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10 best tablets for working professionals to buy during Amazon Sale: OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi and Lenovo picks

Amazon Sale brings tablets suited to emails, meetings, multitasking and entertainment, with options from OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi and Lenovo across budgets.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026, 09:36:12 IST
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Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

OnePlus,Pad Lite, 11-inch (27.94 CM), LCD, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, WiFi + LTE, Quad Speakers, 9340mAh Battery, Aero Blue, Not AI EnabledView Details...

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OnePlus, Pad 2, 12.1 inch (30.73 CM), LCD, 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM, Wi-Fi + Cellular Data Sharing, 6 Speakers, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Nimbus Gray, AI EnabledView Details...

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Lenovo Tab (Smartchoice)| 10.1 Inch Display| Wi-Fi Only| 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM (Expandable up to 1 TB)| Metal Body| Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos| Android 14| Color: Polar BlueView Details...

₹16,999

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Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite [Smartchoice], 10.9-inch (27.7 CM), LCD Display, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM, Wi-Fi, Dual Speakers, S Pen, Silver, AI EnabledView Details...

₹28,999

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Redmi Pad 2 Pro, 12.1-inch (30.73 CM), LCD Display - 2.5K Sharp & Clear, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, Wi-Fi, Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Graphite Grey, AI EnabledView Details...

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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Upgrade your workday with versatile tablets offering portability, power and convenience. (AI Generated Image)
Upgrade your workday with versatile tablets offering portability, power and convenience. (AI Generated Image)
Nivedita Mishra
By Nivedita Mishra

With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.

Read moreRead less

Tablets can be useful for working professionals who need a portable device for emails, video meetings, presentations, note-taking and entertainment. During the Amazon Sale, several models from brands such as OnePlus, Lenovo, Samsung and Xiaomi are available across different price ranges and specifications. Buyers can choose between compact tablets for easy portability and larger-screen models suited to multitasking and content consumption.

Key factors to consider include processor performance, RAM, storage, display quality, battery capacity and connectivity options. Some tablets also offer features such as cellular connectivity, stylus support, multiple speakers and AI-powered tools. Here are 10 tablets worth considering during the Amazon Sale, covering different requirements and budgets for professionals seeking a versatile device for work and everyday use.

Check out these 10 tablets for working professionals to buy during Amazon Sale.

The OnePlus Pad Lite is an 11-inch tablet designed for everyday work, entertainment and browsing. It features an LCD display and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage for handling regular tasks. Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity provide flexibility for staying connected on the move. Its large battery supports extended usage, while the lightweight tablet design makes it suitable for video calls, reading, streaming, note-taking and other routine activities.

Specifications

LCD Display:
11-inch LCD display
Android OS:
Android operating system
Built-in Speakers:
Quad speaker setup
Wi-Fi Connectivity:
Wi-Fi wireless connectivity
Bluetooth Connectivity:
Bluetooth wireless connectivity

2. OnePlus, Pad 2, 12.1 inch (30.73 CM), LCD, 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM, Wi-Fi + Cellular Data Sharing, 6 Speakers, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Nimbus Gray, AI Enabled

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The OnePlus Pad 2 is a large-screen tablet designed for work, entertainment and everyday productivity. It features a 12.1-inch LCD display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. With 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, it provides ample capacity for apps and files. Its multi-speaker setup supports media consumption, while wireless connectivity makes it suitable for browsing, video calls, streaming and other routine tasks.

Specifications

LCD Display:
12.1-inch LCD display
Android OS:
Android operating system
Built-in Speakers:
6-speaker audio setup
Wi-Fi Connectivity:
Wi-Fi wireless connectivity
Bluetooth Connectivity:
Bluetooth wireless connectivity

The Lenovo Tab is a compact tablet designed for everyday browsing, entertainment and light productivity. It features a 10.1-inch display, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB. Running Android 14, it supports regular apps and content consumption. Its metal body offers a practical build, while the lightweight form factor makes it suitable for reading, streaming, browsing and video calls at home or on the go.

Specifications

LCD Display:
10.1-inch LCD display
Android OS:
Android 14 operating system
Built-in Speakers:
Dual speakers with Dolby
Wi-Fi Connectivity:
Wi-Fi wireless connectivity
Bluetooth Connectivity:
Bluetooth wireless connectivity

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is a versatile tablet designed for everyday work, browsing and entertainment. It features a 10.9-inch LCD display, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for handling regular tasks. The included S Pen supports note-taking and other creative activities. Its compact design makes it suitable for video calls, reading, streaming and productivity, while built-in connectivity options help users stay connected at home or while travelling.

