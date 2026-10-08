Your perfectly good TV may suddenly feel outdated after seeing these 55-inch TVs this Great Indian Festival Sale 2026
Whether you watch movies, cricket or games, these 10 55-inch TVs offer different strengths across QLED, Mini LED and OLED during the sale.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Xiaomi (139 cm) 55 inch Smartchoice FX Pro 4K QLED Smart | HDR10+ | 34W Box Speakers | 120Hz Game Booster | Filmmaker Mode | Fire TV | L55MB-FPINView Details
Xiaomi (139 cm) 55 inch Smartchoice FX 4K QD-Mini LED Smart | Full Array Local Dimming | HDR10+ | 120Hz DLG Game Booster | Fire TV | L55MC-FSMINView Details
₹37,499
Lumio Vision 7 II 2026 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra-HD Smart QLED Google TV FTW3-ADSKView Details
LG 139 cms (55 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55NU870BPLA 2026View Details
₹40,990
Samsung 55 inch (138cm) Mini LED 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV | 30W Speakers | 4K Upscaling | Mini-LED HDR | 150+ Channels | 7 Years OS Upgrade | UA55M2EHAULXLView Details
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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
A 55-inch TV often strikes the right balance between an immersive screen and a living-room-friendly footprint. That makes it one of the most popular sizes for buyers looking to upgrade, especially during a major sale like the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026. This year's event offers discounts on TVs from brands including Samsung, Sony, LG, Xiaomi, and TCL, along with a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI cards and additional savings for Prime members.
However, choosing the right 55-inch 4K TV involves more than comparing sale prices. QLED and Mini LED models suit buyers who want brighter, higher-contrast pictures, while OLED remains an option for those who prioritise deep blacks and cinematic viewing. High refresh rates also make a difference for sports and gaming. With that in mind, here are 10 of the best 55-inch TVs to consider during the sale.
1. Xiaomi (139 cm) 55 inch Smartchoice FX Pro 4K QLED Smart | HDR10+ | 34W Box Speakers | 120Hz Game Booster | Filmmaker Mode | Fire TV | L55MB-FPIN
1. Xiaomi Smartchoice FX Pro 55-inch QLED TV
The Xiaomi FX Pro targets viewers who want a large 4K screen without paying a premium for advanced TV technology. Its QLED panel delivers richer colours, while HDR10+ can add more detail to compatible movies and shows. Filmmaker Mode suits cinema fans, and the 120Hz Game Booster delivers smoother motion when the right content is available.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Bright, colourful QLED display
Filmmaker Mode for movies
34W speakers
Reason to avoid
Standard 60Hz panel
Picture quality is less refined than premium TVs
Bass could be stronger
2. Xiaomi (139 cm) 55 inch Smartchoice FX 4K QD-Mini LED Smart | Full Array Local Dimming | HDR10+ | 120Hz DLG Game Booster | Fire TV | L55MC-FSMIN
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The Xiaomi FX is a step up from the FX Pro, mainly because it uses QD-Mini LED backlighting. Full Array Local Dimming gives the TV better control over bright and dark parts of an image, making movies look more convincing. HDR10+ adds to its movie credentials, while the 120Hz DLG mode gives gamers smoother motion.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Better contrast with Mini LED
HDR10+ support
120Hz gaming mode
Reason to avoid
Native refresh rate is 60Hz
Sound is not very powerful
Fire TV interface may take some getting used to
3. Lumio Vision 7 II 2026 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra-HD Smart QLED Google TV FTW3-ADSK
The Lumio Vision 7 II offers everyday viewers plenty of features without venturing into the higher end of the 55-inch TV market. Its QLED display suits colourful movies, shows, and sports, while Google TV brings streaming apps together in one place. The 30W audio system also provides enough output for regular living-room viewing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Colourful QLED screen
Easy-to-use Google TV
30W built-in speakers
Reason to avoid
Only a 60Hz display
Brand has a smaller market presence
Picture processing is not as polished as Sony or Samsung
4. LG 139 cms (55 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55NU870BPLA 2026
The LG NU87 suits households that watch a mix of streaming services, TV channels, and older content. Its Nano 4K display and AI upscaling improve the appearance of lower-resolution footage, while HDR10 Pro adds more range to compatible content. Filmmaker Mode also gives movie fans a more natural picture.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good upscaling for older content
Filmmaker Mode
Simple webOS interface
Reason to avoid
Standard 60Hz panel
20W speakers are modest
No Dolby Vision
5. Samsung 55 inch (138cm) Mini LED 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV | 30W Speakers | 4K Upscaling | Mini-LED HDR | 150+ Channels | 7 Years OS Upgrade | UA55M2EHAULXL
Samsung's 55-inch Mini LED TV targets viewers who want better contrast without moving to an OLED television. Its Mini LED backlight provides better control over bright and dark areas, while 4K upscaling can improve older content. The 120Hz DLG mode is also useful for sports and gaming when you need smoother motion.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Better contrast than standard LED TVs
Useful 4K upscaling
Seven years of software upgrades
Reason to avoid
Native refresh rate is 60Hz
30W speakers are average
Just one USB port
6. TCL 139 cm (55 Inches) Smartchoice 4K UHD Smart QLED Google TV | QD-Mini LED Dimming | 144Hz Refresh Rate | 3GB RAM | 55T8D
