 44W fast charging, making it appealing to users who prioritise endurance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smooth performance
Decent battery life
Distinctive design
Reason to avoid
Average camera performance
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate this phone for its smooth performance. They also like its battery life and distinctive design.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its display and performance.
7. realme NARZO 80 Lite 4G (Obsidian Black 2026, 4GB+64GB) | 6300mAh Segment's Biggest Battery | 7.94mm Slim Design | 300% Ultra Volume | Pulse Light: 9 Colors, 5 Glow Modes | Ai Assist
The realme NARZO 80 Lite 4G is designed for users seeking dependable everyday performance and long battery life on a budget. It features a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling, alongside a Unisoc T7250 processor for routine tasks. Its 6,300mAh battery supports extended use, while expandable storage offers flexibility for photos and apps.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Great design
Good overall quality
Reason to avoid
Average battery life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the phone's quality excellent and consider it a solid budget option. The design receives positive feedback for its sleek appearance.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its display and design.
8. REDMI A7 Pro 5G (Sunset Orange, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | Segment's Fastest Processor | Segment's Largest Battery | Segment's Largest & Smoothest 6.9in 120Hz Display
The Redmi A7 Pro 5G in Sunset Orange combines a bold finish with a large 6.9-inch HD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling. It is powered by the Unisoc T8300 5G processor. Its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage suit basic smartphone needs, while the 6,300mAh battery prioritises endurance. It runs Android 16 with HyperOS 3.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stylish design
Bright display
Decent camera
Reason to avoid
Average performance
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the phone's design, noting its premium feel for its price and the gorgeous Sunset Orange finish. They also like its display and camera quality.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its display, camera and design.
9. Motorola g37 Power (Pantone Impenetrable, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Octa-Core Processor | 50MP AI Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera | 6.66-inch HD+ 120Hz Display | 7000mAh Battery
The Motorola G37 Power 5G is designed for users who prioritise battery life over premium specifications. Its 7,000mAh battery is built for extended use, while the 6.66-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling feel smoother. The MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor supports everyday apps and 5G connectivity, and the 50MP rear camera handles routine photography.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Long battery life
Decent sound quality
Decent camera
Reason to avoid
Average performance
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the phone's quality positive. They consider it good value for money. The camera quality and battery life has also received positive feedback.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its camera and battery life.
10. Tecno POP X 5G (Midnight Blue, 4GB+128GB) | 6500mAh+45W Fast Charger | IP64 Pro | MIL-STD 810H Protection | Upto 12GB* RAM | Fastest 8X Network Speed* with URSP | 120Hz Smooth Display | 50MP Camera
The Tecno POP X 5G is a budget 5G smartphone built around a large battery, fast charging and a 120Hz display. Its 6,500mAh battery, 45W charging and 128GB storage are attractive for everyday use, although its HD+ screen and 4GB RAM make it less compelling for demanding gaming and heavy multitasking.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Long battery life
Decent camera
Good sound quality
Reason to avoid
Average cameras
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers phone to be of good quality and consider it excellent value for money. They also like its battery life and sound quality.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its camera and battery life.
Similar articles for you
Amazon laptop discounts: 5 Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer and Asus laptops with up to 61% off
Amazon washing machine deals: 5 AI-powered models with prices starting at just ₹20,990
LG or Samsung? The Amazon sale guide to picking the right refrigerator for your kitchen
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.