10 best tablets for working professionals to buy during Amazon Sale: OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi and Lenovo picks

Upgrade your workday with versatile tablets offering portability, power and convenience. (AI Generated Image) By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less Tablets can be useful for working professionals who need a portable device for emails, video meetings, presentations, note-taking and entertainment. During the Amazon Sale, several models from brands such as OnePlus, Lenovo, Samsung and Xiaomi are available across different price ranges and specifications. Buyers can choose between compact tablets for easy portability and larger-screen models suited to multitasking and content consumption. Key factors to consider include processor performance, RAM, storage, display quality, battery capacity and connectivity options. Some tablets also offer features such as cellular connectivity, stylus support, multiple speakers and AI-powered tools. Here are 10 tablets worth considering during the Amazon Sale, covering different requirements and budgets for professionals seeking a versatile device for work and everyday use. Check out these 10 tablets for working professionals to buy during Amazon Sale.

The OnePlus Pad Lite is an 11-inch tablet designed for everyday work, entertainment and browsing. It features an LCD display and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage for handling regular tasks. Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity provide flexibility for staying connected on the move. Its large battery supports extended usage, while the lightweight tablet design makes it suitable for video calls, reading, streaming, note-taking and other routine activities.

Specifications LCD Display: 11-inch LCD display Android OS: Android operating system Built-in Speakers: Quad speaker setup Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi wireless connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth wireless connectivity

2. OnePlus, Pad 2, 12.1 inch (30.73 CM), LCD, 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM, Wi-Fi + Cellular Data Sharing, 6 Speakers, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Nimbus Gray, AI Enabled Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is a large-screen tablet designed for work, entertainment and everyday productivity. It features a 12.1-inch LCD display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. With 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, it provides ample capacity for apps and files. Its multi-speaker setup supports media consumption, while wireless connectivity makes it suitable for browsing, video calls, streaming and other routine tasks.

Specifications LCD Display: 12.1-inch LCD display Android OS: Android operating system Built-in Speakers: 6-speaker audio setup Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi wireless connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth wireless connectivity

The Lenovo Tab is a compact tablet designed for everyday browsing, entertainment and light productivity. It features a 10.1-inch display, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB. Running Android 14, it supports regular apps and content consumption. Its metal body offers a practical build, while the lightweight form factor makes it suitable for reading, streaming, browsing and video calls at home or on the go.

Specifications LCD Display: 10.1-inch LCD display Android OS: Android 14 operating system Built-in Speakers: Dual speakers with Dolby Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi wireless connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth wireless connectivity

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is a versatile tablet designed for everyday work, browsing and entertainment. It features a 10.9-inch LCD display, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for handling regular tasks. The included S Pen supports note-taking and other creative activities. Its compact design makes it suitable for video calls, reading, streaming and productivity, while built-in connectivity options help users stay connected at home or while travelling.

Specifications LCD Display: 10.9-inch LCD display Android OS: Android operating system Built-in Speakers: Dual speaker audio setup Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi wireless connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth wireless connectivity

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro is a large-screen tablet designed for work, entertainment and everyday browsing. It features a 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD display and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage for regular apps and files. Its quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos supports an immersive audio experience. Wi-Fi connectivity enables convenient browsing and streaming, while the tablet’s slim design makes it suitable for use at home, work or while travelling.

Specifications LCD Display: 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD Android OS: Android operating system Built-in Speakers: Quad speakers with Dolby Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi wireless connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth wireless connectivity

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is an 11-inch tablet designed for everyday work, browsing and entertainment. It features an LCD display with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for regular apps, files and media. Its quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos supports music, videos and calls. Wi-Fi connectivity enables convenient online access, while the tablet’s compact form makes it suitable for reading, streaming, video calls and routine productivity tasks.

Specifications LCD Display: 11-inch LCD display Android OS: Android operating system Built-in Speakers: Quad speakers with Dolby Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi wireless connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth wireless connectivity

The Redmi Pad 2 is an 11-inch tablet designed for everyday browsing, work and entertainment. It features a 2.5K LCD display, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage for regular apps, files and media. Its quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos supports music, videos and calls. Wi-Fi connectivity enables convenient online access, while its compact design makes it suitable for reading, streaming, video calls and routine productivity tasks.

Specifications LCD Display: 11-inch 2.5K LCD Android OS: Android operating system Built-in Speakers: Quad speakers with Dolby Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi wireless connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth wireless connectivity

The Xiaomi Pad 8 is a large-screen tablet designed for work, entertainment and everyday productivity. It features an 11.2-inch 3.2K display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, it provides space for apps and files. Its slim metal design and large battery make it suitable for browsing, video calls, streaming, reading and other routine tasks.

Specifications LCD Display: 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD Android OS: Android operating system Built-in Speakers: Quad speaker audio setup Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7 connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth wireless connectivity

The Xiaomi Pad 8 Nano Texture Creator's Edition is an 11.2-inch tablet designed for productivity, entertainment and creative tasks. It features a 3.2K LCD display, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for handling apps and files. The included Focus Pen Pro supports note-taking and creative work. Its quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos enhances media playback, while the slim design makes it suitable for work and everyday use.

Specifications LCD Display: 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD Android OS: Android operating system Built-in Speakers: Quad speakers with Dolby Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi wireless connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth wireless connectivity

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 is a compact tablet designed for everyday browsing, entertainment and light productivity. It features an 8.7-inch TFT LCD display, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for apps, files and media. Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity provide flexibility for staying connected. Its compact form makes it suitable for reading, streaming, video calls and browsing, while the lightweight design allows convenient use at home or on the move.

Specifications LCD Display: 8.7-inch TFT LCD display Android OS: Android operating system Built-in Speakers: Dual speaker audio setup Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi wireless connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth wireless connectivity

3 best features of tablets for working professionals

Product Touchscreen Display Rechargeable Battery Front Camera OnePlus Pad Lite Yes Yes Yes OnePlus Pad 2 Yes Yes Yes Lenovo Tab Yes Yes Yes Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Yes Yes Yes Redmi Pad 2 Pro Yes Yes Yes Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Yes Yes Yes Redmi Pad 2 Yes Yes Yes Xiaomi Pad 8 Yes Yes Yes Xiaomi Pad 8 Nano Texture Creator's Edition Yes Yes Yes Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Yes Yes Yes

FAQs on tablets for working professionals What should professionals look for in a tablet? Prioritise a good processor, sufficient RAM, storage, battery life, display and connectivity. Is 8GB RAM enough for professional use? Yes, 8GB RAM is suitable for most everyday work, browsing and multitasking. Are tablets suitable for video meetings? Yes, tablets with a good front camera, microphone and speakers can handle video meetings. Is a tablet with cellular connectivity useful? Yes, LTE or cellular connectivity allows internet access without relying solely on Wi-Fi. Can tablets replace laptops for work? For browsing, emails, documents and meetings, tablets can work well; demanding tasks may still require a laptop.