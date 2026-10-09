10 55-inch 4K TVs under ₹40,000 to consider during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale for home entertainment upgrades
Find 55-inch 4K TVs from Xiaomi, Vu, Philips, Hisense and more, with QLED displays, smart platforms and gaming features to suit different viewing needs.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Onida 139 cm (55 inches) Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV 55UFDView Details
₹30,999
VW Visio World 140 cm (55 inches) Smartchoice Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ2View Details
Xiaomi (139 cm) 55 inch Smartchoice FX Pro 4K QLED Smart | HDR10+ | 34W Box Speakers | 120Hz Game Booster | Filmmaker Mode | Fire TV | L55MB-FPINView Details
Vu 139cm (55 inches) Smartchoice Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55VIBE-DVView Details
PHILIPS 139 cm (55 inches) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55PQT8100/94View Details
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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read moreRead less
Buying gadgets during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is a great idea for those looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup while keeping their budget in check. Among the many categories worth considering are televisions, with several options offering large screens, smart features and 4K resolution.
For this article, we focus on 55-inch 4K TVs under ₹40,000 that bring together picture quality, streaming convenience and features for everyday entertainment. Brands such as Xiaomi, Vu, Philips, Hisense, Onida and iFFALCON offer models with LED or QLED displays, along with Google TV or Fire TV platforms. Some options also include Dolby Vision, enhanced audio and gaming features.
Compare their specifications, connectivity and smart functions to find a television that suits your viewing needs during the sale.
1. Onida 139 cm (55 inches) Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV 55UFD
The Onida 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV is designed for home entertainment, offering a large screen for films, television programmes and streaming content. Its Ultra HD resolution delivers detailed visuals, while the Fire TV platform provides access to compatible streaming apps and online entertainment. Wi-Fi connectivity supports internet-based viewing, making it suitable for everyday use in living rooms and family entertainment spaces.
Specifications
2. VW Visio World 140 cm (55 inches) Smartchoice Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ2
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The VW Visio World 55-inch Smartchoice Pro Series TV is designed for everyday home entertainment, combining 4K Ultra HD resolution with QLED display technology. Its Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. The large screen suits films, television programmes and sports viewing, while Wi-Fi connectivity supports internet-based entertainment. It is an option for households seeking a smart television for their living room or entertainment area.
Specifications
3. Xiaomi (139 cm) 55 inch Smartchoice FX Pro 4K QLED Smart | HDR10+ | 34W Box Speakers | 120Hz Game Booster | Filmmaker Mode | Fire TV | L55MB-FPIN
The Xiaomi 55-inch Smartchoice FX Pro TV is designed for home entertainment, combining 4K resolution with QLED display technology. Its Fire TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. Features such as HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode and a 120Hz Game Booster cater to different viewing preferences, including films and gaming. The 34W speakers provide built-in audio, making this television suitable for everyday entertainment in living rooms.
Specifications
4. Vu 139cm (55 inches) Smartchoice Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55VIBE-DV
The Vu 55-inch Smartchoice Vibe Series TV is designed for home entertainment, combining 4K Ultra HD resolution with QLED display technology. Its Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. The large screen is suitable for watching films, sports and television programmes with family. Wi-Fi connectivity supports internet-based viewing, making this television an option for households seeking a smart entertainment setup for their living room.
Specifications
5. PHILIPS 139 cm (55 inches) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55PQT8100/94
The Philips 55-inch 8100 Series Smart TV is designed for home entertainment, combining 4K Ultra HD resolution with QLED display technology. Its Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. The large screen is suitable for watching films, sports and television programmes. With Wi-Fi connectivity for internet-based viewing, this television can serve as a practical addition to living rooms and family entertainment spaces.
Specifications
6. Lumio Vision 7 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra-HD Smart QLED Google TV FTW3-ADSG
The Lumio Vision 7 55-inch Smart TV is designed for everyday home entertainment, combining 4K Ultra HD resolution with QLED display technology. Its Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. The large screen suits films, sports and television programmes, making it a practical choice for living rooms. Wi-Fi connectivity supports internet-based viewing, offering convenient access to digital entertainment for different household viewing preferences.
Specifications
7. Xiaomi (139 cm) 55 inch Smartchoice X 4K Ultra HD Smart | Dolby Vision | 120Hz Game Booster | Eye Care Mode | Google TV | L55MB-AIN
The Xiaomi 55-inch Smartchoice X TV is designed for home entertainment, combining 4K Ultra HD resolution with smart viewing features. Its Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. Dolby Vision supports enhanced picture quality, while the 120Hz Game Booster caters to gaming preferences. Eye Care Mode adds another viewing feature for everyday use, making this television suitable for films, sports and entertainment in family living spaces.
Specifications
8. Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E6S Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55E6S
The Hisense 55-inch E6S Series Smart TV is designed for everyday home entertainment, featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution for detailed visuals. Its Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. The LED display suits films, sports and television programmes, while Wi-Fi connectivity supports internet-based viewing. With its large screen and smart features, this television is a practical option for living rooms and family entertainment spaces.
Specifications
9. Vu California 139cm (55 inches) Smartchoice GloQLED Smart Google 4K TV VuGLOQLEDDV
The Vu California 55-inch Smartchoice GloQLED TV is designed for home entertainment, combining 4K resolution with GloQLED display technology. Its Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. The large screen is suitable for watching films, sports and television programmes. Wi-Fi connectivity supports internet-based viewing, making this television a practical option for households seeking a smart entertainment setup for their living rooms.
Specifications
10. iFFALCON 139 cm (55 Inches) 4K UHD Smart LED Google TV | 144Hz VRR | 3GB RAM | Dolby Vision & Atmos | Game Master | 55U75
The iFFALCON 55-inch U75 Smart TV is designed for home entertainment, featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution and an LED display. Its Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support enhanced audiovisual experiences, while the 144Hz variable refresh rate and Game Master features cater to gaming needs. With its large screen and smart functionality, this television suits everyday viewing and entertainment.
Specifications
3 best features of 55-inch 4K TVs under ₹40,000
|Product
|Bluetooth Connectivity
|HDMI Ports
|USB Ports
|Onida 55UFD
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|VW Visio World VW55GQ2
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Xiaomi FX Pro L55MB-FPIN
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Vu Vibe 55VIBE-DV
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Philips 55PQT8100/94
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Lumio Vision 7 FTW3-ADSG
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Xiaomi Smartchoice X L55MB-AIN
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Hisense 55E6S
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Vu California VuGLOQLEDDV
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|iFFALCON 55U75
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
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