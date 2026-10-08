Your perfectly good TV may suddenly feel outdated after seeing these 55-inch TVs this Great Indian Festival Sale 2026

The sale covers TVs across price ranges, with additional savings through select payment and exchange offers. (Shubh Bhushan - Hindustan Times) A 55-inch TV often strikes the right balance between an immersive screen and a living-room-friendly footprint. That makes it one of the most popular sizes for buyers looking to upgrade, especially during a major sale like the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026. This year's event offers discounts on TVs from brands including Samsung, Sony, LG, Xiaomi, and TCL, along with a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI cards and additional savings for Prime members. However, choosing the right 55-inch 4K TV involves more than comparing sale prices. QLED and Mini LED models suit buyers who want brighter, higher-contrast pictures, while OLED remains an option for those who prioritise deep blacks and cinematic viewing. High refresh rates also make a difference for sports and gaming. With that in mind, here are 10 of the best 55-inch TVs to consider during the sale.

1. Xiaomi Smartchoice FX Pro 55-inch QLED TV The Xiaomi FX Pro targets viewers who want a large 4K screen without paying a premium for advanced TV technology. Its QLED panel delivers richer colours, while HDR10+ can add more detail to compatible movies and shows. Filmmaker Mode suits cinema fans, and the 120Hz Game Booster delivers smoother motion when the right content is available.

Specifications Display 55-inch QLED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 60Hz, up to 120Hz DLG Game Booster Processor Quad-core A55 Operating system Fire OS 8 Audio 34W with Dolby Audio and DTS Connectivity Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports (1 × eARC), 2 USB 2.0 ports Reasons to buy Bright, colourful QLED display Filmmaker Mode for movies 34W speakers Reason to avoid Standard 60Hz panel Picture quality is less refined than premium TVs Bass could be stronger

2. Xiaomi (139 cm) 55 inch Smartchoice FX 4K QD-Mini LED Smart | Full Array Local Dimming | HDR10+ | 120Hz DLG Game Booster | Fire TV | L55MC-FSMIN Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Xiaomi FX is a step up from the FX Pro, mainly because it uses QD-Mini LED backlighting. Full Array Local Dimming gives the TV better control over bright and dark parts of an image, making movies look more convincing. HDR10+ adds to its movie credentials, while the 120Hz DLG mode gives gamers smoother motion.

Specifications Display 55-inch QD-Mini LED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 60Hz, up to 120Hz DLG Game Booster Processor Quad-core A55 Operating system Fire OS Audio 30W with Dolby Audio and DTS Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet Reasons to buy Better contrast with Mini LED HDR10+ support 120Hz gaming mode Reason to avoid Native refresh rate is 60Hz Sound is not very powerful Fire TV interface may take some getting used to

The Lumio Vision 7 II offers everyday viewers plenty of features without venturing into the higher end of the 55-inch TV market. Its QLED display suits colourful movies, shows, and sports, while Google TV brings streaming apps together in one place. The 30W audio system also provides enough output for regular living-room viewing.

Specifications Display 55-inch QLED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 60Hz Processor BOSS processor Operating system Google TV Audio 30W with Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, 3 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports Reasons to buy Colourful QLED screen Easy-to-use Google TV 30W built-in speakers Reason to avoid Only a 60Hz display Brand has a smaller market presence Picture processing is not as polished as Sony or Samsung

The LG NU87 suits households that watch a mix of streaming services, TV channels, and older content. Its Nano 4K display and AI upscaling improve the appearance of lower-resolution footage, while HDR10 Pro adds more range to compatible content. Filmmaker Mode also gives movie fans a more natural picture.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K UHD Nano, 3840 x 2160 Refresh rate 60Hz Processor α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 Operating system webOS 26 Audio 20W, 2.0-channel with Dolby Atmos Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB 2.0 port, eARC Reasons to buy Good upscaling for older content Filmmaker Mode Simple webOS interface Reason to avoid Standard 60Hz panel 20W speakers are modest No Dolby Vision

Samsung's 55-inch Mini LED TV targets viewers who want better contrast without moving to an OLED television. Its Mini LED backlight provides better control over bright and dark areas, while 4K upscaling can improve older content. The 120Hz DLG mode is also useful for sports and gaming when you need smoother motion.

Specifications Display 55-inch Mini LED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 60Hz, 120Hz DLG Processor Mini LED Processor 4K Operating system Tizen Audio 30W, 2-channel with OTS Lite Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, eARC, Ethernet Reasons to buy Better contrast than standard LED TVs Useful 4K upscaling Seven years of software upgrades Reason to avoid Native refresh rate is 60Hz 30W speakers are average Just one USB port

The TCL T8D targets people who want a TV that handles gaming and sports as well as movies and streaming. Its QLED panel pairs QD-Mini LED dimming with a 144Hz refresh rate, making fast-moving scenes look smoother. Google TV handles the software, while Dolby Atmos support adds depth to the built-in audio.

Specifications Display 55-inch QLED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 144Hz Processor AiPQ Pro 64-bit quad-core Operating system Google TV Audio 34W with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 4 HDMI ports, 1 USB 3.0 port, Ethernet Reasons to buy Smooth 144Hz refresh rate QLED with better contrast control Dolby Atmos support Reason to avoid Only one USB port Built-in sound could be fuller Dark scenes are not as deep as OLED

The TCL Q6C is designed for viewers who want to prioritise picture quality and built-in sound. Its QD-Mini LED panel uses up to 512 dimming zones to improve contrast, while the 144Hz refresh rate suits gaming and sports. The 46W Onkyo 2.1-channel audio system also gives movies more weight than a typical TV speaker setup.

