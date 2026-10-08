10 best all-in-one printers for home and office use to buy in Amazon Sale: Top picks for everyday printing needs

Find practical all-in-one printers for everyday home and office printing needs. (AI Generated Image) By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale can be a good time to buy an all-in-one printer for home or office, especially when discounts can make feature-rich models more accessible. However, all-in-one printers vary widely in their features and running costs. Someone who prints occasionally at home may prefer a compact, affordable inkjet, while a small office may benefit from a high-yield ink-tank model with lower ink costs and faster printing. Wi-Fi is useful for wireless printing from multiple devices, while automatic duplex printing helps save paper during regular document work. Scanning and copying are useful for everyday paperwork, whereas a larger paper tray and higher print speed make sense for heavier workloads. Consider your print volume, colour requirements, connectivity, page yield and ink costs to choose the right printer.

The Canon PIXMA MG2577s is a compact all-in-one inkjet printer designed for everyday home printing needs. It supports colour printing along with scanning and copying, making it suitable for documents, school projects and basic household paperwork. Its wired connectivity keeps setup straightforward for users who do not need wireless printing. The printer is suited to occasional printing and offers a practical option for households seeking basic multifunction functionality.

Specifications Print, scan and copy Print, scan, copy Colour printing support Colour inkjet printing Inkjet printing technology Inkjet printing technology Designed for home use Suitable for home use All-in-one multifunction design 3-in-1 multifunction printer

2. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Ink Tank Colour Printer with Scanner for Home, Upto 6000 Black and 7000 Colour Prints with 2 Additional Black Ink Bottles Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 is an all-in-one ink tank printer designed for everyday home printing, scanning and copying. Its Wi-Fi connectivity allows wireless printing from compatible devices, while the ink tank system is suited to users with regular printing needs. It supports both black-and-white and colour output, making it practical for documents, schoolwork and household projects. The printer combines multifunction capabilities with high page yields for routine printing tasks.

Specifications Print, scan and copy Print, scan, copy Colour printing support Black and colour printing Inkjet printing technology Ink tank inkjet technology Designed for home use Suitable for home use All-in-one multifunction design 3-in-1 multifunction printer

The HP Smart Tank 589 is an all-in-one colour printer designed for regular printing, scanning and copying at home or in a small office. Its Wi-Fi connectivity supports convenient wireless printing from compatible devices, while the ink tank system is suited to users with frequent printing requirements. It can handle both black-and-white and colour documents, making it useful for everyday paperwork, schoolwork, forms and basic office tasks.

Specifications Print, scan and copy Print, scan, copy Colour printing support Black and colour printing Inkjet printing technology Ink tank inkjet technology Designed for home use Suitable for home use All-in-one multifunction design 3-in-1 multifunction printer

The HP Smart Tank 580 is an all-in-one colour printer designed for regular home and office printing, scanning and copying. Its Wi-Fi connectivity enables wireless printing from compatible devices, while the ink tank system supports higher-volume printing with reduced need for frequent refills. It handles both black-and-white and colour documents, making it suitable for everyday paperwork, school assignments and routine office tasks.

Specifications Print, scan and copy Print, scan, copy Colour printing support Black and colour printing Inkjet printing technology Ink tank inkjet technology Designed for home use Suitable for home use All-in-one multifunction design 3-in-1 multifunction printer

The Canon PIXMA E470 is a compact all-in-one inkjet printer designed for everyday home printing, scanning and copying. Its Wi-Fi connectivity allows convenient wireless printing from compatible devices, while support for colour output makes it suitable for documents, schoolwork and basic household projects. The printer is designed for lighter printing needs, offering a practical multifunction option for users who want simple operation and wireless connectivity at home.

Specifications Print, scan and copy Print, scan, copy Colour printing support Black and colour printing Inkjet printing technology Inkjet printing technology Designed for home use Suitable for home use All-in-one multifunction design 3-in-1 multifunction printer

The Brother DCP-T436W is a Wi-Fi-enabled ink tank multifunction printer designed for regular home printing needs. It supports printing, scanning and copying, with colour output for documents, projects and everyday paperwork. Its ink tank system offers high page yields, making it suitable for users who print frequently. Wireless connectivity allows convenient printing from compatible devices, while its multifunction design brings essential document tasks together in one printer.

Specifications Print, scan and copy Print, scan, copy Colour printing support Black and colour printing Inkjet printing technology Ink tank inkjet technology Designed for home use Suitable for home use All-in-one multifunction design 3-in-1 multifunction printer

The HP Smart Tank 529 is an all-in-one colour printer designed for everyday printing, scanning and copying at home or in a small office. Its ink tank system is suited to regular printing, while support for black-and-white and colour output covers documents, forms and schoolwork. The printer offers a practical multifunction setup for users who need essential document functions in one device for routine printing requirements.

Specifications Print, scan and copy Print, scan, copy Colour printing support Black and colour printing Inkjet printing technology Ink tank inkjet technology Designed for home use Suitable for home use All-in-one multifunction design 3-in-1 multifunction printer

The Brother DCP-T236 is an ink tank multifunction printer designed for everyday home printing needs. It supports printing, scanning and copying, with colour output for documents, schoolwork and household paperwork. Its high-yield ink tank system is suitable for users with regular printing requirements, while the 150-sheet paper tray helps reduce frequent paper loading. With a compact multifunction setup, it brings essential document functions together for convenient home use.

Specifications Print, scan and copy Print, scan, copy Colour printing support Black and colour printing Inkjet printing technology Ink tank inkjet technology Designed for home use Suitable for home use All-in-one multifunction design 3-in-1 multifunction printer

The Brother DCP-T535DW is a Wi-Fi-enabled ink tank multifunction printer designed for regular home and office printing. It supports printing, scanning and copying, with colour output for documents and everyday paperwork. Its automatic duplex printing helps reduce paper usage, while the high-yield ink tank system suits users with frequent printing needs. Wireless connectivity adds convenience when printing from compatible devices, making it suitable for varied document requirements.

Specifications Print, scan and copy Print, scan, copy Colour printing support Black and colour printing Inkjet printing technology Ink tank inkjet technology Designed for home use Suitable for home use All-in-one multifunction design 3-in-1 multifunction printer

The HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2338 is a compact all-in-one colour printer designed for everyday home printing needs. It supports printing, scanning and copying, making it suitable for documents, schoolwork and basic household paperwork. Its USB connectivity provides a straightforward wired setup, while the 60-sheet input tray supports routine printing tasks. With a compact multifunction design and practical printing speeds, it suits users with lighter, occasional printing requirements.

Specifications Print, scan and copy Print, scan, copy olour printing support Black and colour printing Inkjet printing technology Inkjet printing technology Designed for home use Suitable for home use All-in-one multifunction design 3-in-1 multifunction printer

FAQs on all-in-one printers for home and office use What is an all-in-one printer? It combines printing, scanning and copying in one device. Are all-in-one printers suitable for home use? Yes, they are useful for documents, schoolwork and everyday paperwork. Is Wi-Fi important in an all-in-one printer? Wi-Fi enables wireless printing from compatible phones, laptops and other devices. Which printer is better for frequent printing? Ink tank printers with high page yields are generally more suitable. Is automatic duplex printing useful? Yes, it prints on both sides automatically and can reduce paper use.