With elections in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due on December 20, 15 former male international players including Bhaichung Bhutia have sent a signed letter to the Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighting the current plight of the federation under the presidency of Kalyan Chaubey. Bhaichung Bhutia is one of the 15 who want Kalyan Chaubey out. (ANI)

Stating that the “current state of the game is pathetic”, the letter requests Mandaviya to “nominate someone with a proven track record to lead the Federation (sic) for the coming term.” Else, “the revival of the game…will take decades to say the least.”

The letter points out that even when it is in the red, AIFF spent heavily to host Panama, Brazil and Uruguay, matches which came in the way of India participating in the first FIFA ASEAN Cup. It also mentions AIFF’s failure to prepare the team adequately for the SAFF Championship and the slide in FIFA rankings of the men’s team. Dated November 17 and signed by some of former goalkeeper Chaubey’s contemporaries, HT received a copy on Thursday morning.

India’s FIFA ranking dropping from 95 to 138 on Chaubey’s watch is mentioned. “The latest ranking shows the country in bad light internationally especially when we aspire to be a sporting Nation (sic) and host the summer Olympics in a few years’ time.”

The lowest India have been ranked is 173 in March 2015. Alvito d’Cunha, Arindam Bhattacharya, Balwant Singh, Karanjit Singh and Harmanjot Singh Khabra, all of whom have signed the letter, were active as footballers then.

Former India captain Bhutia and one of the country’s most decorated players was head of the AIFF’s technical committee from 2013 to 2017. It was during Bhutia’s tenure that Stephen Constantine was re-appointed as India head coach and he took the team back to the top 100.

India slipped out of the top 100 and Constantine’s successor Igor Stimac took them back in 2023. It was also in Stimac’s time that India also dropped out of the top 100. They have not been able to climb back since. Their highest rank has been 94 in February 1996.

The letter also points out AIFF’s inability to “organise a proper league in the country.” Jamshedpur FC disbanding their first team was attributed to “the uncertainty surrounding the start of the league putting the employment f players at risk.”

With its commercial partner deciding to not renew last December and because a case pertaining to its constitution was pending in Supreme Court, the 2025-26 Indian Super League (ISL) season was played in a single-tier format. Speaking to ISL clubs and AIFF, Mandaviya had played a key role in breaking the deadlock and, with Chaubey sitting alongside, announced that the 2025-26 season would start on February 14, 2026.

Jamshedpur FC played that season and disbanded on July 31, 2026, when AIFF and ISL club were firming up a clubs-led model. Reverting to the old home-and-away format, ISL 13 began on October 10 with 13 teams after Indian Football League champions Diamond Harbour FC failed to keep up their financial commitment to AIFF and were removed.

For a “token consideration”, Jamshedpur FC transferred their ISL licence to Churchill Brothers on August 14 clearing the way for the former India champions to participate in ISL 13.

Terming the friendlies in the September-October window as a “publicity stunt”, the letter says playing Panama, Brazil and Uruguay “will do little to improve our footballing standards.”

This was the first time India hosted five-time world champions Brazil and two-time World Cup winners Uruguay. Including two games away to New Zealand, 2026 was also the first time India played five matches against teams from the last World Cup. India head coach Khalid Jamil and players have backed AIFF’s bid to arrange matches against countries in the top-50 FIFA rankings.

“Sadly the stunt did more bad than good as the games were played in near empty stadiums in Kolkata,” the letter said.

The official attendance for the India-Brazil game on October 3 was 51,402 and 37,307 for that against Uruguay three days later. Ticket prices though were slashed for the game on October 6 and 22,000 free passes issued to those who had tickets for the Lionel Messi’s exhibition tour last December. That had to be abandoned because surrounded by people on the pitch, Messi had left the stadium early.

The final point the letter makes is AIFF’s failure to organise a training camp for the SAFF Championship which India won for a record-extending 10th time on Tuesday with a come-from-behind win against Pakistan.

With the SAFF Championship starting outside the international window and because ISL was on, AIFF could not hold a training camp. And because the dates clashed with the New Zealand visit, a second-string team was sent which ended the tournament with an all-win record.

“Losing to teams like Bangladesh and Pakistan will be like a final nail on the coffin of Indian football" the letter states. With letter signatories Renedy Singh and D'Cunha in the squad, India lost to both in the 2003 edition of this competition. With Bhutia in the squad, India were beaten by Sri Lanka in 1995 SAARC Gold Cup.