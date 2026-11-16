Warren Buffett donates $5.5 billion in Berkshire Hathaway shares to four family foundations

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has donated Berkshire Hathaway shares worth around $5.5 billion to four charitable foundations. The donation is part of his annual charitable giving and is higher than what he donated last year. Warren Buffett donates $5.5 billion in Berkshire Hathaway shares to four charitable foundations. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) (AP)

Buffett, 96, converted 6,150 Class A shares of Berkshire Hathaway into 9,225,000 Class B shares before making the donations, CNBC reported.

He distributed the shares among four foundations in the following way:

3,690,000 shares went to The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation.

1,845,000 shares went to The Sherwood Foundation.

1,845,000 shares went to The Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

1,845,000 shares went to the NoVo Foundation. The three foundations are run by Buffett's children — Susie, Howard and Peter Buffett, respectively.

Even after making these donations, Buffett continues to hold 182,140 Class A shares of Berkshire Hathaway, worth around $162 billion, CNBC reported.

Buffett also shared his annual Thanksgiving message, in which he spoke about kindness and helping others. "Last Thanksgiving I wrote that kindness is costless but also priceless. A year later, I would only add that it compounds, and at a better rate than anything Charlie and I ever bought," he wrote.

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Buffett was referring to the value of kindness and how helping others can create benefits over time. He compared it to the returns he and his late business partner Charlie Munger received from their investments.

The Thanksgiving message was much shorter than the one he shared last year. Munger, who served as Berkshire Hathaway's vice chairman, died in November 2023, according to CNBC.

Buffett's future donations and confidence in Berkshire Buffett said that he would eventually donate all his Berkshire Hathaway shares to the four foundations. He wants these foundations to have more money so they can give more grants every year, according to CNBC.

He said the latest donations also showed his trust in his three children and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Greg Abel. Buffett said his children had supported good causes for many years. He fully trusted them to manage the foundations and continue their charity work.

Buffett also said he continued to have strong faith in Berkshire Hathaway. He said his trust in the company was as strong as ever, according to CNBC.

Buffett also thanked the teachers and mentors who helped him and his former business partner Charlie Munger become successful. He named people such as Ben Graham, Joe Rosenfield and Tom Murphy.

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He said their guidance and support had helped them in their careers. It also allowed them to share their success and help other people.

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Greg Abel praised Buffett's Thanksgiving message. He said Buffett continued to share his knowledge during the holiday season. Abel added that Buffett's actions showed the kindness and generosity he encouraged others to follow.

Berkshire Hathaway shares hit record highs Berkshire Hathaway shares have also performed strongly in recent months. The stock has gained more than 19% since the beginning of the fourth quarter and recorded four straight record closing highs last week, CNBC reported.

In comparison, the S&P 500 has fallen around 1.2% so far in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway shares have also outperformed the broader S&P 500 index by around 7.5 percentage points this year.

Investors have viewed Berkshire Hathaway as a safer investment amid concerns about heavy spending on artificial intelligence, problems at major companies and geopolitical risks, according to CNBC.

Buffett's Thanksgiving message to people Buffett ended his Thanksgiving message by asking people to thank those who have helped them without expecting anything in return. He also encouraged people to help someone else, saying: "This Thanksgiving, thank one of those selfless people in your own life. Better yet, be a benefactor for someone else."

Through his latest donation and Thanksgiving message, Buffett highlighted his belief that helping others and supporting good causes are important ways to pass on the benefits of success.