Specifications

LCD Display:
10.9-inch LCD display
Android OS:
Android operating system
Built-in Speakers:
Dual speaker audio setup
Wi-Fi Connectivity:
Wi-Fi wireless connectivity
Bluetooth Connectivity:
Bluetooth wireless connectivity

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro is a large-screen tablet designed for work, entertainment and everyday browsing. It features a 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD display and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage for regular apps and files. Its quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos supports an immersive audio experience. Wi-Fi connectivity enables convenient browsing and streaming, while the tablet’s slim design makes it suitable for use at home, work or while travelling.

Specifications

LCD Display:
12.1-inch 2.5K LCD
Android OS:
Android operating system
Built-in Speakers:
Quad speakers with Dolby
Wi-Fi Connectivity:
Wi-Fi wireless connectivity
Bluetooth Connectivity:
Bluetooth wireless connectivity

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is an 11-inch tablet designed for everyday work, browsing and entertainment. It features an LCD display with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for regular apps, files and media. Its quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos supports music, videos and calls. Wi-Fi connectivity enables convenient online access, while the tablet’s compact form makes it suitable for reading, streaming, video calls and routine productivity tasks.

Specifications

LCD Display:
11-inch LCD display
Android OS:
Android operating system
Built-in Speakers:
Quad speakers with Dolby
Wi-Fi Connectivity:
Wi-Fi wireless connectivity
Bluetooth Connectivity:
Bluetooth wireless connectivity

The Redmi Pad 2 is an 11-inch tablet designed for everyday browsing, work and entertainment. It features a 2.5K LCD display, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage for regular apps, files and media. Its quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos supports music, videos and calls. Wi-Fi connectivity enables convenient online access, while its compact design makes it suitable for reading, streaming, video calls and routine productivity tasks.

Specifications

LCD Display:
11-inch 2.5K LCD
Android OS:
Android operating system
Built-in Speakers:
Quad speakers with Dolby
Wi-Fi Connectivity:
Wi-Fi wireless connectivity
Bluetooth Connectivity:
Bluetooth wireless connectivity

The Xiaomi Pad 8 is a large-screen tablet designed for work, entertainment and everyday productivity. It features an 11.2-inch 3.2K display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, it provides space for apps and files. Its slim metal design and large battery make it suitable for browsing, video calls, streaming, reading and other routine tasks.

Specifications

LCD Display:
11.2-inch 3.2K LCD
Android OS:
Android operating system
Built-in Speakers:
Quad speaker audio setup
Wi-Fi Connectivity:
Wi-Fi 7 connectivity
Bluetooth Connectivity:
Bluetooth wireless connectivity

The Xiaomi Pad 8 Nano Texture Creator's Edition is an 11.2-inch tablet designed for productivity, entertainment and creative tasks. It features a 3.2K LCD display, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for handling apps and files. The included Focus Pen Pro supports note-taking and creative work. Its quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos enhances media playback, while the slim design makes it suitable for work and everyday use.

Specifications

LCD Display:
11.2-inch 3.2K LCD
Android OS:
Android operating system
Built-in Speakers:
Quad speakers with Dolby
Wi-Fi Connectivity:
Wi-Fi wireless connectivity
Bluetooth Connectivity:
Bluetooth wireless connectivity

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 is a compact tablet designed for everyday browsing, entertainment and light productivity. It features an 8.7-inch TFT LCD display, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for apps, files and media. Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity provide flexibility for staying connected. Its compact form makes it suitable for reading, streaming, video calls and browsing, while the lightweight design allows convenient use at home or on the move.

Specifications

LCD Display:
8.7-inch TFT LCD display
Android OS:
Android operating system
Built-in Speakers:
Dual speaker audio setup
Wi-Fi Connectivity:
Wi-Fi wireless connectivity
Bluetooth Connectivity:
Bluetooth wireless connectivity

3 best features of tablets for working professionals

ProductTouchscreen DisplayRechargeable BatteryFront Camera
OnePlus Pad LiteYesYesYes
OnePlus Pad 2YesYesYes
Lenovo TabYesYesYes
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 LiteYesYesYes
Redmi Pad 2 ProYesYesYes
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+YesYesYes
Redmi Pad 2YesYesYes
Xiaomi Pad 8YesYesYes
Xiaomi Pad 8 Nano Texture Creator's EditionYesYesYes
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11YesYesYes

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FAQs on tablets for working professionals
Prioritise a good processor, sufficient RAM, storage, battery life, display and connectivity.
Yes, 8GB RAM is suitable for most everyday work, browsing and multitasking.
Yes, tablets with a good front camera, microphone and speakers can handle video meetings.
Yes, LTE or cellular connectivity allows internet access without relying solely on Wi-Fi.
For browsing, emails, documents and meetings, tablets can work well; demanding tasks may still require a laptop.

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