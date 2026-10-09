Skip Apple: 5 Windows laptops offering better ports, displays, and value than a MacBook
This roundup features 5 models with varied displays, performance and designs, including OLED screens, HDMI and USB-A connectivity.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Microsoft Surface Laptop 13" - Windows 11 Home - Copilot+ PC - PixelSense Touchscreen Display - Snapdragon X Plus (8 Core) - 16GB RAM - 256GB SSD - Platinum. with Microsoft 365 for 6 Months*View Details
₹1.39L
ASUS Vivobook 16 (2026),Smartchoice,Intel Core Ultra 5 325 (Series 3), Intel iGPU,16GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD+, 16"(40 cm),Win11,M365 Basic(1Y),Office 24,Quiet Blue,1.88 kg,X1607AA-MB037WS, Copilot+ AI PCView Details
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Smartchoice Aura Edition Intel Evo Core Ultra 5 226V (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/14 inch (35.5cm)/WUXGA OLED/Copilot+ PC/Windows 11/MSO 365 Basic+Office 24/Grey/1.19Kg), 83JX00ENIN LaptopView Details
₹1.13L
HP 15 Smartchoice, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 12 TOPS, 24GB DDR5 (Upgradeable) 1TB SSD,Anti-Glare, FHD, 15''/39.6cm,Win11, M365*Office24, Silver, 1.65kg, FD1458TU, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit AI LaptopView Details
Dell 15 AI Powered Laptop, Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 225U Processor 24 Tops, 16GB:512GB, 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 300nits Display, (Dell 15), Backlit Keyboard + AI Copilot Hotkey, Windows 11 + MSO'24, 1.66kgView Details
₹72,990
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.Read moreRead less
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
MacBooks for long have been known for their premium design, reliable performance and seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem. But they are not necessarily the right choice for everyone, especially if you want more connectivity options or better value for your money. Windows laptops, on the other hand, offer better flexibility in terms of connectivity and integration with other devices and platforms. What's great about Windows laptops is that several models now offer compelling alternatives, combining powerful processors, high-quality OLED displays, dedicated graphics and a wider selection of ports without always commanding the same premium as an equivalent MacBook.
For students, professionals and content creators, the choice goes beyond brand preference. A laptop with HDMI, USB-A, USB-C and an SD card reader can make everyday work easier by reducing the need for adapters and dongles. Meanwhile, OLED panels with high refresh rates, touchscreen functionality and flexible form factors can offer advantages for entertainment, creative tasks and multitasking.
So, if you are planning to upgrade your laptop during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, it is worth looking beyond Apple's popular lineup. We have shortlisted five Windows laptops that deserve your attention for their connectivity, display capabilities and overall value.
Top features of the best Windows laptops on Amazon
|MODEL
|DISPLAY
|PROCESSOR
|STORAGE
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch
|13-inch
|Snapdragon X Plus
|256GB UFS storage
|ASUS Vivobook 16 (2026)
|16-inch
|Intel Core Ultra 5 325
|512GB SSD
|Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition
|14-inch
|Intel Core Ultra 5 226V
|512GB SSD
|HP 15
|15.6-inch
|Intel Core Ultra 5 125H
|1TB SSD
|Dell 15
|15.6-inch
|Intel Core Ultra 5 225U
|512GB SSD
Best Windows laptops to buy on the Amazon sale
1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 13" - Windows 11 Home - Copilot+ PC - PixelSense Touchscreen Display - Snapdragon X Plus (8 Core) - 16GB RAM - 256GB SSD - Platinum. with Microsoft 365 for 6 Months*
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch combines a slim, premium design with a PixelSense touchscreen, making it a compelling Windows alternative to a MacBook Air. Powered by the Snapdragon X Plus processor, it offers 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for everyday productivity and multitasking. Its Windows 11 experience, touch input and broader port selection add flexibility for work and entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Premium design
Good battery life
Excellent performance
Reason to avoid
Premium pricing
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this laptop to offer excellent performance, particularly for AI heavy workloads. They also like its premium and light weight design and long battery life.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this laptop for its performance and design.
2. ASUS Vivobook 16 (2026),Smartchoice,Intel Core Ultra 5 325 (Series 3), Intel iGPU,16GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD+, 16"(40 cm),Win11,M365 Basic(1Y),Office 24,Quiet Blue,1.88 kg,X1607AA-MB037WS, Copilot+ AI PC
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The ASUS Vivobook 16 combines a large 16-inch anti-glare display with a Quiet Blue finish and a practical port selection. Its Intel Core Ultra 5 325 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD support everyday multitasking, while the dedicated Copilot key brings quick access to AI assistance. With USB-A, USB-C, HDMI 2.1 and a headphone jack, it offers flexible connectivity, plus bundled Office Home 2024 for added value.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good at handling AI workloads
Excellent performance
Reason to avoid
Premium pricing
Average display
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this laptop to offer excellent performance, particularly for AI heavy workloads.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this laptop for its performance.
3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Smartchoice Aura Edition Intel Evo Core Ultra 5 226V (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/14 inch (35.5cm)/WUXGA OLED/Copilot+ PC/Windows 11/MSO 365 Basic+Office 24/Grey/1.19Kg), 83JX00ENIN Laptop
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition pairs a lightweight 1.19kg design with a vibrant 14-inch OLED touchscreen, which makes it a premium Windows alternative to a MacBook. It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles everyday productivity and multitasking. Its two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A, HDMI 2.1 and microSD card reader offer flexible connectivity.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Premium display
Good connectivity options
Light weight design
Reason to avoid
RAM is not upgradeable
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its display quality and battery life. They also appreciate its build quality, keyboard comfort and port usability.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this laptop display and portability.
4. HP 15 Smartchoice, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 12 TOPS, 24GB DDR5 (Upgradeable) 1TB SSD,Anti-Glare, FHD, 15''/39.6cm,Win11, M365*Office24, Silver, 1.65kg, FD1458TU, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit AI Laptop
The HP 15 combines a practical silver finish with a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display, offering a spacious workspace for everyday productivity. Its Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, 24GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD provide ample capacity for multitasking and storing files. Compared with a MacBook, it offers familiar Windows compatibility, USB-A connectivity and HDMI output, reducing the need for adapters. The backlit keyboard, privacy-shutter camera and bundled Office Home 2024 add further value.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good performance
Value for money
Good display quality
Reason to avoid
Average battery life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the laptop's performance nice and consider it excellent value for money. They also like display quality.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this laptop display and performance.
5. Dell 15 AI Powered Laptop, Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 225U Processor 24 Tops, 16GB:512GB, 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 300nits Display, (Dell 15), Backlit Keyboard + AI Copilot Hotkey, Windows 11 + MSO'24, 1.66kg
The Dell 15 AI-powered laptop is a Windows-based alternative for buyers who want a large-screen computing experience without committing to Apple's MacBook ecosystem. Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, it is designed for everyday productivity, multitasking and AI-assisted workflows. Unlike MacBooks with limited physical connectivity, Dell's mainstream laptop range offers practical ports for connecting peripherals and external displays, depending on the configuration.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good performance
Food display quality
Reason to avoid
Premium pricing
Average battery
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the laptop's performance nice. They also like display quality.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this laptop display and performance.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.