The TCL T8D targets people who want a TV that handles gaming and sports as well as movies and streaming. Its QLED panel pairs QD-Mini LED dimming with a 144Hz refresh rate, making fast-moving scenes look smoother. Google TV handles the software, while Dolby Atmos support adds depth to the built-in audio.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smooth 144Hz refresh rate
QLED with better contrast control
Dolby Atmos support
Reason to avoid
Only one USB port
Built-in sound could be fuller
Dark scenes are not as deep as OLED
7. TCL 139 cm (55 Inches) SmartChoice 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV | 144Hz Refresh Rate | 3GB RAM | 46W Onkyo 2.1 | Upto 512+ Zones | IMAX Enhanced | 55Q6C
The TCL Q6C is designed for viewers who want to prioritise picture quality and built-in sound. Its QD-Mini LED panel uses up to 512 dimming zones to improve contrast, while the 144Hz refresh rate suits gaming and sports. The 46W Onkyo 2.1-channel audio system also gives movies more weight than a typical TV speaker setup.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong contrast with Mini LED
Smooth 144Hz display
Powerful Onkyo speaker system
Reason to avoid
Costs more than regular QLED TVs
Takes up more space
OLED still has deeper blacks
8. Sony 139 cm (55 inches) Smartchoice BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2
The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 takes a straightforward approach, relying on picture processing rather than advanced Mini LED or OLED technology. Its 4K Processor X1 and 4K X-Reality PRO can improve the clarity of lower-resolution content, which helps with standard TV channels. Google TV then provides access to popular streaming services and apps.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good picture processing
Upscales HD content well
Google TV is easy to use
Reason to avoid
50Hz native refresh rate
No local dimming
20W speakers are basic
9. Sony 139 cm (55 inches) Smartchoice BRAVIA 3II Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55XR30M2
The BRAVIA 3 II is a better fit for viewers who want Sony's picture processing and also spend time gaming or watching fast-moving sports. Its 120Hz display delivers smoother motion, while VRR and ALLM help when you connect the TV to a compatible gaming console. Dolby Vision also makes it better suited to HDR movies and streaming content.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smooth 120Hz display
Useful gaming features
Dolby Vision support
Reason to avoid
No Mini LED backlight
20W speakers are basic
Dark scenes lack OLED-level contrast
10. Samsung 55 inches OLED 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV QA55S85HAELXL
The Samsung S85H is the premium pick for viewers who prioritise picture quality. Its OLED panel can turn off individual pixels, producing deep blacks and strong contrast in dark movie scenes. The 120Hz refresh rate also keeps sports and games smooth, while HDR10+ and Filmmaker Mode enhance its appeal for movie watching.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent blacks and contrast
Smooth 120Hz display
Good choice for movies and gaming
Reason to avoid
More expensive than LED TVs
20W speakers may need a soundbar
OLED burn-in is still a consideration
Q1. Should I buy a QLED, Mini LED or OLED TV for my needs?
Choose OLED if movies and series are your priority, particularly in a darkened room, as it delivers the deepest blacks and the strongest contrast. Mini LED is better suited to bright living rooms, sports and HDR content, thanks to its higher brightness and more precise backlighting. QLED makes sense if you want vivid colours and a good 4K viewing experience without spending as much on premium display technology.
Q2. What should I prioritise if I watch a mix of movies, sports and gaming?
For a mixed-use TV, look for a combination of good contrast, high brightness, and at least a 120 Hz refresh rate. OLED is particularly suited to movies and gaming, while Mini LED can be a better fit if you watch plenty of sports in a bright room. If gaming matters, also check for VRR, ALLM, and HDMI 2.1 rather than choosing a TV based on refresh rate alone.
How Do These TVs Stack Up?
Product
Display
Audio
Connectivity
|Xiaomi Smartchoice FX Pro 55-inch
|55-inch 4K QLED, HDR10+, 60Hz, up to 120Hz DLG Game Booster
|34W, Dolby Audio, DTS:X
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI, 2 USB
|Xiaomi Smartchoice FX 55-inch
|55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED, Full Array Local Dimming, 60Hz, up to 120Hz DLG
|30W, Dolby Audio, DTS:X
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Ethernet
|Lumio Vision 7 II 55-inch
|55-inch 4K QLED, 60Hz
|30W, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 3 USB, Ethernet
|LG NU87 AI Series 55-inch
|55-inch 4K Nano, 60Hz, HDR10 Pro
|20W, 2.0-channel, Dolby Atmos
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 3 HDMI, 1 USB, eARC
|Samsung Vision AI Mini LED 55-inch
|55-inch 4K Mini LED, HDR10+, 60Hz, 120Hz DLG
|30W, 2-channel, OTS Lite
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 1 USB, eARC, Ethernet
|TCL T8D 55-inch
|55-inch 4K QLED, QD-Mini LED dimming, 144Hz
|34W, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 4 HDMI, 1 USB 3.0, Ethernet
|TCL Q6C 55-inch
|55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED, up to 512+ zones, 144Hz
|46W Onkyo 2.1-channel, Dolby Atmos
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4 HDMI, USB, Ethernet
|Sony BRAVIA 2M2 55-inch
|55-inch 4K LCD, 50Hz
|20W, 2.0-channel
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, eARC
|Sony BRAVIA 3 II 55-inch
|55-inch 4K LCD, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, VRR
|20W, 2.0-channel, Dolby Atmos
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, eARC, VRR, ALLM
|Samsung S85H 55-inch OLED
|55-inch 4K OLED, 120Hz, VRR, HDR10+
|20W, 2-channel, Dolby Atmos
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, eARC
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubh Bhushan
Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read More