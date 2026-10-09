Skip Apple: 5 Windows laptops offering better ports, displays, and value than a MacBook

Best Windows laptops to buy on Amazon right now. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less MacBooks for long have been known for their premium design, reliable performance and seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem. But they are not necessarily the right choice for everyone, especially if you want more connectivity options or better value for your money. Windows laptops, on the other hand, offer better flexibility in terms of connectivity and integration with other devices and platforms. What's great about Windows laptops is that several models now offer compelling alternatives, combining powerful processors, high-quality OLED displays, dedicated graphics and a wider selection of ports without always commanding the same premium as an equivalent MacBook.

For students, professionals and content creators, the choice goes beyond brand preference. A laptop with HDMI, USB-A, USB-C and an SD card reader can make everyday work easier by reducing the need for adapters and dongles. Meanwhile, OLED panels with high refresh rates, touchscreen functionality and flexible form factors can offer advantages for entertainment, creative tasks and multitasking.

So, if you are planning to upgrade your laptop during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, it is worth looking beyond Apple's popular lineup. We have shortlisted five Windows laptops that deserve your attention for their connectivity, display capabilities and overall value.

Top features of the best Windows laptops on Amazon

MODEL DISPLAY PROCESSOR STORAGE Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch 13-inch Snapdragon X Plus 256GB UFS storage ASUS Vivobook 16 (2026) 16-inch Intel Core Ultra 5 325 512GB SSD Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition 14-inch Intel Core Ultra 5 226V 512GB SSD HP 15 15.6-inch Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 1TB SSD Dell 15 15.6-inch Intel Core Ultra 5 225U 512GB SSD