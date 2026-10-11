Amazon laptop discounts: 5 Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer and Asus laptops with up to 61% off
Amazon laptop deals bring discounts of up to 61% on five Lenovo, Acer, HP, Dell and Asus laptops, with listed prices ranging from ₹22,990 to ₹95,990.
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Lenovo Smartchoice ThinkBook 14, Intel Core 5 210H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, WUXGA IPS 14” (35.56cm), Win11, Office 2024, Arctic Grey, 1.36Kg, 21UYA04WIG, Fingerprint, Backlit, 400Nits, 1Y Warranty, LaptopView Details
Acer Smartchoice Aspire One, AMD Ryzen 5-40, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM/ 512GB SSD, 14.0"/35.56cm WXGA Display, Win 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.48KG, A114-43, Thin and Light LaptopView Details
HP Chromebook 14, MediaTek Kompanio 540 (4GB LPDDR5, 128GB UFS) HD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 14''/35.6cm, ChromeOS, 100 GB Google One(1yr), Modern Gray,1.35kg, nm0004MU, HD Camera w/Shutter LaptopView Details
Dell 15 (Previously Inspiron) 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 15.6" FHD, 120Hz, IPS, Anti-Glare Display, 8GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, Win 11 + Office H&S 2024, Silver, 1.63 Kg Thin & Light LaptopView Details
ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026),Intel Core 5 120U,(i5-14th Gen),Fingerprint Sensor,8GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD,15.6"(39.6 cm),Win 11,M365 Basic(1Y),Office 24,Cool Silver,1.7 Kg,X1504VAP-IN011WS,Thin & Light LaptopView Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.
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Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.
Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.
He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.
A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.
Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.
Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.
Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.
Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.
He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.
A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.
Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.
Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.
A laptop price drop can make upgrading more appealing, but the biggest discount does not necessarily mean the right machine for your needs. Students may prioritise affordability and battery life, office users may need dependable multitasking and anyone working with demanding applications should pay closer attention to the processor, memory and storage. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale features five laptops from Lenovo, Acer, HP, Dell and Asus, with discounts ranging from 22% to 61%. Their listed prices span ₹22,990 to ₹95,990, covering everything from a Chromebook for everyday online tasks to Windows laptops for productivity. We've compared the prices, additional bank offers and important specifications to help you understand what each model brings to the table before making a purchase.
Factors to consider when buying a laptop
- Processor and intended workload: Match the processor to your daily applications. Basic browsing and documents need less processing power than software development, video editing or other demanding workloads.
- RAM and storage: For comfortable multitasking, 16GB RAM offers more headroom than 8GB. A 512GB SSD is a useful starting point if you store large files or install several applications.
- Operating system: Windows supports a broad range of desktop applications, while ChromeOS is suited to browser-based workflows. Check software compatibility before choosing a Chromebook.
- Display and portability: Consider screen resolution, brightness, size and weight. A 14-inch laptop is easier to carry, while a 15.6-inch screen offers more working space. Battery capacity and the laptop's power requirements also matter if you travel frequently.
Laptop price drop on Amazon: Price and bank offers
|Laptop
Current listed price
Advertised discount
Additional bank offer
|Lenovo ThinkBook 14
|₹95,990
|58% off
|₹1,000 instant discount on SBI credit card EMI
|Acer Aspire One
|₹43,990
|51% off
|₹2,000 instant discount on select bank credit cards
|HP Chromebook 14
|₹22,990
|61% off
|₹1,000 instant discount on SBI debit card
|Dell 15
|₹61,990
|22% off
|5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card
|ASUS Vivobook 15
|₹66,990
|58% off
|₹3,000 instant discount on select bank credit cards
The prices and discount percentages above are the details that were live at the time of writing this article. Bank benefits are additional to the advertised sale prices where applicable. Check the checkout page for eligibility, minimum transaction amounts and offer limits before placing an order.
1. Lenovo Smartchoice ThinkBook 14, Intel Core 5 210H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, WUXGA IPS 14” (35.56cm), Win11, Office 2024, Arctic Grey, 1.36Kg, 21UYA04WIG, Fingerprint, Backlit, 400Nits, 1Y Warranty, Laptop
The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 is positioned for users who need a business-oriented laptop for office work, multitasking and regular video meetings. Its Intel Core 5 210H processor, integrated graphics and 14-inch WUXGA display make it suitable for productivity rather than demanding gaming. The laptop comes with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, although interested buyers should verify the exact model code and included software before ordering.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
The 16:10 display provides additional vertical space for documents and spreadsheets.
A business-focused design suits office workflows and regular productivity tasks.
Upgradeable memory configuration can provide flexibility for future workloads.
Reason to avoid
Integrated graphics are not designed for demanding modern gaming.
The 14-inch screen offers less workspace than larger 15.6-inch and 16-inch laptops.
The listed price is considerably higher than entry-level laptops, so its business-oriented features need to justify the extra spend.
Best for Office Work: Lenovo ThinkBook 14
Why we picked it: The 16:10 aspect ratio on this display is a massive quality-of-life upgrade for office workers, giving you significantly more vertical screen real estate for reading long PDFs or scrolling through massive Excel spreadsheets. Paired with a generous 16GB of RAM straight out of the box, this machine won't choke when you are running a heavy Zoom call alongside a dozen Chrome tabs.
2. Acer Smartchoice Aspire One, AMD Ryzen 5-40, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM/ 512GB SSD, 14.0"/35.56cm WXGA Display, Win 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.48KG, A114-43, Thin and Light Laptop
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The Acer Aspire One is a more affordable Windows laptop aimed at students and users handling everyday computing. The official Acer listing for the A114-43 Ryzen 5 40 configuration specifies 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 14-inch WXGA display. It also includes Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office in the listed bundle. The relatively modest screen resolution is worth considering if you frequently work with detailed spreadsheets or multiple windows.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- The compact 14-inch format is convenient for carrying between home, college and office.
