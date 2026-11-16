Microsoft apologises for global Outlook outage, blames hidden server defect, increased traffic and reduced capacity

Microsoft has apologised for the global Outlook outage that disrupted its email services across several countries last week. The company has also explained the three main reasons behind the outage, which affected users for nearly two working days. Microsoft apologises for the global Outlook outage and explains the server issues behind the disruption. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) (AFP)

Microsoft said the outage was caused by a combination of a hidden software defect in its servers, a sudden increase in network traffic and reduced server capacity. These three problems occurred together and eventually caused servers to stop responding.

Charles Lamanna, Microsoft's Executive Vice President of Copilot, Agents and Platform, explained the reasons behind the outage in a detailed post on X on Monday. He said the problems affected the networking gateway that supports several Microsoft 365 services.

Microsoft Outlook outage: Hidden server defect caused email disruption The first problem was a hidden software error. Lamanna said this error caused Microsoft's servers to become overloaded and stop working when they handled certain types of internet traffic.

The error was linked to a software update made for Microsoft's 365 network gateway servers. A process inside the servers caused problems when several tasks tried to use the same resources at the same time. This made the servers stop responding.

Microsoft's regular tests failed to find the error. Lamanna said the company used different types of internet traffic and server setups during testing than those used by actual customers.

The problem was also more likely to happen on newer servers with more processing power. However, Microsoft's tests mainly focused on older and less powerful servers with fewer processing cores, Lamanna said.

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Microsoft 365 outage: Increased traffic put pressure on servers The second problem was a sudden increase in network traffic. Around 15 hours before the outage, Microsoft Teams switched from an alternative networking gateway to the primary gateway. The primary gateway also supports Exchange Online, which runs Outlook's email services.

This switch increased the amount of traffic handled by the primary networking gateway and changed the type of traffic passing through it. Microsoft said such switches are part of its normal operations and are designed to keep services running during technical problems.

The third problem was reduced server capacity. Nearly 14% of the networking gateway's server capacity was already unavailable because of an unrelated problem that had occurred the previous day.

Microsoft said the unavailable server capacity was expected to return to normal through routine maintenance and health checks. The company also had enough extra capacity, meaning the reduction did not cause an outage on its own, according to ABC News.

However, the three problems together created a major failure. The increased traffic and reduced server capacity caused the networking gateway to encounter the hidden software defect that had been present since July.

As a result, requests started building up on the servers until they stopped responding. This happened during a period of peak internet traffic in the United States, Lamanna said.

Outlook outage: Over 80% of servers stopped responding The outage then spread from one server to another. Microsoft said its traffic management systems normally move users to other working servers when a server loses connectivity. This is a standard process designed to prevent service interruptions, according to ABC News.

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However, during this incident, the redirected traffic put additional pressure on the remaining working servers. As more servers stopped responding, the same amount of traffic had to be handled by fewer servers.

This created a chain reaction, causing more servers to fail. Within less than two hours, the hidden defect had affected servers across Microsoft's network gateway system. At the worst point of the outage, more than 80% of the servers were unresponsive, Lamanna said.

Microsoft also said its usual safety systems, which are designed to keep different sections of its network separate during technical problems, failed to contain the disruption. This allowed the outage to spread across its global networking gateway infrastructure.

Several Microsoft services were affected by the outage. Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint and Office apps experienced disruptions because they were connected to the faulty networking gateway.

These services were restored earlier because they could switch away from the affected gateway and use the alternative network gateway. Microsoft said Teams chats and meetings continued to work for most of the outage.

However, not every service had this option. Exchange Online, which supports Outlook's email services, could not switch away from the affected networking gateway in the same way. This made restoring Outlook more difficult.

Microsoft Outlook recovery: Why restoring email services took longer Microsoft also explained why recovery took longer than expected. Even when engineers brought servers back online, they were immediately flooded with requests that had been waiting during the outage. This caused some servers to stop responding again.

Microsoft's automatic systems could not handle such a large server failure. This meant engineers had to take extra steps to bring the services back online.

Microsoft also found it difficult to undo the software change because the problem had remained hidden for several months. Its normal systems for reversing software updates and managing new releases could not fix the problem quickly.

After finding that the software defect had caused the outage, Microsoft created a new update to bring the affected software back to its earlier working version.

To install the fix, engineers took groups of servers offline, updated them and restarted them. They then brought the servers back online. Microsoft said engineers carried out this process carefully across large parts of its network. At times, they worked on more than 50% of the servers in a region.

Microsoft has apologised to customers for the disruption. "We are deeply sorry for the impact to all our customers and recognise the impact that this has on their normal business and operations," Lamanna wrote in his post on X.

Microsoft said a final Post-Incident Review (PIR), which will provide more details about the outage and the steps taken to fix it, is expected later this week.