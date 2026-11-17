A bug that had been sitting in Microsoft's data centers since July caused the massive global outage last week, affecting Outlook, Teams, the Copilot AI assistant, and other workplace tools. Lamanna said that a latent bug from July caused the servers to "become overwhelmed and unresponsive". (Reuters)

In a post on X on Monday, Charles Lamanna, the Microsoft executive vice president who oversees the company's workplace software, said that a latent bug from July caused the servers to "become overwhelmed and unresponsive".

Lamanna also apologised for the outage and further offered details on what went wrong.

Also Read | Microsoft says day-long outage triggered by technical issue; rules out role of AI, cyber agents

Microsoft bug undetected since July When the software maker did some routine rerouting of user traffic on November 11, the system malfunctioned. Then servers began to fail. For the next 15 hours, the company had little inkling about the bigger problem, Bloomberg reported, citing a preliminary report the company issued late Sunday.

In the post on X, Lamanna noted that the incident on November 12 was caused by three main factors that caused a global outage for the networking gateway that fronts several Microsoft 365 services.

According to the Microsoft official, "First, a latent defect caused servers to become overwhelmed and unresponsive under certain load conditions."

Also Read | Microsoft apologises for global Outlook outage, blames hidden server defect, increased traffic and reduced capacity

"This defect was the result of a fix that was prepared specifically for Microsoft 365 networking gateway servers; neither the underlying defect nor the fix applies to broader Windows deployments. The initial change in behavior first started deployment in July of this year. The update went through safe deployment and saturated globally over several weeks, during which time no issues were observed. For more than three months, the change was deployed worldwide without impact," the post added.

Lamanna continued, "Second, a surge in load increased the likelihood for the networking gateways to encounter the contention."

Within Microsoft 365, the company maintains two independent and heterogeneous network gateway systems designed for isolation and high availability. This allows many Microsoft 365 services to fail to or from them during outages or disruptions, he added.

"Third, at the same time, nearly 14% of server capacity for the networking gateway was out of service due to an unrelated issue from the previous day," he said.

According to Lamanna, taken together, the increased load and the reduced server capacity caused the network gateway to encounter the latent bug from July.

Also Read | Microsoft says services restored across affected environments after massive outage

Microsoft services fully restored after outage Microsoft said on Saturday, November 14, that access has been fully restored, ending an outage that affected government offices, traders and businesses around the world.

The outage was experienced around the world, with people in more than 70 countries reporting problems. The first signs that Microsoft was experiencing issues came at about 1 pm on Thursday on the US East Coast, according to Bloomberg.

(with inputs from agencies)