Specifications Display 55-inch QD-Mini LED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 144Hz Processor AiPQ Pro Processor Operating system Google TV Audio 46W Onkyo 2.1-channel with Dolby Atmos Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4 HDMI ports, USB ports, Ethernet Reasons to buy Strong contrast with Mini LED Smooth 144Hz display Powerful Onkyo speaker system Reason to avoid Costs more than regular QLED TVs Takes up more space OLED still has deeper blacks

The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 takes a straightforward approach, relying on picture processing rather than advanced Mini LED or OLED technology. Its 4K Processor X1 and 4K X-Reality PRO can improve the clarity of lower-resolution content, which helps with standard TV channels. Google TV then provides access to popular streaming services and apps.

Specifications Display 55-inch LCD, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 50Hz Processor 4K Processor X1 Operating system Google TV Audio 20W, 2.0-channel Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC Reasons to buy Good picture processing Upscales HD content well Google TV is easy to use Reason to avoid 50Hz native refresh rate No local dimming 20W speakers are basic

The BRAVIA 3 II is a better fit for viewers who want Sony's picture processing and also spend time gaming or watching fast-moving sports. Its 120Hz display delivers smoother motion, while VRR and ALLM help when you connect the TV to a compatible gaming console. Dolby Vision also makes it better suited to HDR movies and streaming content.

Specifications Display 55-inch LCD, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 120Hz Processor XR Processor Operating system Google TV Audio 20W, 2.0-channel with Dolby Atmos Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, VRR, ALLM Reasons to buy Smooth 120Hz display Useful gaming features Dolby Vision support Reason to avoid No Mini LED backlight 20W speakers are basic Dark scenes lack OLED-level contrast

The Samsung S85H is the premium pick for viewers who prioritise picture quality. Its OLED panel can turn off individual pixels, producing deep blacks and strong contrast in dark movie scenes. The 120Hz refresh rate also keeps sports and games smooth, while HDR10+ and Filmmaker Mode enhance its appeal for movie watching.

Specifications Display 55-inch OLED, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 120Hz, VRR Processor NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor Operating system Tizen Audio 20W, 2-channel with Dolby Atmos Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB-A ports, eARC Reasons to buy Excellent blacks and contrast Smooth 120Hz display Good choice for movies and gaming Reason to avoid More expensive than LED TVs 20W speakers may need a soundbar OLED burn-in is still a consideration

Q1. Should I buy a QLED, Mini LED or OLED TV for my needs? Choose OLED if movies and series are your priority, particularly in a darkened room, as it delivers the deepest blacks and the strongest contrast. Mini LED is better suited to bright living rooms, sports and HDR content, thanks to its higher brightness and more precise backlighting. QLED makes sense if you want vivid colours and a good 4K viewing experience without spending as much on premium display technology. Q2. What should I prioritise if I watch a mix of movies, sports and gaming? For a mixed-use TV, look for a combination of good contrast, high brightness, and at least a 120 Hz refresh rate. OLED is particularly suited to movies and gaming, while Mini LED can be a better fit if you watch plenty of sports in a bright room. If gaming matters, also check for VRR, ALLM, and HDMI 2.1 rather than choosing a TV based on refresh rate alone. How Do These TVs Stack Up?

Product Display Audio Connectivity Xiaomi Smartchoice FX Pro 55-inch 55-inch 4K QLED, HDR10+, 60Hz, up to 120Hz DLG Game Booster 34W, Dolby Audio, DTS:X Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI, 2 USB Xiaomi Smartchoice FX 55-inch 55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED, Full Array Local Dimming, 60Hz, up to 120Hz DLG 30W, Dolby Audio, DTS:X Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Ethernet Lumio Vision 7 II 55-inch 55-inch 4K QLED, 60Hz 30W, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 3 USB, Ethernet LG NU87 AI Series 55-inch 55-inch 4K Nano, 60Hz, HDR10 Pro 20W, 2.0-channel, Dolby Atmos Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 3 HDMI, 1 USB, eARC Samsung Vision AI Mini LED 55-inch 55-inch 4K Mini LED, HDR10+, 60Hz, 120Hz DLG 30W, 2-channel, OTS Lite Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 1 USB, eARC, Ethernet TCL T8D 55-inch 55-inch 4K QLED, QD-Mini LED dimming, 144Hz 34W, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 4 HDMI, 1 USB 3.0, Ethernet TCL Q6C 55-inch 55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED, up to 512+ zones, 144Hz 46W Onkyo 2.1-channel, Dolby Atmos Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4 HDMI, USB, Ethernet Sony BRAVIA 2M2 55-inch 55-inch 4K LCD, 50Hz 20W, 2.0-channel Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, eARC Sony BRAVIA 3 II 55-inch 55-inch 4K LCD, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, VRR 20W, 2.0-channel, Dolby Atmos Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, eARC, VRR, ALLM Samsung S85H 55-inch OLED 55-inch 4K OLED, 120Hz, VRR, HDR10+ 20W, 2-channel, Dolby Atmos Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4 HDMI, 2 USB, eARC

FAQs What TV discounts are available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026? Amazon is offering up to 65% off TVs during the Great Indian Festival 2026, across budget, mid-range, and premium models. Selected TVs also come with additional bank discounts, No-Cost EMI and exchange offers. Can I get additional discounts when buying a TV during the sale? Yes. Eligible purchases made using SBI Credit or Debit Cards and Credit Card EMI can receive a 10% instant discount. Prime members can also get additional savings on select offers, while exchange benefits can further reduce the effective price of eligible TVs. Is the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 a good time to buy a new TV? It can be, particularly if you have been waiting for a price cut on a 4K, QLED, Mini LED or OLED TV. However, compare the sale price with the TV's usual selling price and factor in bank, exchange and EMI benefits before deciding. Gadgets 360