- A 512GB SSD provides space for documents, applications and everyday files.
- Windows 11 Home and the advertised Office bundle suit standard productivity tasks.
Reason to avoid
- The 1366 x 768 display resolution is lower than Full HD, limiting workspace and image detail.
- Integrated Radeon graphics are intended for everyday computing rather than demanding gaming.
- The 8GB onboard memory configuration limits upgrade flexibility compared with laptops that have accessible RAM slots.
Best for Students on a Strict Budget: Acer Smartchoice Aspire One
Why we picked it: While the lower 768p screen resolution shows its budget roots, getting a snappy 512GB SSD and a capable Ryzen 5 processor at this tier is a rare find. It’s an excellent "beater" laptop for college students who just need to type essays, manage emails and carry a lightweight machine across campus without constantly worrying about finding a power outlet.
3. HP Chromebook 14, MediaTek Kompanio 540 (4GB LPDDR5, 128GB UFS) HD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 14''/35.6cm, ChromeOS, 100 GB Google One(1yr), Modern Gray,1.35kg, nm0004MU, HD Camera w/Shutter Laptop
The HP Chromebook 14 takes a different route from the Windows laptops in this list. It runs ChromeOS and uses MediaTek's Kompanio 540 processor, making it a candidate for browser-based work, online learning and Google Workspace applications.Its biggest consideration is software compatibility, particularly if you depend on Windows-only applications.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
ChromeOS is well suited to browser-based work, online learning and cloud applications.
A lightweight computing platform is convenient for students and everyday use.
HP advertises up to 17 hours of battery life for the Chromebook 14 series, depending on configuration and usage.
Reason to avoid
ChromeOS does not run every conventional Windows desktop application.
Storage options listed for this series are smaller than the SSD capacities of the Windows laptops in this guide.
Best for Web-Based Work: HP Chromebook 14
Why we picked it: If 90% of your daily tasks happen inside a web browser (Google Docs, Netflix, web-based email), paying the "Windows tax" for heavy processing power you won't use doesn't make sense. We picked this Chromebook because the MediaTek processor sipping power means you can legitimately leave the charger at home, and the ChromeOS environment is practically immune to the bloatware and slowdowns that plague cheap Windows laptops.
4. Dell 15 (Previously Inspiron) 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 15.6" FHD, 120Hz, IPS, Anti-Glare Display, 8GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, Win 11 + Office H&S 2024, Silver, 1.63 Kg Thin & Light Laptop
The Dell 15, previously sold under the Inspiron name, is a conventional Windows laptop for office work, home computing and multitasking. The listed configuration uses Intel's 13th Gen Core i5-1334U processor with integrated graphics. Dell offers several memory, display and battery configurations across the series, so the Amazon variant's RAM, SSD and panel details should be confirmed. Its 15.6-inch screen gives users a familiar layout for documents and spreadsheets.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- The Core i5 processor is suited to multitasking across common office and productivity applications.
- The larger screen is useful for spreadsheets, documents and side-by-side windows.
- The Windows platform supports a broad range of conventional desktop applications.
Reason to avoid
- Integrated graphics are not intended for demanding AAA gaming or intensive 3D rendering.
- The 15.6-inch chassis is less compact than a smaller 14-inch laptop.
Best Mainstream Workhorse: Dell 15
Why we picked it: This is your classic, no-nonsense productivity workhorse. The 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor offers the best raw CPU performance on this list, making it the right choice for home-office setups that require heavy multitasking. The full 15.6-inch screen and traditional keyboard layout provide desktop-level comfort for long working hours.
5. ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026),Intel Core 5 120U,(i5-14th Gen),Fingerprint Sensor,8GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD,15.6"(39.6 cm),Win 11,M365 Basic(1Y),Office 24,Cool Silver,1.7 Kg,X1504VAP-IN011WS,Thin & Light Laptop
The ASUS Vivobook 15 is designed for everyday productivity, with a 15.6-inch Full HD display and Intel Core 5 120U processor. The official configuration listed by ASUS includes 8GB onboard RAM, a 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home and Office Home 2024. A 180-degree hinge and physical webcam shield are useful everyday touches.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Full HD resolution offers a sharper workspace than an HD laptop display.
The physical webcam shield provides an easy way to cover the camera when it is not in use.
Memory expansion gives users an upgrade path beyond the onboard RAM.
Reason to avoid
The 250-nit display may be less comfortable to use in very bright surroundings.
The 60Hz screen is suited to everyday productivity rather than high-refresh-rate gaming.
Best for Everyday Privacy & Durability: ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026)
Why we picked it: We love seeing premium practical features trickle down to budget-friendly machines. The physical webcam privacy shield offers absolute peace of mind for remote workers, and the 180-degree lay-flat hinge is surprisingly useful for sharing your screen in study groups or meetings. Crucially, the RAM is easily upgradeable, meaning this laptop can grow with your needs over the next few years.
Top 3 features of laptops
Laptop
Processor
Display
Key differentiator
Lenovo ThinkBook 14
Intel Core 5 210H
14-inch WUXGA
Business-oriented design
Acer Aspire One
AMD Ryzen 5 40
14-inch WXGA
Compact Windows laptop
HP Chromebook 14
MediaTek Kompanio 540
14-inch HD/FHD options
ChromeOS and cloud workflows
Dell 15
Intel Core i5-1334U
15.6-inch Full HD
Conventional Windows productivity
ASUS Vivobook 15
Intel Core 5 120U
15.6-inch Full HD
Webcam privacy shield
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.