Last week’s Microsoft outage has been blamed for 15 guests getting poisoned by excessive chlorine at a swimming pool in Germany. The Microsoft issue, which also affected its Outlook email programme, had the unexpected and dangerous consequence at a German hotel. A Microsoft Outlook disruption had a dangerous result in Germany (AFP)

Fifteen guests were injured after excessive chlorine levels in the swimming pool went undetected because an automated safety alert failed to reach staff, local news website WDR reported.

Alert on excessive chlorine not delivered The incident happened on Friday at Hotel Ling Bao, a hotel at the Phantasialand theme park in Brühl, Germany. According to WDR, a technical fault caused the pool's automatic dosing system to pump in more chlorine than required.

The hotel's monitoring system detected the problem and sent an email warning staff about the dangerously high chlorine levels. However, Microsoft was experiencing a major global outage at the time, and the alert was never delivered.

The Brühl Fire Department said in a Facebook post that excessive chlorine levels led to chlorine gas escaping into the swimming area. Emergency services were called after hotel guests began reporting health problems, including respiratory irritation.

Paramedics examined 15 people at the scene, and five were taken to hospital. Four suffered minor injuries, while one sustained a moderate injury and remained in hospital for observation. Around 40 emergency personnel were deployed to deal with the incident.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, exposure to excessive chlorine can lead to eye and nasal irritation, sore throat, and coughing.

(Also read: Microsoft outage highlights: Microsoft apologises for global outage as services begin recovering)

Swimming pool reopens The swimming pool was temporarily closed following the incident. Its water was subsequently replaced, and the pool has since reopened, WDR reported.

The incident coincided with a major Microsoft 365 outage that began on Thursday, November 12, and continued into Friday. Outlook, Teams, SharePoint and several other Microsoft services were affected, leaving users and businesses unable to access their emails and documents.

Microsoft later confirmed that services had been restored and published a post-incident report explaining the disruption. The company attributed the outage to a combination of factors, including a bug introduced in a previous update in July, increased traffic following an earlier Teams outage and an unrelated issue that had reduced server capacity.

Microsoft said the combination of these factors caused requests to build up until servers stopped responding. Recovery also took longer than usual because returning servers were overwhelmed by waiting traffic and became unresponsive again.

(Also read: Microsoft says bug undetected in data centres since July triggered worldwide outage)