Microsoft tech conference in San Francisco disrupted after ceiling leak floods Meta stall
Videos shared on social media showed water gushing from the ceiling and falling into a bucket at Meta’s stall.
A water leak from the ceiling disrupted Microsoft’s Ignite tech conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, forcing organisers to temporarily close the event’s expo floor. The incident took place at the Moscone Centre, where heavy rain from a powerful storm caused water to pour into the venue.
Videos shared on social media showed water gushing from the ceiling and falling into a bucket at Meta’s stall. Local news outlet KRON4 reported that parts of the conference were also evacuated following the leak.
A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed that the conference’s Hub, which houses the expo floor, had been temporarily closed due to weather-related issues. However, other activities, including innovation sessions and community events, continued as planned.
“Everything else at Ignite remains open, including innovation sessions and community event,” the spokesperson said, adding that attendees and partners would be informed about the reopening.
Microsoft Vice President of Communications Doug Dawson later said the expo floor would reopen on Thursday with extended hours until 7:30 pm.
“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Microsoft Ignite Hub (expo floor) tomorrow, with extended hours until 7:30 p.m. Innovation sessions and community events will continue as planned. Thank you to our attendees and partners for their patience and understanding,” Dawson said, as per KRON4.
The Microsoft Ignite conference began on Tuesday at the Moscone Centre in San Francisco. The annual event is scheduled to continue through Friday.
(Also Read: Microsoft outage blamed after 15 guests suffer chlorine poisoning at German hotel)
Storm hits San Francisco Bay Area
The incident comes as a powerful storm battered the San Francisco Bay Area, causing widespread power outages, road closures and travel disruptions.
According to a report by ABC News, the heaviest rainfall hit the region on Wednesday morning, leaving several streets flooded. Videos from across the Bay Area showed submerged roads, waterlogged streets and a Waymo vehicle stranded in floodwaters.
Forecasters warned that more rain and runoff could create hazardous travel conditions. Drivers were urged to exercise caution and avoid travelling through flooded roads.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More